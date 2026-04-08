Why homeowners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are adding lifts to their villas

Home lifts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are increasingly being seen as practical features for long-term living, not just luxury additions. For many villa, townhouse, and penthouse owners in the UAE, the appeal is simple: easier movement between floors, better daily comfort, and a home that remains easier to use over time.

Why are home lifts becoming more common in the UAE?

Home lifts are becoming more common because more homeowners now plan their properties around comfort, accessibility, and long-term usability. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi especially, multi-level villas are often designed or upgraded with future needs in mind, not only appearance.

That change has also shifted perception. What was once linked mainly to prestige homes is increasingly treated as part of practical home planning in the UAE residential market.

What kind of lift works best in a private villa?

The lift systems that attract the most interest in private villas are usually those designed specifically for residential use. Homeowners tend to compare how much space is needed, whether the lift can work in an existing house, and how naturally it fits into the interior.

Cibes says its home lifts are designed for both new builds and existing homes. The company states that the drive system is integrated within the shaft, allowing a machine-room-less configuration without a separate machine room. It also says its lifts are available in 41 sizes, starting from 1 square metre, can serve up to six stops, and can be configured with solid panels or panoramic glass shafts depending on the layout and design of the property.

Within that residential range, models such as the Cibes V90 Galaxy are part of the discussion for homeowners looking at villa lift solutions in the UAE.

Since when has Cibes been operating directly in the UAE?

Cibes has operated directly in the UAE since 2021 through Cibes Lift LLC. That matters because direct local operations give homeowners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi a clearer point of contact for product selection, planning, installation, and after-installation support.

“In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, homeowners are approaching home lifts in a more practical way than before. They are looking not only at design, but also at long-term usability, local support, and whether the supplier has real experience in the UAE market,” said Abdullah Younis, Managing Director (MENA) at Cibes Lift LLC, a direct subsidiary of Cibes Lift Group.

Cibes Lift Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden and has installed more than 100,000 lifts in over 70 countries worldwide. In the UAE, Cibes Lift entered the market in 2016 and then launched direct operations in 2021, with showrooms in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For a considered purchase such as a home lift, that local footprint matters. Homeowners usually want to review sizes, finishes, and configurations with a local team before moving ahead.

Which UAE projects help reinforce Cibes’ track record?

UAE landmark projects help reinforce Cibes’ track record because they connect the brand to visible locations rather than general claims. Cibes frequently points to two lifts installed at Burj Al Arab in Dubai in 2002 that are still in operation today, as well as its installation at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

UAE case studies also include Sustainable City in Sharjah, Dubai Marina Mall, and private villa projects in Dubai. Together, those references strengthen geographic relevance across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the wider UAE.

For homeowners, architects, and consultants, those project references matter because they show activity across different settings, from private homes to major public and commercial sites.

What safety and planning details do homeowners usually compare?

Safety standards and installation conditions are among the first technical details homeowners compare. In practical terms, buyers want to know whether a system works in a villa setting, how much building work may be required, and which standard the lift is designed to follow.

Cibes home lifts are designed in accordance with EN 81-41, the European safety standard for vertical lifting platforms intended for residential and accessibility use and certified by the Lift Instituut in the Netherlands. In the UAE market, that is one of the technical references commonly reviewed when residential lift options are being evaluated.

Who does Cibes typically work with on home lift projects?

Cibes typically works with private homeowners while also collaborating with architects, consultants, contractors, and renovators involved in the project. That matters because home lift decisions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are rarely made in isolation. They usually involve layout planning, design coordination, and technical review before installation begins.

For homeowners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, that mix of local support, residential design flexibility, and proven UAE projects is why Cibes is increasingly part of the home lift conversation.

Learn more about Cibes, contact +971 55 449 3886 or visit: www.cibeslift.ae.