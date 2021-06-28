15th Global Family Office Investment Summit to welcome 300+ family offices

The event is expected to attract 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth.

The pandemic has proven that individuals of great wealth must work together to make the changes that society will require in the years ahead, said Sir Anthony Ritossa, chairman, Ritossa Family Office, ahead of the much anticipated 15th Global Family Office Investment Summit on June 30-July 2 at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in Monaco held under the Patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco is destined to be the foremost global gathering of elite family offices and high-profile private investors. The event is expected to exceed expectations, as the world emerges from the pandemic and families, are eager to travel again and network with their family office peers.

The event is expected to attract 300+ family offices, private investors, Sheikhs, royal families and leading businesses from 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth. While the majority of attendees will attend the event live and in-person, the summit is also available to select families via Zoom.

Ritossa said: “The Monaco Summit will comply fully with all health regulations and appropriate social distancing requirements will be in place. The Monaco government has handled the pandemic quite well and our summit attendees will respect all safety measures. The Dubai Summit proved to be immensely successful in terms of the number of attendees and the quality of our family office participants. We will have record attendance from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at the Monaco Summit. Many investors from the Middle East enjoy travelling to Europe in the summer and this helps us to attract a great group of families.”

The programme will highlight topics such as technology, healthcare, blockchain, fintech, family legacy and governance, philanthropy, education, the environment, energy, transportation and global inclusion. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com