Some 7,000 entrepreneurs and content creators have registered their interest in setting up businesses in the UAE in just three weeks, said the 1 Billion Followers Summit and the National Media Authority.

The registrations are part of the 100 Dreams initiative, launched by the two entities in collaboration with Simon Squibb, content creator and Founder of Dream Group. The initiative has received 7,000 business ideas so far, of which 100 will be shortlisted to launch in the UAE.

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“The 100 Dreams initiative embodies the UAE’s ambition to advance the content industry by supporting people with creative ideas and encouraging them to launch their own ventures and companies in the country,” said Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, executive director of media regulation at the National Media Authority.

Alia Al Hammadi, vice chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and vice chairman of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the initiative supports the Summit’s ambition to drive significant advances in the content industry by attracting talented individuals with innovative ideas.

Each of the 100 selected founders will receive $10,000, bringing the total funding to $1 million. Participants will also get help obtaining trade licences, along with mentorship and guidance to develop their ideas into scalable ventures and expand into international markets.

The initiative is open to individuals with an idea for, or an aspiration to establish, a business in content creation and digital media.

How to apply

Applications will be accepted until 11 December at www.1billionsummit.com/100dreams. The names of the 100 shortlisted creators will be revealed during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, scheduled for January 8 to 10, 2027.

To apply, participants must submit a video or text presenting an idea or project related to media, content creation or the creator economy. They must outline the business they intend to establish and the dream they hope to realise. A specialised committee will screen and assess the applications. Selected applicants will then be invited to meetings to explore their projects in greater detail and determine the support best suited to their needs.

Founders whose ideas are selected will join a six-week business kickstart programme hosted by Dream to develop their ventures and prepare them for growth, with support in business development, marketing, digital media and other key areas.

Specialised organisations and institutions in the UAE will provide additional assistance by streamlining company registration and trade licensing procedures, while offering comprehensive mentorship.