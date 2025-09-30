Why AI will replace your next agent — for the better

In today’s hyper-connected world, customer expectations are evolving faster than businesses can keep up. Shoppers demand speed, personalisation, and seamless interactions, but traditional models of customer service are falling behind. Long gone are the days when contact centers were simply cost centers filled with overworked agents and siloed systems. Customers now crave human connection above all else.

Enter the next frontier: AI that does more than automate. This new generation of intelligent agents actively supports human decision-making, synthesizing context, insights, and past interactions to anticipate needs and guide solutions. Imagine an AI that knows a birthday is coming, recalls a favorite brand, and securely orders the perfect gift before the customer even thinks to act. For businesses, this means higher conversions, deeper loyalty, and a new imperative to rethink discovery and engagement. For consumers, it means frictionless, personal, and trustworthy experiences.

Recent developments from tech giants like Google, supported by PayPal, Mastercard, Salesforce, and 60+ other companies, signal a seismic shift: open protocols enabling AI agents to transact on behalf of humans. Dubbed the “AI buy button” for the internet, this innovation promises to redefine e-commerce, especially in markets like the UAE, where digital payments and contactless transactions are already ubiquitous.

Redefining Customer Service

“Agentic AI is set to fundamentally reshape how customer service operates in the UAE,” says Vera Modenova, COO at Flowwow. “People want to spend less energy and time on routine actions — and AI agents make this possible.”

Unlike human agents, AI follows instructions with absolute rationality, free from emotional distractions. This shifts the focus from compensating for mistakes with charm or patience to flawless execution — delivering the right product, at the right time, exactly as the customer requests. Whether it’s leaving a package at the door or calling to confirm delivery, precision becomes the ultimate form of service.

For UAE businesses, where digital adoption is high and 94% of consumers favor brands offering superior service, Agentic AI offers a way to scale precision and reliability without compromise.

Balancing Automation With the Human Touch

Some worry that AI might depersonalise interactions. Modenova notes, “Human contact in customer service is likely to become a luxury. There will always be clients who value personal interaction, but as human labour grows more expensive, it will increasingly be reserved for premium or high-ticket segments.”

This sentiment is echoed by Naji Salameh, CEO of IT Max Global: “With Agentic AI, we can finally engineer empathy at scale — empowering customer-facing teams with a complete view of their clients, the right context at the right time, and the freedom to deliver the human connection that technology alone cannot replace.”

In the UAE’s online gifting market, Flowwow is leveraging AI to enhance personalization while maintaining the emotional essence of gifting. Its upcoming ChatGPT-powered Gifting AI Assistant aims to reduce search time by 30% while helping customers express care and connection, proving that efficiency and empathy can coexist.

AI-Driven E-Commerce: The AP2 Era

The recent launch of Google’s AP2, the “AI buy button”, signals a shift in e-commerce ecosystems. According to Modenova, “AP2 is essentially a set of rules designed to prevent unnecessary complaints. Right now, it’s an interim step — company AI agents don’t yet know your personal preferences as your own AI might.” With 55% of UAE users engaging with generative AI weekly or daily, AP2 serves as a trust-building tool while infrastructure evolves. However, once personal AI models can communicate seamlessly with company agents, expect AI-driven transactions to become fully personalized and nearly invisible to the user.

Unlocking Emotional Intelligence in Gifting

In sectors like e-gifting, where decisions are emotional and time-sensitive, AI agents open new opportunities:

Emotional Context Analysis: AI can process vast contextual data to recommend gifts tailored to individual tastes. Imagine finding the perfect first-date flowers that balance affordability, trend, and uniqueness — all curated by an AI agent.

Proactive Recommendations: Similar to advanced advertising, AI could anticipate gifting intent based on digital cues, delivering suggestions before a customer even asks.

Automated Last-Minute Purchases: For time-sensitive occasions, AI can handle the entire buying process — from selection to payment and delivery — seamlessly, while adhering to strict data protection standards.

“AI agents can unlock enormous potential if personalization is done right,” Modenova emphasizes, highlighting that the true transformation lies in combining speed with emotional intelligence.

Rethinking Digital Strategy in the AI Era

Businesses in the UAE must adapt their digital strategies to accommodate AI agents. Modenova advises: “Companies need to start allowing AI agents to access their platforms instead of blocking them. The challenge is balancing security and fraud prevention while enabling controlled AI interactions.”

The UAE is emerging as a regional AI hub, supported by frameworks like the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL). With the global AI agents market projected to jump from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $32 billion by 2030, forward-thinking companies have the opportunity to reimagine the entire customer journey. Naji Salameh adds: “This is not about replacing jobs. It’s about giving agents the tools to thrive. It is engineering the entire CX journey to give customers experiences that feel human, seamless, and unforgettable at every touchpoint.”

The Agentic AI Advantage in UAE Customer Experience

Precision Execution — AI delivers exactly what customers want, every time.

Emotional Intelligence — Personalization and context-aware recommendations.

Proactive Service — Anticipating needs before the customer acts.

Efficiency at Scale — Faster search, purchase, and delivery.

Human Touch Reserved for Premium — High-value interactions enhanced, not replaced.