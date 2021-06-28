15th Global Family Office Investment Summit to welcome 300+ family offices
The event is expected to attract 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth.
The pandemic has proven that individuals of great wealth must work together to make the changes that society will require in the years ahead, said Sir Anthony Ritossa, chairman, Ritossa Family Office, ahead of the much anticipated 15th Global Family Office Investment Summit on June 30-July 2 at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in Monaco held under the Patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco.
The Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco is destined to be the foremost global gathering of elite family offices and high-profile private investors. The event is expected to exceed expectations, as the world emerges from the pandemic and families, are eager to travel again and network with their family office peers.
The event is expected to attract 300+ family offices, private investors, Sheikhs, royal families and leading businesses from 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth. While the majority of attendees will attend the event live and in-person, the summit is also available to select families via Zoom.
Ritossa said: “The Monaco Summit will comply fully with all health regulations and appropriate social distancing requirements will be in place. The Monaco government has handled the pandemic quite well and our summit attendees will respect all safety measures. The Dubai Summit proved to be immensely successful in terms of the number of attendees and the quality of our family office participants. We will have record attendance from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at the Monaco Summit. Many investors from the Middle East enjoy travelling to Europe in the summer and this helps us to attract a great group of families.”
The programme will highlight topics such as technology, healthcare, blockchain, fintech, family legacy and governance, philanthropy, education, the environment, energy, transportation and global inclusion. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai Economy honours ‘business excellence...
The Dubai Quality Award, instituted in 1994, encourages and motivates ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
India expands guarantees on business loans to $60....
Latest incentives will benefit health and tourism sectors READ MORE
-
Local Business
Sharjah’s DSCD reinforces commitment to...
Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Mumzworld signs acquisition deal with Tamer Group
The Middle East’s largest mother, baby & child e-commerce... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi public places only for fully vaccinated
The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE vaccines effective against Delta,...
Nearly 90% of new Covid cases, ICU admissions, deaths are of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Don't take two Pfizer shots after Sinopharm jab:...
Doing so may lead to undesired complications, said a top health... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler launches multiple projects to...
The initiatives seek to enable entrepreneurs and young talents to be... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves
27 June 2021
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary