International colleagues and clients often ask me whether Russia’s equity market is still worth considering. My answer is yes — and I believe the current moment deserves particular attention. In my view, Russia is now one of the most undervalued major equity markets in the world. It is something of a ‘lurking tiger’: volatile and constrained by high interest rates, yet possessing considerable potential for a powerful rebound.

The numbers speak for themselves. At the end of October, the MOEX Russia Index was trading at around 2,500 points, approximately 40 per cent below its autumn 2021 peak. Some of the country’s largest and most profitable companies are valued at just a few times their annual earnings and offer double-digit dividend yields. For a long-term investor, that is not necessarily a cause for concern; it is a reason to take a closer look.

A market that has come back before

I have worked with high-net-worth clients since 2008, and I remember how often the Russian market was written off. In 1998, following the government short-term bond crisis, the RTS Index fell by around 90 per cent. In 2008, it lost approximately 80 per cent. On both occasions, investors who were prepared to buy when pessimism was at its peak ultimately achieved the strongest returns. In the decade after 1998, the index rose many times over; in 2009 alone, it more than doubled.

There is another point worth remembering: Russian issuers have experience of engaging with global capital. Rosneft’s 2006 IPO raised approximately $10.4 billion, while Sberbank’s secondary share offering in 2007 brought in almost $9 billion. In both cases, demand from international institutional investors significantly exceeded the shares on offer. Until 2022, foreign funds held a substantial proportion of the free float in many of Russia’s leading blue-chip companies and played an important role in price formation.

Today, the market is supported by a growing domestic investor base. By the end of 2025, the number of individual investors with brokerage accounts on the Moscow Exchange had reached 40.1 million. Yet history suggests that the return of foreign capital has often been one of the catalysts for the next phase of market growth.

Why the index is still lying low

Russian equities are inexpensive not because companies have stopped making money, but because the market is applying a very high discount rate to those earnings. The key interest rate currently stands at 14 per cent, making bank deposits a simpler and more familiar option for many investors. I do not see deposits and investments as an either-or choice, but it is important to understand where the interest-rate cycle is heading.

And the direction is encouraging. The Bank of Russia has cut its key rate from 21 per cent to 14 per cent over 10 consecutive meetings, while the regulator estimates the long-term neutral rate at 7.5–8.5 per cent. Inflation is expected to return to the four per cent target in 2027. In other words, there may be a six-percentage-point easing cycle ahead — and each percentage-point reduction could support a re-rating of equities and bonds.

Consider the valuation multiples. Russia’s market price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 4.5–5.5, compared with 12–13 for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and more than 20 for the US S&P 500. The total market capitalisation of Russian listed companies is only around 20–23 per cent of GDP, while the stated target for 2030 is 66 per cent. According to analysts at Aton, the equity risk premium has risen to 15 per cent, its highest level in four years. Put simply, current prices reflect a significant degree of pessimism. Historically, periods like this have often offered attractive entry points.

The door is open: Type-In accounts

The most common question from foreign investors is not ‘What should I buy?’ but ‘How can I enter the market — and how can I take my money out?’ A new mechanism offers a practical answer. Presidential Decree No. 436, ‘On Additional Guarantees of the Rights of Foreign Investors’, dated 1 July 2025, introduced special accounts known as Type-In accounts. From 8 December 2025, these accounts became available to open on the Moscow Exchange.

The mechanism is straightforward:

The account is funded with new money transferred from a bank outside Russia, in either roubles or foreign currency. It provides access to Russian shares, bonds and investment fund units traded on the exchange, as well as the derivatives market, deposits and IPO participation.

Funds and investment income can be transferred abroad, and restrictions on purchasing foreign currency for these investors have been lifted.

In effect, this creates a dedicated channel for new capital, with defined procedures for entering and exiting the market. The first accounts have already been opened, a development the Ministry of Finance described as “a very positive sign”.

At VTB, foreign investors can open a Type-In account and access the instruments available on the Moscow Exchange. For clients from jurisdictions considered friendly by Russia, the bank also offers conventional banking and brokerage accounts, helping them select a structure suited to their objectives, tax residency, currency and investment horizon. Before opening an account, investors should check the applicable rules in their country of residence and with their own bank. VTB managers can also assist with the required documentation.

Building an investment portfolio

One of the attractions of the Russian market is that it offers two distinct investment propositions: income and growth. On the income side are leading banks, some with returns on equity above 20 per cent, alongside oil, gas and metals companies with some of the world’s lowest operating costs and dividend yields of 10–15 per cent. On the growth side are businesses in the so-called new economy — including internet services, e-commerce, cybersecurity and enterprise software — where revenues are growing by 20–40 per cent a year in a market of 140 million people.

