Who is buying Dubai property in 2026? Inside the changing real estate buyer profile

Dubai's property market is attracting more buyers than ever, but the profile of those buyers is becoming increasingly diverse. In 2025, the emirate recorded 205,400 residential transactions, up 18 per cent year on year, while residential sales value climbed 25% to Dh544.2 billion. Alongside continued demand from high-net-worth individuals, a growing share of purchasers are relocating businesses, establishing family offices, launching startups or putting down permanent roots after years of living in the UAE. Longer-term residency reforms, a business-friendly environment and sustained population growth are encouraging more people to buy with permanence in mind rather than speculation. Increasingly, buyers are looking beyond capital appreciation, placing greater emphasis on lifestyle, stability and long-term wealth creation.

The new buyer profile

The changing buyer profile is evident across almost every segment of the market, particularly as entrepreneurs, startup founders, family offices and long-term residents play an increasingly prominent role in residential demand.

"Dubai's property market has entered a more mature and globally relevant chapter," says Syed Mehroz, CEO and CFO of Alpago Group. "While the city has long attracted high-net-worth individuals and international investors, the buyer profile has expanded considerably in recent years. Today, we are seeing a more diverse and sophisticated audience: entrepreneurs relocating their businesses and families, senior executives seeking a long-term base, family offices looking for stability and legacy assets, as well as established residents choosing to deepen their commitment to the UAE."

For Mehroz, the change is particularly evident in the ultra-luxury segment, where buyers are increasingly prioritising permanence and quality of life alongside investment value. "Buyers are no longer looking at Dubai solely through the lens of investment performance. They are looking for permanence, privacy, architectural quality, and a lifestyle that reflects their ambitions. The city has evolved from being a place to invest into a place to belong."

The shift is also reflected in the age and mindset of buyers entering the market today. Zeeshaan Shah, CEO and Founder of ELEVATE, says the typical purchaser looks very different from a decade ago.

"Ten years ago, this was a 50s-and-60s market, people who had already built their fortunes elsewhere and were looking for a safe place to park capital. In 2026, I'm consistently meeting buyers in their 30s and 40s: entrepreneurs, startup founders, family offices moving early, remote-first executives who've realised they can run their life from anywhere."

Many, he says, are making Dubai their first significant property purchase rather than adding to an existing portfolio.

"A lot of them don't even own property in their home country yet. They're choosing to make their first serious real estate move in a rising lifestyle destination rather than a hometown market they feel they've already outgrown. That's a completely different psychology."

Beyond investment returns

Financial returns may still matter, but buyers are increasingly making decisions based on how well Dubai fits their long-term personal and professional ambitions. Lifestyle, business opportunities, education, healthcare, connectivity and residency options have become just as influential as investment performance.

"Safety, lifestyle, connectivity, business opportunity, education, healthcare, long-term residency options, and overall quality of life are now central to decision-making. Dubai offers a rare combination of global access and personal security, ambition and ease of living, opportunity and stability," says Mehroz.

He believes the country's long-term vision has reinforced confidence among buyers looking to establish lasting roots. "Residency frameworks, economic diversification, world-class infrastructure, and the country's continued investment in culture, tourism, technology, and business have all contributed to a stronger sense of permanence. Buyers today are not only asking what a property can return; they are asking what kind of life it enables."

Shah sees the same trend, particularly among younger entrepreneurs and globally mobile professionals. "This generation are buying into a lifestyle, they're buying a stake in growth. Dubai, for this profile, isn't a retirement plan, it's a growth play with a lifestyle attached."

Redefining residential living

Changing buyer priorities are also influencing the way homes and communities are being designed. Beyond premium finishes, buyers are increasingly looking for developments that offer privacy, wellness, thoughtful design and a stronger sense of community.

"The new generation of buyers is highly discerning and globally exposed. They understand design, they value craftsmanship, and they expect a level of service, privacy, and personalisation that goes beyond conventional luxury. This is influencing every aspect of development, from architectural language and spatial planning to amenities, wellness concepts, landscape design, security, and the overall community experience," says Mehroz.

He believes buyers are placing greater value on homes that feel distinctive and built to stand the test of time.

"Ultra-luxury buyers are seeking homes with character, scarcity, and emotional resonance. They want spaces that feel private yet connected, refined yet liveable, contemporary yet timeless."

Shah believes today's buyers are no longer evaluating homes simply by their size or finishes. "Nobody in this bracket is purchasing square footage anymore. The conversation has completely moved past marble floors and gold taps. What they're buying is a lifestyle, and at the centre of that lifestyle is health and wellness, not as an amenity bolted onto a building, but as a genuine design priority."

He also believes buyers are becoming more selective about the communities they choose to live in. "Buyers want concierge-level service, but more than that, they want curation of their environment — who else lives in the building, who else is in the community, what kind of life is being lived around them."

For Shah, developments that successfully foster a genuine sense of belonging will stand out in an increasingly competitive market. "The right building, the right community, the right shared spaces can engineer the kind of belonging this buyer is actively searching for. That's becoming a hard differentiator in how these buyers choose where to put their capital."

A more mature market

As Dubai continues to attract entrepreneurs, professionals, family offices and long-term residents, the market is expected to become increasingly driven by end users seeking quality and long-term value rather than short-term gains.

"Over the next five years, we expect the UAE's real estate landscape to become even more sophisticated, selective, and end-user driven. Demand will increasingly concentrate around quality, location, design integrity, and long-term value," says Mehroz. "For many buyers, Dubai is no longer a temporary base or a speculative market; it is a city where they are building businesses, raising families, and establishing generational presence."

Compared with a decade ago, he believes today's buyers are more informed, deliberate and selective.

"The modern Dubai buyer is more discerning about quality, more attentive to reputation, and more willing to wait for the right product. Their risk appetite is more measured. They are prepared to invest significantly, but only where there is trust in the developer, confidence in the location, and belief in the long-term relevance of the asset."

For Shah, the conversation has shifted from who is buying Dubai to why they are choosing to stay. "When people ask who's buying Dubai in 2026, the more useful question is what they're buying it for. They're not buying an apartment; they're buying into a trajectory, a standard of living and a community of people moving at the same velocity they are."