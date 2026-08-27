Vishal Tinani honoured under patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, receives second Dubai CID commendation

Legal strategist Vishal Tinani has received a second commendation from Dubai CID for his assistance to insolvent prisoners, following an earlier Certificate of Appreciation from the department.

Tinani and his firm, better known as VLegal Consultants, were also honoured with the Golden Excellence Award on July 25, 2026 at the Taj Exotica Resort in Dubai. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Tinani’s career spans corporate transactions, regulatory matters, white-collar cases and commercial disputes. He began at Tata AIG in India, then moved to Dubai, where he joined Amer Al Marzooqi Advocates & Legal Consultants and later headed the corporate practice at Mohamed Eid Al Suwaidi Advocates before establishing V Legal Consultants.

He holds an LLM in International Commercial Law from the University of Birmingham Dubai, where his studies focused on corporate transactions and cross-border commercial disputes, as well as an LLM from Maharaja Sayajirao University. His association with the University of Birmingham Dubai has continued through an honorary advisory role.

In recent years, his casework has spanned white-collar allegations, employment claims, major commercial disputes, and online defamation.

One such dispute involved the owners of a restaurant facing an embezzlement claim of Dh10.8 million, which was ultimately dismissed after the court found the dispute to be civil and commercial rather than criminal. Tinani’s work for the defendants focused on a central question: whether the allegations pointed to dishonest conduct and criminal intent, or instead reflected business losses, disputed accounts and unresolved commercial dealings.

A long-running employment dispute involved an employee claiming end-of-service benefits after nearly 27 years with the same employer, with Tinani advising on the claim. The issue was whether the employee had, through his conduct or prior arrangements, waived or forfeited rights otherwise protected under UAE labour law. The court rejected that position and awarded Dh 336,000, distinguishing between contractual arrangements and statutory rights that cannot be easily set aside.

WhatsApp messages were at the centre of another case in which Tinani advised the plaintiff in defamation proceedings. The Dubai court imposed a ban on internet use and ordered the confiscation of the defendant’s mobile phone, illustrating that statements circulated in private chats and closed groups can still give rise to legal liability.

Tinani said: “I am grateful for this recognition, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and for the appreciation extended to me by Dubai CID. Recognition of this kind carries a sense of responsibility. For me, the value of legal work is measured by the standards we uphold, the fairness of the process, and the difference it can make in people’s lives. The UAE has given me the opportunity to build my career in an environment defined by ambition, opportunity, and a deep respect for the rule of law.”

The cases reflect the UAE’s continued development as a major centre for international business. As cross-border commercial relationships grow in scale and complexity, the legal and institutional framework that supports regulation, dispute resolution and commercial confidence continues to expand alongside the economy.