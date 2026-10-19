14 firms managing $5 trillion set up offices in ADGM in H1 2026

Previously, ADGM reported that firms which established operations during the same period collectively oversaw more than $2.1 trillion in global assets.

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 3:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Fourteen major financial institutions, collectively managing over $5 trillion in assets under management, have made plans during the first half of 2026 to set up in Abu Dhabi Global Market, its chairman said.

The emirate’s economy grew by 7 per cent in 2025, with non-oil economy increasing by 8 per cent and contributing more than half of the total GDP, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in London on Thursday.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

‘It felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

‘It felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

 

Previously, ADGM reported that firms which established operations during the same period collectively oversaw more than $2.1 trillion in global assets.

“Abu Dhabi has long-term capital, competitive energy, world-class, infrastructure, and access to some of the world's fastest-growing markets,” the chairman said during his speech. “We have the capacity to invest for decades and the agility to act today.”

Al Zaabi added that ADGM operates under the direct application of English Common Law, making it the first jurisdiction in the region to adopt a similar approach to that of Singapore and Hong Kong.

ADGM assets rise 54%

During that same period, ADGM’s assets under management jumped 54 per cent year on year, extending an uninterrupted growth trend since 2022, the centre announced in September.

The number of fund and asset managers operating from the financial centre increased to 190 from 154 a year earlier, while the number of funds managed from ADGM climbed 32 per cent to 276.

The growth in business activity was accompanied by an expansion of the workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, where ADGM operates, which reached 49,027 professionals at the end of June. This represented an increase of 4,688 people during the first half alone and a 34 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2025.

Business activity also accelerated, with the number of active licences reaching 13,974 by the end of June. ADGM issued 1,814 licences during the first half, while the number of operational entities rose 34 per cent year on year to 3,986.


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices trade above Dh500 after recovering from selling pressure

2

Jio IPO: How NRIs in UAE can apply, how much they can invest and whether it is worth it

3

Dubai gold prices rise to Dh503 per gram as global prices recover

4

Anthropic says revenue jumped to nearly $17B last quarter: reports

5

Mukesh Ambani's Jio seeks $3.2 billion in record India IPO