Why community is becoming fintech's greatest competitive advantage

When people think about financial technology, they often picture artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital banks or the latest payment innovation. Yet behind every successful fintech ecosystem lies something far less glamorous, but arguably far more important: community.

The most successful innovation ecosystems in the world, from Silicon Valley to Singapore and London, were not built solely through investment. They were built through relationships. Founders sharing ideas over coffee. Investors mentoring first-time entrepreneurs. Banks opening their doors to startups. Regulators listening before legislating. Competitors collaborating to solve industry-wide challenges. No amount of capital substitutes for that.

That philosophy sits at the heart of Fintech Tuesdays, a rapidly growing grassroots community that has become one of the UAE and MENA region's most active meeting places for everyone passionate about the future of financial services. Since its founding, the community has focused on a simple but powerful mission: to inspire, unite and strengthen the fintech ecosystem through collaboration, inclusivity and access to opportunity.

Rather than positioning itself as another networking club or industry association, Fintech Tuesdays has become something more organic — a platform where founders, bankers, investors, regulators, technology providers and innovators come together as peers.

That distinction matters.

Across the financial services industry, collaboration is replacing competition as the primary driver of innovation. Banks increasingly partner with fintech companies rather than attempting to build every solution internally. Investors seek founders who understand ecosystems, not just technology. Regulators engage directly with industry to create frameworks that encourage responsible innovation while protecting consumers. Communities capable of bringing these diverse stakeholders together have therefore become essential infrastructure for modern economies. The UAE understands this better than most.

Olivia Bellingham, executive council member at FinTech Tuesdays, said: "Capital follows connection, not the other way around. Every meaningful partnership I have seen in this market began with a conversation that no term sheet could have engineered. In uncertain times, networks become shock absorbers. When the environment gets harder, the ecosystems that endure are the ones where people genuinely know and support one another."

Over the past decade, the country has transformed itself into one of the world's leading destinations for fintech innovation. Government-backed initiatives, progressive regulation, world-class infrastructure and a willingness to embrace emerging technologies have attracted entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. Dubai, in particular, has evolved into a global crossroads for financial innovation. It is a place where European fintech founders connect with Gulf investors, Asian payment companies establish regional headquarters, African innovators seek partnerships, and multinational banks explore the next generation of financial services.

The numbers tell the same story. According to ‘From Code to Capital’, the 2025 fintech report published by Emirates NBD and PwC, UAE fintech startups raised $265 million in 2024, roughly a third of all national startup funding and the country's fintech market is projected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029. Across the wider region, fintech attracted more than half of all MENA venture funding in 2025. Capital, clearly, is no longer the constraint. Connection is.

That momentum has been earned against a demanding backdrop. The past two years have tested the region, heightened geopolitical tension, pressure on cross-border infrastructure, tighter global funding conditions and a technology cycle that punishes hesitation. It is precisely in periods like this that ecosystems reveal their character. Markets built purely on capital flows contract when conditions harden. Markets built on relationships adapt. The UAE's fintech community has not merely weathered the turbulence; it has kept building through it. That resilience is not an accident of geography or policy alone. It is the product of thousands of working relationships that hold when circumstances shift.

But ecosystems do not thrive simply because offices exist. They thrive because people meet. That is precisely where communities such as Fintech Tuesdays play an increasingly influential role. The community aims to become the leading network driving fintech innovation and collaboration across MENA by creating an open, connected and inclusive community where partnerships flourish and knowledge is freely shared. Its objectives extend well beyond networking, encompassing startup enablement, access to capital, fintech-incumbent collaboration, workforce upskilling, diversity, technology adoption and ecosystem advocacy.

Underpinning all of this is the ambition the community's founders describe as its ultimate goal: one degree of separation. The idea is deceptively simple — any two individuals within the wider ecosystem, in the region and beyond, should be no more than a single introduction apart. A founder in Cairo searching for a payments partner in Dubai. A regulator in Abu Dhabi seeking a candid view from operators. An investor in Singapore looking for the right entry point into the Gulf. In a genuinely connected ecosystem, each of them is one conversation away from the person they need. It is an audacious goal, and it reframes what a community is for. Networking produces contacts. One degree of separation produces trust at scale.

Arjun Vir Singh, executive council member, FinTech Tuesdays, said: "Our ambition is simple to state and hard to build: one degree of separation. Anyone in this ecosystem should be a single introduction away from whoever they need to meet, whether that person sits in Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore or Tashkent."

Those ambitions reflect an understanding that building a thriving fintech sector requires far more than funding rounds. Early-stage founders often need introductions before investment. Banks need trusted partners capable of solving real business challenges. Investors need visibility into emerging talent. Technology providers need customers willing to experiment. Graduates need mentors. Experienced executives need fresh perspectives. Communities provide the connective tissue between all of these groups.

That same belief in collaboration also underpins BIT (Banking Innovation & Technology Summit by KT Events), which shares FinTech Tuesdays' vision of strengthening the fintech ecosystem through knowledge sharing, meaningful connections, and industry collaboration. By bringing together leaders from across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, BIT provides a platform where conversations become partnerships, ideas are exchanged, and innovation is accelerated across the wider ecosystem.

