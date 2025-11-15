Vision challenges: GCC's economic impact of sight impairment

We are witnesses, daily, of how vision shapes our world. Yet, in the GCC, sight challenges persist, undermining personal and economic potential. Consider the ancient parable of blind men encountering an elephant: one grasps the trunk and calls it a snake, another the leg a tree trunk, a third the tusk a spear, and a fourth the tail a rope. Each perceives a fragment of truth, but none grasps the whole. Their limited "sight" fragments reality, much like uncorrected eye issues distort life.

As the aphorism reminds us, "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder",—but what beauty emerges when sight falters? Or, as another wisdom states, "The mind doesn't know what the eyes cannot see." These truths, echoed by Helen Keller's insight that "the only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision," highlight vision's centrality: 70 per cent of sensory signals to the brain stem from sight, up to 80 per cent in some estimates, while visuals drive 65 per cent of all learning. In an era of a knowledge-driven economy, impaired vision isn't just personal — it's a collective blind spot.

The Currency of Sight

We must differentiate sight — the physical faculty — from vision, the strategic plan. With roughly 65 per cent of the population as visual learners, an investment in eye health directly bolsters the future workforce and long-term GDP. With years of painstaking effort, the GCC has built intellectual capital for vision, as healthy eyes underpin education, skill acquisition, and human capital development. Yet a lot more needs to be done in infrastructure development for sight: setting up super specialised facilities offering outstanding care of global standards.

A Multi-billion Dollar Blind Spot

Vision impairment exacts a steep price. Globally, unaddressed cases result in $411 billion in annual productivity losses, with uncorrected refractive errors alone accounting for $202 billion. In the Mena region, including the GCC, prevalence rose from 1990 to 2019 — driven by ageing populations, diabetes, excessive screen time and weather-induced dry eyes — and is projected to continue through 2024 in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, yielding an estimated $33.6 billion in lost economic output annually. My analysis pegs the GCC burden, with its high-GDP economies, at $14 billion to $21.5 billion yearly, factoring in direct costs and indirect losses from reduced workforce participation, accidents, and lost education.

Regional threats amplify this: some of the world's highest diabetes rates fuel diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of preventable blindness in working-age adults, alongside rising glaucoma and age-related cataracts. For the UAE, the country's spectacular vision for the future cannot be undermined by its residents' poor eyesight, which results in low employability and low productivity.

Conversely, correcting vision boosts individual productivity by up to 34 per cent, translating to GDP growth. In the GCC's $2 trillion economy, a widespread correction could add tens of billions annually, enhancing the tech, tourism, and finance sectors, where sharp vision fuels learning and innovation, higher incomes, safer roads, and thriving businesses, aligning with Vision 2030 goals.

The Paradox of Progress: The Outbound Drain

Despite progress, GCC eye care lags in subfields like vitreoretinal surgery, oculoplastics, neuro-ophthalmology, paediatric interventions, rare eye cancers (ocular oncology), and genetic disorders. Common ailments —cataracts, glaucoma, retinal disorders, macular degeneration, and refractive errors — often demand advanced diagnostics unavailable locally, while complex cases like corneal transplants and laser therapies force thousands abroad to US and UK centres of excellence. This strains families and economies.

In 2024, GCC residents contributed to a global ophthalmology tourism market valued at $5.9 billion. Outbound from the Middle East, eye care exceeds $1 billion yearly — $1.54 billion by credible estimates — part of a broader $10-20 billion medical tourism spend across specialities. This capital flight funds foreign innovation instead of local research and jobs.

Investing in a Visionary Future

The solution demands visionary investment, not just more spending. Global studies by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) show that every $1 invested in eye health yields $28 to $36 in returns — an ROI dwarfing that of other interventions. By redirecting a fraction of outbound funds, the GCC can build subspecialty networks for a triple win: recapturing $1.54 billion in spending; unlocking $14+ billion in domestic productivity; and transforming the region into a hub for patients from Africa and Asia.

For our readers — the everyday residents — these gaps mean preventable hardships: missed opportunities and financial burdens. The regulator-provider partnerships must prioritise world-class facilities, specialist training, and subsidised screenings to curb the $411 billion drag on the global economy. Under the aegis of the healthcare regulators, institutions need to bring international expertise to the UAE, localising care to empower the commoner, fortify economies, and fulfil a brighter vision. Let's see clearly — and act.

Dr Zain Kenderian, MD, MBA, is CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He is a strategist and physician with interests in healthcare turnaround and financial engineering.