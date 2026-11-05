Yusr recognised for excellence in digital customer onboarding at Dubai Fintech Summit 2026

Yusr, a UAE-based fintech company making essential services more accessible through flexible financial solutions, has received the Excellence in Digital Customer Onboarding Award from Signzy, a global provider of AI-powered digital identity verification and compliance technology.

The award was presented by Arpit Ratan, Co-founder and CBO of Signzy at Dubai Fintech Summit 2026, recognizing Yusr’s commitment to building seamless, secure and customer-friendly digital financial experiences. Ilya Dolgov, CEO at Yusr Rent and Yusr Capital, received the award in the name of Yusr Group.

Making access to finance simpler

For Yusr, innovation begins with a simple idea: accessing financial services should be straightforward, transparent and convenient.

Through Yusr Pay, customers across the UAE can access essential services such as from automotive maintenance and healthcare to education and other everyday needs, with flexible, interest-free instalment payments.

A key part of this experience is digital onboarding. By integrating Signzy’s identity verification technology into its customer journey, Yusr aims to make the process of getting started faster and more intuitive, while maintaining the security and verification standards essential to financial services.

The recognition highlights the importance of combining innovative financial products with the technology and partnerships that make them accessible.

Building trust through technology and partnerships

Azamat Seitbekov, Founder of Yusr, said financial innovation isn’t just about creating new products. “It’s about removing the barriers that prevent people from accessing them. At Yusr, we believe the best financial experience is one that feels simple, secure and effortless for the customer. This recognition reflects the work our team and partners are doing to turn that vision into reality. We’re grateful to Signzy for being part of our journey and look forward to building even better experiences together.”

Arpit Ratan, Co-founder and CBO of Signzy, said: “At Signzy, our mission is to make digital identity verification and compliance seamless, so that financial institutions can onboard customers with speed, confidence and trust. As AI-powered onboarding becomes the foundation of modern financial services, we are proud to see our technology help businesses across the UAE and beyond deliver secure, frictionless customer journeys. We are proud to recognise Yusr at Dubai Fintech Summit 2026 and to support their mission of making financial services more accessible across the UAE. We look forward to shaping the future of digital onboarding together.”

Looking ahead

As Yusr continues to expand its presence in the UAE, customer experience, responsible innovation and strong technology partnerships remain central to its growth strategy.

The Excellence in Digital Customer Onboarding Award marks another milestone in Yusr’s journey towards making financial services more accessible, intuitive and connected to customers’ everyday needs.