YouthX Unipreneur 2025: A generation ready to lead

The energy at GITEX Global 2025 will not only come from the world’s largest technology firms but also from the youngest minds shaping the future. Now in its fifth year, GITEX YouthX Unipreneur 2025 returns as one of the UAE’s most dynamic youth platforms, bringing together students, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders under a shared vision to turn youthful ambition into measurable progress.

Hosted under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers and supported by partners across academia, government and industry, the initiative represents far more than a competition or exhibition. It has grown into a nationwide effort to connect ideas with opportunity, equipping the next generation with the skills, confidence and professional networks needed to lead the UAE’s evolving knowledge economy.

From classroom concepts to real-world change

Over the years, YouthX Unipreneur has evolved from a student startup challenge into a national ecosystem for youth development.

The 2025 edition marks a milestone in that journey, assembling more than 400 mentors, judges and speakers, along with over 500 partners spanning the public, corporate and academic sectors.

This year’s programme welcomes more than 1,000 youth ambassadors and 350 academic exhibitors who will present over 300 ideas. Their projects range from artificial intelligence applications in healthcare to sustainability solutions addressing climate resilience.

The initiative gives young participants not just a platform to showcase creativity, but also access to the mentors and policymakers who can help translate their ideas into viable enterprises.

What continues to distinguish YouthX is its ability to merge education with enterprise. It demonstrates how academic learning can be transformed into entrepreneurial action. This combination of creativity and structure mirrors the UAE’s broader commitment to nurturing a diversified, knowledge-driven economy that rewards initiative and innovation.

Leaders and role models on the YouthX stage

Each edition of YouthX features a diverse line-up of speakers whose careers reflect the many pathways available in the digital era. The 2025 roster highlights voices from fields as varied as artificial intelligence, esports, art and public policy.

Among the featured speakers are Ahmed Haffar, known as The Voice of Dubai; Amna Alameri, the UAE’s first female Emirati esports athlete; and Amrita Sethi, the country’s pioneering NFT artist. Their presence underlines how technology and creativity increasingly intersect in modern careers.

Also speaking at the event are Dr Khadija Toubi, Head of Data Analytics and AI at Google; Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation; Saeed Alnofeli, Vice-President at in5 innovation centres; and Khaled Al Awadhi, Head of Transportation Technology at the Roads and Transport Authority. The variety of backgrounds among participants reinforces the event’s central message: the UAE’s digital future will not be built by a single sector but through collaboration across industries. Entrepreneurs, engineers, educators and policymakers all play a part in shaping a culture of curiosity and problem-solving that extends beyond traditional boundaries.

A generation ready to lead

GITEX YouthX Unipreneur 2025 arrives at a defining moment for the UAE’s young population. As the nation accelerates its transition toward a digital and sustainable economy, its youth are stepping forward as active participants rather than passive observers.

As the fifth edition unfolds at GITEX Global, one message resonates throughout the event: the UAE’s next chapter will be written by its youth. Their ideas, drive and determination continue to transform the country’s ambitions into achievements, proving that the future is already in capable hands.