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of Fintech Tuesdays is its emphasis on accessibility. Membership is free, encouraging participation from entrepreneurs, students, executives and ecosystem supporters alike. The philosophy is straightforward: if individuals are willing to contribute to advancing fintech in the region, they have a place within the community. That openness has helped cultivate an environment where conversations happen naturally rather than transactionally.

Fintech Tuesdays events encourage authentic conversations that continue long after the formal programme concludes. A founder might discover a banking executive looking for exactly the solution they have been developing. An investor may encounter a startup before it begins fundraising. Two professionals working on similar challenges might decide to collaborate rather than compete. These are the moments that rarely make headlines but frequently become the catalyst for future innovation.

Increasingly, fintech itself is becoming broader than traditional banking. Artificial intelligence, embedded finance, digital identity, cybersecurity, wealth technology, Web3, regtech and payment innovation are all converging into a much larger conversation about the future of financial services. Recognising this evolution, Fintech Tuesdays actively builds bridges across technologies and sectors rather than operating within narrow industry silos. The community encourages cross-disciplinary dialogue because tomorrow's financial innovations are unlikely to emerge from one industry working alone.

Those bridges no longer stop at the region's borders. Fintech Tuesdays has built partnerships with the platforms that anchor the global fintech calendar — the Singapore Fintech Festival, the Japan Fintech Festival, the Point Zero Forum in Zurich, Dubai Fintech Summit and Abu Dhabi Finance Week, opening pathways for members into rooms they might otherwise never enter. The next bridge extends into Central Asia: an inaugural gathering in Tashkent, hosted by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, will connect one of the world's most promising emerging fintech markets with the MENA ecosystem. Each of these partnerships serves the same purpose the community pursues at home, shortening the distance between people who should already know each other.

Equally important is the platform's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Research consistently demonstrates that diverse teams make better decisions and build stronger products. Yet financial services has historically struggled to reflect the diversity of the communities it serves. By promoting greater representation and encouraging participation from professionals with varied backgrounds and experiences, communities like Fintech Tuesdays contribute to building a more resilient innovation ecosystem.

The community's attention to the next generation may prove to be its most consequential investment. Students and early-career professionals attend the same gatherings as chief executives, and the distance between them is deliberately kept short. That matters because the region's fintech ambitions will ultimately be constrained not by capital or regulation, but by talent and talent develops fastest in proximity to experience. A graduate who spends an evening in conversation with a payments veteran learns things no curriculum teaches. An executive who listens to that graduate is reminded what the industry looks like to those about to inherit it.

Another defining feature is its commitment to supporting startups throughout their entire lifecycle. Many ecosystems celebrate successful fundraising announcements while paying comparatively little attention to the difficult years preceding them. The reality is that founders often require guidance on customer acquisition, regulatory navigation, hiring, partnerships and market entry long before investors become involved. Fintech Tuesdays recognises these realities by creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn directly from those who have already navigated similar journeys.

This spirit of collaboration extends beyond startups. Large financial institutions increasingly appreciate that innovation rarely occurs in isolation. Some of the world's most successful banking transformations have been achieved through partnerships rather than internal development alone. Creating neutral environments where incumbents and innovators can meet openly has therefore become an increasingly valuable function within the ecosystem.

These relationships frequently begin with something surprisingly simple—a conversation.

None of this is complicated in theory. Any market can convene people; most do. What is genuinely difficult is sustaining it, keeping a community open, credible and neutral as it grows, resisting the pull towards commercialisation, and ensuring the hundredth event carries the same generosity of spirit as the first. That is the quieter achievement, and it is the reason ecosystems across the region and beyond are now studying how the UAE has done it.

That philosophy once again came to life on July 21, when approximately 100 members of the community gathered for the Fintech Tuesdays Soirée. The evening was intentionally designed around one objective: creating meaningful human connections. Rather than focusing on formal presentations, attendees had the opportunity to meet founders, financial institutions, investors, technology leaders and ecosystem partners in an informal setting where conversations develop naturally. The evening was held with the support of BIT and WeValu, two organisations invested in the continued growth of the region's financial services ecosystem.

There was something quietly significant about the room that evening. A community that began as an informal gathering now counts regulators, global banks, unicorn founders and first-time entrepreneurs among its regulars and treats them all the same way, as peers. In a year that has asked difficult questions of the region, that is worth celebrating. Not with fanfare, but with the recognition that something durable has been built here.

The lesson for the region's financial services industry is a straightforward one. The next chapter of fintech in the UAE will not be written by capital alone. It will be written in rooms like these where a founder meets a banker, a regulator hears a problem first-hand, and a partnership begins with nothing more than a conversation. And if the community reaches its ultimate goal — one degree of separation across the entire ecosystem, in the region and beyond, it will have built the one asset no amount of investment can buy: an ecosystem where everyone who matters is already within reach. In an industry being reshaped by technology, the most durable competitive advantage may prove to be the most human one.