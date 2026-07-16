Zayed National Museum reveals UAE’s plan to make culture core urban infrastructure

As visitors walk through the galleries of the Zayed National Museum, they encounter objects that tell the story of the UAE in deeply personal ways — from an exact replica of Sheikh Zayed's personal car to a striking full-scale representation of the Ghaf tree, a national symbol of resilience and connection to the land.

Yet the significance of the museum extends beyond what happens inside its galleries.

As one of the flagship institutions within Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, the Zayed National Museum represents a broader ambition to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, heritage and education. Beyond preserving and showcasing the nation's heritage, it also reflects the growing role cultural institutions play in shaping tourism, investment and the long-term identity of cities.

That broader impact is something Aitor Tárrega, Project Director Zayed Museum at ACCIONA Cultura, has witnessed firsthand through the company's work on the museum's Our Beginning and Through Our Nature galleries, where it was responsible for the integration of scenography, multimedia experiences, bespoke display structures and lighting design.

The Architecture of Identity

For Tárrega, landmark cultural institutions help define not only how a city looks, but also how it is perceived by residents, investors and visitors.

"Landmark cultural institutions do more than define a skyline, they establish the cultural ambition of a city and signal to the world what that city values. The Zayed National Museum, within the context of the Saadiyat Cultural District, is a clear statement of Abu Dhabi's commitment to positioning itself as an international reference point for culture, heritage and education."

From an urban development perspective, he notes that cultural assets often create a ripple effect across surrounding districts.

"From a broader urban perspective, institutions of this scale have a well-documented effect on the surrounding landscape. They attract complementary investment in hospitality, retail and residential development, and they generate sustained footfall that benefits the wider district over the long term. Saadiyat Island is a compelling example of this dynamic in action: the combination of world-class museums and cultural venues creates a destination with genuine gravity, not just for tourists but for residents and the creative economy alike."

"Perhaps most importantly, a museum dedicated to national heritage strengthens civic identity. When a country invests in telling its own story at this level of quality and ambition, it changes how both residents and international visitors relate to that place. That has long-term consequences that extend well beyond cultural policy."

New Pillar of Tourism Growth

The museum's reception highlights the growing role cultural institutions are playing in destination development.

"The response has been very encouraging. What stands out is the quality of engagement as visitors are not passing through the galleries quickly; they are spending time, reading, pausing in front of the installations and the scenographical elements. That tells us the experience is working as intended: creating a visitor journey that feels both immersive and meaningful."

"From the wider cultural community, there is recognition that the Zayed National Museum sets a high standard, not only in terms of design and content, but in terms of technical execution and operational quality. Projects of this scale and ambition are closely watched internationally, and the positive reception reinforces Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a cultural destination."

For the UAE's tourism ambitions, he believes the impact extends far beyond visitor numbers.

"For the UAE's tourism ambitions, the signal is significant. Cultural institutions of this quality attract visitors who are specifically motivated by learning and experience: audiences tend to stay longer, engage more deeply, and contribute to a more diverse and resilient tourism economy. Museums are increasingly understood not as complementary to tourism infrastructure, but as drivers of it."

Creating Immersive Experiences Through Design

While visitors experience the galleries as a seamless journey, delivering that level of immersion required extensive coordination behind the scenes. ACCIONA Cultura's role focused on translating the museum's curatorial direction into a fully operational exhibition environment without compromising the original creative intent.

"The narrative and creative direction for both galleries was developed by the museum's curatorial and design teams. Our responsibility was to translate that vision into a fully integrated and operational visitor experience, ensuring that every technical and physical component contributed to the intended journey without compromising the design intent."

Working within the architectural framework created by Foster + Partners meant integrating audiovisual systems, lighting, showcases, graphics and scenographical elements into a single cohesive experience.

"In practice, that means managing the integration of audiovisual systems, lighting, showcases, scenographical elements, graphics and structural requirements within a highly refined architectural environment designed by Foster + Partners."

The goal, says Tárrega, was to ensure visitors remained focused on the story rather than the complexity behind its delivery. "There is no visible complexity, only the experience. That seamlessness is the product of an enormous amount of technical coordination that has to remain completely invisible."

The Future of Culture-Led Development

As governments and developers across the Gulf continue investing in culture-led destinations, Tárrega believes the region is entering a new phase in which museums are expected to serve a broader role beyond cultural preservation.

"The Middle East is experiencing a remarkable cultural transformation. Museums and cultural institutions are increasingly positioned not only as landmarks, but as platforms for education, identity, social engagement and economic diversification."

At the same time, visitor expectations are evolving. Today's audiences increasingly expect immersive and technologically advanced experiences while still seeking authentic connections to local culture and heritage.

"Audiences today expect museums to be immersive, participatory and technologically sophisticated, and institutions in the region are responding to that expectation seriously."

Looking ahead, he expects future cultural destinations to be shaped by even closer collaboration between architecture, scenography, digital media and education from the earliest planning stages.

"The region is becoming an increasingly important international reference point for the future of museums and cultural destinations, and the ambition and investment behind projects like the Zayed National Museum are a significant part of that."