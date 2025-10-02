10 factors driving the current boom in Dubai real estate

Dubai is witnessing one of the largest real estate booms in its history and shows no signs of slowing down, as per the latest data.

According to figures from the Dubai Land Department, Dubai real estate sales increased by 32.5% during the first nine months of this year, reaching Dh495.88 billion, compared to Dh374 billion in the same period in 2024, breaking new records.

Real estate sales have reached unprecedented levels since the beginning of the year, driven by the continued influx of foreign investments and the increased demand for both luxury and mid-market residential units.

Mohamed Abu Alnaga, CEO of Abu Alnaga Developments, said this boom is not a spur-of-the-moment development, but rather the result of a combination of economic, legislative, and regulatory factors that have boosted the emirate’s position as a global real estate destination.

He identified 10 key factors contributing to this growth, including the diversity of real estate products, the good reputation of Dubai’s developers, stimulating legislation, and advanced infrastructure.

He noted that the reputation of developers in Dubai has become the true asset of the market, given their commitment to delivery dates and quality finishes, which has boosted the confidence of local and international investors.

“The mega real estate projects being developed in recent years have become global success stories,” Abu Alnaga said, noting that Dubai’s integrated infrastructure, from modern airports to an advanced road and transportation network, provides sustainable support for the real estate sector.

He pointed out that the availability of an integrated urban environment increases the emirate’s attractiveness, along with modern real estate laws, transparent procedures, and golden residency to investors, all of which have contributed to raising confidence and attracting more investments.

Dubai’s real estate market offers a diverse range of products, ranging from luxury villas and penthouses on Palm Jumeirah to mid-range apartments suitable for young people and families. This diversity ensures sustainable demand and serves various investment segments.

“ Dubai’s position as a global financial and tourism center has made it a preferred destination for investors and businessmen, given the influx of millions of visitors annually, which directly reflects the growth in demand for housing and real estate investment,” he said.

Rental yields in Dubai range between 6% and 8% on average, which exceeds those in major cities such as London, Paris, and Singapore, making Dubai an attractive investment environment for investors seeking steady returns.

The UAE’s political and economic stability, compared to the region’s volatility, makes Dubai a safe haven for capital and adds an additional dimension to investor confidence.

“The market is developing a growing trend among global wealthy individuals toward purchasing luxury homes in areas such as Jumeirah Bay and Palm Jumeirah, which contributes to raising the value of transactions and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading market for luxury real estate,” he said. “Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 and the subsequent major events and exhibitions have enhanced the emirate’s global reputation and contributed to creating renewed demand cycles for residential and hotel properties,” he added.

Dubai Vision 2040, which aims to double the area allocated for urban activities and expand the scope of services, represents a future roadmap that will ensure the continued growth of the real estate market for decades to come. He noted that this vision enhances investor confidence regarding the future of their investments in the emirate.