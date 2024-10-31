Where your trade show budget should go

In 2023, exhibitors who invested in immersive technology like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive installations saw a 30 per cent increase in audience engagement and a 25 per cent rise in post-event brand recall.

In the world of trade shows, exhibitors often spend substantial budgets on constructing visually impressive stands. Although the return on investment (RoI) from trade show participation depends on external factors like event performance, visitor turnout, and others, one key controllable is the budget allocation itself. Most of this spend goes into temporary, single-use structures that, despite their craftsmanship, are dismantled after just three to five days. It’s an investment that, quite literally, gets torn down by the end of the event — an expenditure that’s here today, gone tomorrow. With the rapid evolution of technology, exhibitors have a chance to rethink their approach, moving beyond temporary wooden stands and embracing immersive content that delivers value long after the event is over.

Nihal Noorani is director of Growth and Innovation — Wordcraft Technologies.

Current budget breakdown: Is Your Investment Positioned for Maximum RoI?

Exhibitors typically allocate around 80 per cent of their budget to constructing temporary stands, leaving only 20 per cent for event technology and content creation. This approach feels backward, especially considering the immense value a well-crafted, immersive communication piece can deliver — not just for one event but for many throughout the year. The majority of that 80 per cent becomes a sunk cost; once the show ends, the structure is dismantled and discarded, leaving behind only a few photos and fleeting memories.

In 2023, exhibitors who invested in immersive technology like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive installations saw a 30 per cent increase in audience engagement and a 25 per cent rise in post-event brand recall. This proves that event technology isn’t just a trend; it’s a powerful tool for enhancing visitor experiences and maximising RoI.

The True RoI: Rethink Your Budget Split

You can do more with your current budget by creating digital and technological assets that grow with each trade show. Imagine the power of showcasing more with the help of technology, unbound by the physical limitations of a stand’s space. By allocating a larger portion of your budget toward dynamic, immersive content — such as AR, VR, interactive installations, or captivating 3D experiences — you are building digitally advanced assets that guarantee visitor engagement and increase brand recall. This type of investment extends beyond the confines of a single trade show, offering longevity and real value for money. It’s not tied to one event or location; it can be repurposed across various exhibitions, showrooms, or even online channels. Now, that is what I call a smart investment.

Why not challenge the conventional budgeting model? Shifting a larger portion of your budget toward immersive technology, interactive displays, and cutting-edge content creation is a forward-thinking and innovative trade show marketing strategy that you should embrace. The aim isn’t to diminish the importance of building stands but to elevate the entire experience by merging physical structures with technology-driven storytelling. The Bottom Line: Make Your Investment Work For You At Wordcraft Technologies, we are dedicated to empowering clients to make smart, long-term investments. With seven years of experience and a proven track record of client retention, we specialise in content creation, interactive event technology, and immersive installations that do more than capture attention — they provide RoI that extends far beyond a single event. We’ve partnered with visionary exhibitors to design sustainable, reusable, and adaptable solutions that help our clients stay ahead of trends and maximize their marketing budgets. If you’re an exhibitor reading this, take a moment to look back at your investment in your last event. How much of that investment did you get to reuse? The answer will likely clarify the message here. It’s time to rethink the way we approach trade shows. Let’s create tech and content-driven experiences and move away from one-time builds, investing in solutions that captivate audiences repeatedly, across platforms, for years to come. Now is the time to maximise the opportunity to elevate your presence by adopting a tech-forward approach. We’re helping our clients maximise their trade show impact, and we’d be delighted to do the same for you.

