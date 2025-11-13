Windows 10’s End Marks the Dawn of AI-Powered PCs

After nearly a decade powering the world’s desktops, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. No more security updates, bug fixes, or technical assistance are being provided, effectively marking the end of one of the most widely used operating systems in history.

For businesses across the UAE, that deadline carried serious implications. Unsupported systems became easy targets for cyberattacks, and for a region rapidly digitising its economy, that risk was untenable. Recognising this, Microsoft and its regional distributor, Logicom, urged organisations to transition early to Windows 11 Pro and a new class of Copilot+ PCs — the company’s AI-powered devices built for the next decade of work.

“Without ongoing security updates, businesses risked exposure to attacks and data breaches, alongside the inability to access technical support,” Microsoft said in a regional statement.

Security at the Core of Windows 11 Pro

Microsoft’s next-generation operating system, Windows 11 Pro is an architecture built for hybrid work and zero-trust environments. With Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Secure Boot, and Virtualization-based Security (VBS), the OS defends sensitive data at the hardware level, minimizing the risk of breaches even before malware reaches user files.

The company claims 99.7% compatibility with existing business applications, meaning organisations can migrate without disrupting critical workflows. For UAE enterprises that rely on legacy systems, that’s a major advantage.

“In my experience working with UAE organisations, delaying upgrades slows business down and increases security risks,” said Mubasher Malik, Business Development Manager, UAE/GCC, SYS Consumer – BDM at ASUS. “Windows 11 offers stronger protection against modern threats, faster performance, and access to AI tools that help teams work smarter. ASUS laptops are built for Windows 11 with advanced security features already in place, making the upgrade smooth, efficient, and future-ready.”

Copilot+ PCs: Redefining Productivity with On-Device AI

Alongside Windows 11, Microsoft is introducing Copilot+ PCs, ushering in what it calls the AI-powered computing era. These devices are equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second, allowing AI models to run locally instead of depending solely on cloud infrastructure.

“These devices are designed to change the way you work and the future of business,” Microsoft noted. “They give users better control over their time by automating routine tasks and enabling focus on higher-value activities.”

In practical terms, this means Copilot+ PCs can instantly summarize documents, draft emails, organise information, or search across files — all without compromising data privacy. The hardware’s efficiency translates to longer battery life, higher speed, and enhanced performance, even when offline.

“Now that Windows 10 support has officially ended, UAE businesses stand at the threshold of a new era in computing,” said Matthias Scharer, Go-to-Market GM, Microsoft DPS EMEA. “The rise of AI-powered PCs is no longer a distant promise — it’s rapidly becoming the standard for organisations seeking smarter performance, robust security, and seamless productivity. Industry research suggests that by 2026, AI laptops will be the preferred choice for large enterprises.”

He added, “Copilot+ PCs, running Windows 11 Pro, are designed to help UAE organisations use their time wisely, unlocking new efficiencies and enabling teams to focus on what matters most. These devices are at the heart of the UAE’s accelerating digital transformation, empowering businesses to innovate and stay secure in a fast-changing landscape.”

To accelerate adoption, Logicom is working with Microsoft’s vast partner network to deliver early access to Copilot+ devices and Windows 11 Pro upgrades across the GCC. The distributor’s goal is simple — minimise disruption, maximise protection, and ensure local businesses don’t fall behind in the global digital race.

“Organisations still running Windows 10 are advised not to delay device refreshes to avoid increased exposure to cyber risks and operational disruptions,” Scharer said. “Early adoption of Windows 11 Pro and Copilot+ PCs will help businesses stay competitive and secure.”

ASUS, one of the first OEMs to bring Copilot+ PCs to the UAE, is helping businesses embrace the AI shift. Malik noted that misconceptions about cost and complexity are fading fast. “Many may assume such laptops are heavy or costly, but the Zenbook A14, the world’s lightest Copilot laptop, proves powerful AI can be portable, accessible, and efficient — helping teams work faster anywhere,” he said.

The Real Cost of Waiting

Now that support has officially ended, Windows 10 no longer receives critical security patches, meaning even a single breach could cripple operations. Malik warned, “From my experience with local businesses, even one cyber incident can halt operations overnight. Delaying upgrades increases the risk of data loss, financial impact, and compliance issues.”

The cost of inaction continues to grow beyond security. Outdated software now limits access to new productivity features, slows performance, and increases maintenance overheads. Meanwhile, Windows 11-ready hardware remains optimized for energy efficiency, speed, and AI-driven workflows that help teams save time and work smarter.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is free, but a PC must meet the minimum hardware requirements to install it.

Users can check eligibility by navigating to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates to see if their device qualifies for the upgrade. For systems that don’t meet the requirements, Microsoft’s Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program offers continued delivery of critical security patches to reduce malware and cyber risks — although it does not include new features, performance improvements, or technical support. The ESU program’s extended updates will end on October 13, 2026, underscoring the urgency for organisations to modernise their systems now rather than rely on temporary fixes.

What to Know if Your PC Can’t Run Windows 11

Minimum System Requirements to Install Windows 11:

• 1GHz or faster processor

• Two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system-on-a-chip

• 4GB or more memory

• 64GB or more storage

• DirectX 12-compatible graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver

• Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support

• UEFI firmware that supports Secure Boot

• HD display (at least 720p) with 9-inch or larger screen and 8 bits per color channel