Government bonds, known as OFZs, also deserve particular attention. When five-year government securities offer yields of around 16 per cent while inflation is moving towards four per cent, the implied real yield is among the highest in the world. If interest rates fall, investors may benefit not only from the bond’s coupon payments but also from an increase in its market price. From a purely financial perspective, this can provide a strong foundation for a diversified portfolio.

Gold and foreign exchange through VTB

A defensive allocation is an important part of portfolio diversification. Within Russia’s financial infrastructure, gold provides exposure to an asset priced in US dollars. VTB is one of the major participants in this market: in 2023 alone, the bank sold more than 33 tonnes of physical gold to clients. Its trading services allow clients to purchase gold bars, place them in safekeeping and, if necessary, sell them back to the bank.

The bank also offers transactions in foreign currencies, particularly the Chinese yuan, which has become the most liquid foreign currency in the Russian market, as well as the UAE dirham, Indian rupee and other currencies of partner countries. For international investors, these services can also provide a convenient way to manage currency exposure through a single banking partner.

Asian-speed service, with established European-style safeguards

This aspect is rarely discussed, although it matters. Russia’s investment-services market is among the most technologically advanced in the world. Opening an account through an app, making instant transfers between bank and brokerage accounts, using a broker as a tax withholding agent and receiving clear financial statements have long been part of the everyday experience for many clients.

The model combines the speed and convenience associated with Asian super-apps with an established regulatory framework, including a central securities depository and a qualified-investor regime. This combination is well regarded by many large investors from the Gulf region and Asia.

VTB’s investment advisory services

Technology, however, is only part of the picture. Foreign investors who do not follow Russian-language news and market sources every day may need support from professionals with an in-depth understanding of local developments. VTB offers an investment advisory service in which a dedicated specialist monitors a client’s portfolio and provides investment ideas and recommendations informed by news, company reporting and the client’s risk profile. The adviser can also help balance exposure across equities, bonds, gold and foreign currencies.

The final investment decision always remains with the client. The service is designed to provide advice and recommendations, not to operate as a ‘black box’ that makes decisions on the investor’s behalf. In my view, this model can be an effective way for international investors to access the Russian market: it combines local expertise with the investor’s continued control over their assets and decisions.

A bridge to the Global South

Where could new capital entering the Russian market come from today? The most likely sources are Asia, the Middle East and other countries of the Global South. VTB Group has a competitive advantage that would be difficult for others to replicate quickly: an established presence in international financial centres, alongside digital channels that allow clients to access services without travelling in person.

Taxation is another important consideration. A new double taxation agreement between Russia and the UAE, based on a ‘10-10-10’ formula, has been in force since January 1, 2026. Consider a simple example: a Dubai tax resident receives 100 roubles in dividends from Russian shares. Russia withholds 10 roubles rather than 15; the UAE does not levy personal income tax, leaving the investor with 90 roubles. At a dividend yield of around 12 per cent, this would add approximately 0.6 percentage points a year to the net return. To benefit from the preferential rate, the investor must provide a tax residency certificate within the required timeframe.

The potential reward outweighs the challenges

The Russian market is clearly not for investors seeking complete calm: volatility is part of its nature. But investors are being offered a premium for taking on these risks — a premium that, in my view, more than compensates for the associated challenges. The picture can be summarised in four points:

Valuation: A P/E ratio of around 5, dividend yields of 10–15 per cent and total market capitalisation equivalent to roughly one-fifth of GDP.

Interest-rate cycle: A potential path from the current 14 per cent key rate towards a neutral level of 7.5–8.5 per cent.

Market access: Type-In accounts, with an established framework for transferring funds and investment income abroad.

Infrastructure: A highly digitalised investment market, supported by clear procedures and tax rules.

My advice to foreign investors is simple: enter the market gradually and avoid leverage. Build the core of the portfolio around OFZ government bonds and leading dividend-paying companies, then consider adding gold and growth stocks as interest rates decline. It is also worth working with a partner that understands the local market from the inside and has a presence in the markets where the client lives.

Once you look beyond the markets you know best, the universe of investment opportunities becomes much wider. And, as we know, a tiger does not remain in hiding forever.

— Aslanbek Nachoev is the Vice President, Head of Investment Product Sales, VTB Private Banking and Privilegia.