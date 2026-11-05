11.11 sale begins in UAE: 90% discount, deals from Dh1 and savings of up to Dh3,000

Online retail majors Amazon and noon launched their 11.11 sales across the UAE, kicking off the region’s year-end shopping season with discounts of up to 90 per cent and delivery promises that stretch from 15 minutes to the same day.

Noon’s sale runs from November 5 to 13, with the headline discount of up to 90 per cent across fashion, technology, home, beauty and food.

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Amazon’s eight-day sale runs from November 5 to 12, with deals across more than 30 categories and savings of up to 70 per cent on everyday essentials, the highest discount it advertised.

Amazon’s sale went live at 00:01 UAE time, while noon’s began at midnight on November 5.

US technology giant said shoppers in UAE can expect up to 60 per cent off electronics, including smartphones, televisions, laptops and gaming consoles. The same level of discount applies to beauty, fashion, and home and kitchen products. Fitness gear is discounted by up to 40 per cent, timed with the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Fresh produce, meat, dairy and frozen food carry discounts of up to 50 per cent, with delivery in minutes through Amazon Now. Beauty shoppers who spend Dh150 or more on premium products through the service will receive a limited-edition box designed by Lebanese artist Yasmina Keyrouz, containing more than 20 minis and samples.

“We’re heading into one of the most exciting shopping seasons of the year across the UAE, and our returning 11.11 Sale kicks us off with incredible value for Amazon.ae customers,” said Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

Prime members get free delivery on Amazon Now orders above Dh25 and free Rush 2-hour delivery on orders above Dh100. Prime costs Dh16 a month or Dh140 a year in the UAE.

Noon’s flash deals

Noon said this year’s sale is bigger than last year’s as its noon One members receive 10 per cent cashback, up to Dh75, on top of existing discounts, while daily flash deals through 13 November are priced at Dh11, Dh111 and Dh1,111.

Fashion is discounted by 50 to 80 per cent.

On technology, noon is offering up to 50 per cent off mobile phones, 60 per cent off wearables and 70 per cent off headphones, plus a free Dh499 soundbar with select televisions.

For the first time, it is also offering a curated home makeover deal, saving shoppers up to Dh3,000 on furnishing packages valued at about Dh10,000.

For speed, noon Minutes promises 15-minute delivery with discounts of up to 80 per cent, and Supermall offers 90-minute delivery. Grocery deals start at Dh1, and noon Food deals start at Dh10, with 11 per cent cashback for all users.

Both retailers are leaning on banking partners to sweeten the deals.