Why connectivity will drive AI’s next wave of innovation

Artificial intelligence has moved beyond the stage of experimentation. Across industries and everyday life, AI is becoming embedded in how businesses operate, governments deliver services and people interact with technology. The defining shift is what infrastructure is required to make it work reliably, securely and at scale.

This is the beginning of an AI supercycle: AI moving from isolated pilots into always-on, real-time applications. Autonomous operations, industrial automation, connected healthcare, smart cities, energy optimisation and AI-assisted customer experiences will increasingly depend on intelligence being available where and when it is needed.

That transition changes the demands placed on networks. Traditional consumer internet traffic has largely been about moving content to users. AI creates more distributed data flows, greater uplink requirements, tighter latency expectations, and less predictable demand. Networks must therefore evolve from simply carrying information to enabling intelligence.

In an AI-driven economy, connectivity becomes part of the compute infrastructure itself. AI works where the network works. The value created by an AI model ultimately depends on whether data can move securely, reliably and at scale between people, devices, edge locations, data centres and AI factories. AI infrastructure therefore cannot be viewed as a collection of large data centres. It must become an end-to-end fabric spanning hyperscale AI factories, regional and sovereign cloud hubs, edge and far-edge compute, metro networks, fixed and mobile access, IP routing, optical transport and automated operations.

As AI inference moves closer to users, machines and industrial sites, distributed compute will become increasingly important. That makes high-capacity, low-latency and secure connectivity essential. Training workloads require massive data flows between compute clusters, while inference depends on fast and predictable interactions between devices, networks and cloud or edge resources. These networks will need high throughput, deterministic performance, strong uplink capabilities, resilience, programmability, automation, energy efficiency and long-term security.

At Nokia, we see AI-native architectures such as AI-RAN as an important part of this evolution, positioning the radio network as a programmable platform that can improve performance, support distributed AI workloads and create new opportunities for operators. Also its data centre networks portfolio provides an end-to-end, AI-ready networking solution that combines high-performance data centre switching, IP routing, optical interconnect, automation and security to connect workloads within and between data centres with low latency, high scalability and operational simplicity.

The Middle East is particularly well placed to capture this opportunity. National AI strategies, investment, cloud expansion, data sovereignty priorities, energy resources and the region’s strategic geography are converging to create the foundations of a global AI and digital infrastructure hub.

But capturing the AI supercycle will require thinking beyond data-centre construction. The region needs a complete AI infrastructure ecosystem: sovereign and hyperscale data centres, resilient subsea and terrestrial corridors, high-capacity metro networks, edge cloud, advanced fixed and mobile access, and secure enterprise connectivity.

Scale must be matched by sovereignty and resilience. Secure data flows, redundant routes, distributed compute, quantum-safe transport, open architectures and automation-led operations should be built into infrastructure from the outset, rather than added later.

Technology alone, however, will not determine the outcome. Governments, operators, hyperscalers, cloud providers, enterprises and technology partners need to collaborate on infrastructure models that support national priorities while enabling regional and global AI traffic to move efficiently.

The AI supercycle will not be won by compute alone. It will be won by the ability to connect compute, data, people and machines securely and reliably.

For the Middle East, the opportunity is therefore clear: build the networks and infrastructure now that can support intelligence everywhere. Advanced markets must prepare for AI-ready capacity and edge performance, while emerging markets need affordable and sustainable broadband models that allow every community and industry to participate.

If the region can combine investment in compute with world-class connectivity, resilience, sovereignty and collaboration, it can move beyond being a consumer of the AI revolution to becoming one of the places where its next chapter is built.

— Mikko Lavanti is President, Nokia Middle East and Africa.