UAE's forest living trend reshapes real estate with nature-led communities

In several new villa communities across Dubai and Sharjah, greenery is being presented as a primary selling point rather than an added feature. Masterplans emphasise tree-lined streets, shaded walking routes and continuous planting that runs through neighbourhoods. Homes are shown within dense landscape instead of on open plots.

This marks a gradual change in how some residential developments in the UAE are being designed and marketed. Landscaping has always been part of projects, but usually as parks, lawns and roadside planting. In newer masterplans, vegetation is becoming more extensive and integrated, influencing street layout, open space and outdoor use.

The appeal is straightforward in a hot climate. Shade and tree cover make parks and shared spaces usable for longer periods of the year, improving daily comfort for residents. For buyers, particularly families, this contributes to perceived livability and neighbourhood quality. As more developments adopt this model, the market is beginning to test whether nature-dense planning — often described as forest living can support stronger demand and pricing.

Nature-Led Communities Gain Buyer Premium

Developers say interest in greener residential environments has strengthened alongside broader buyer focus on wellness and quality of life. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, says nature-integrated planning is increasingly seen as a core component of premium housing. “Today’s buyers are not only willing to pay a premium for biophilic environments; they have also increasingly started to expect them,” says Menon. “Globally, there is heightened awareness of wellness, mental health, air quality and the emotional benefits of living close to nature. In markets like the UAE, where urban density is rising, nature-led living has shifted from a design trend to a long-term investment preference.”

At Sobha Realty, he says this change is visible in buyer behaviour within nature-dense communities. “Developments like Sobha Elwood, spanning about 10 million square feet and home to around 10,000 trees, show how nature-integrated masterplans resonate with families seeking a higher quality of life,” he says.

“By weaving microclimate cooling, water features and shaded trails into the environment, these communities become more than places to live — they evolve into sanctuaries that deliver enduring long-term value.”

Biophilic Design and Residential Value

Beyond visual appeal, developers say dense planting directly influences how residents use space and experience daily life. Shaded pedestrian routes extend outdoor activity even during warmer months, while vegetation moderates local temperatures and creates calmer environments.

Menon says biophilic design is already reshaping how urban livability is defined in the UAE. “Dense landscaping helps moderate microclimates, shaded pedestrian routes enable walkability and water features introduce both cooling and psychological calm,” he says.

“These elements encourage people to spend more time outdoors, foster social interaction and promote healthier daily routines.” He adds that value in residential real estate is increasingly shifting from architecture alone to environmental experience. “Globally we are seeing a shift from purely architectural value to environmental experience value, and the UAE has been quick to embrace this mindset,” he says.

“At Sobha Elwood, nearly 40 per cent of the development is dedicated to open space, street networks and parks inspired by the world’s great forests. This is not aesthetic — it is a functional strategy shaping daily life.” According to Menon, these environments also influence market performance. “Homes in nature-integrated communities tend to see higher absorption, better retention and stronger long-term demand,” he says. “Livability is shaped not only by interiors but by the comfort and emotional wellbeing provided in the spaces between them.”

UAE Projects Bring Forest Living To Market

The forest-living concept is already materialising across UAE developments. In Dubai, Majid Al Futtaim’s Ghaf Woods is positioned as the city’s first forest-integrated residential community, structured around more than 35,000 native ghaf trees and shaded landscape networks designed to keep neighbourhood temperatures up to 5°C cooler while improving air quality — a model where vegetation shapes the residential environment rather than simply surrounding it.

Within this masterplan, the newly unveiled Maravelle Residences represent its most refined expression: a low-density enclave of 96 homes across four boutique buildings set within the forest’s inner circle and conceived as a private wellness retreat embedded in nature. For Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development, “Maravelle at Ghaf Woods represents a new approach to real estate value creation, as it goes beyond traditional measurements of space and interior design to emphasize health benefits, environmental stewardship, and people-focused design,” with developments attracting residents seeking equilibrium and meaningful connections with their surroundings. “With Maravelle, we are setting a new benchmark for wellness-centred living; One that demonstrates how design, nature, and community can work together to create long-term impact, both for residents and for the future of sustainable urban development in Dubai.”

Sharjah’s Masaar community by Arada follows a similar approach, organised around a central forested spine with thousands of trees and shaded pedestrian routes linking neighbourhoods. The newest phase, Masaar 3, expands this concept across a 21-million-square-foot masterplan featuring more than 100,000 trees and 4,000 villas and townhouses, reinforcing the scale at which forest-style planning is being delivered in the UAE. Together, such projects illustrate how nature-dense residential environments are moving from concept imagery into built masterplans.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said the continued expansion of the community reflects sustained market demand for this model of living: “The success of the Masaar brand is emblematic of growing buyer demand for sustainable, family-friendly living environments that also deliver capital appreciation and long-term value.”

Beyond individual developments, sustainability-led communities such as Sharjah Sustainable City also dedicate over 30 per cent of land to green space and landscape networks, reinforcing the regional shift toward environmentally integrated neighbourhood design.

Nature-Led Infrastructure in Residential Development

As climate pressures increase, developers are treating vegetation less as ornament and more as functional infrastructure. Layered tree canopies reduce radiant heat, improve outdoor comfort and support biodiversity, while planted corridors shape airflow and shading patterns across neighbourhoods.

Menon says this marks the next stage of forest-style development in the region. “The next era of forest living in the UAE is being shaped by science-led, climate-responsive design rather than simple landscaping,” he says.

“We are seeing adaptive forest typologies, layered tree canopies that reduce radiant heat and ecosystems designed to restore biodiversity.”

He links the approach to the country’s long-standing greening ambition. “The UAE is building on a legacy that began with Sheikh Zayed’s vision to green the desert,” he says. “Today’s developments take that philosophy further through data-driven planting strategies, microclimate modelling and nature-led recreational zones such as forest trails and botanical landscapes.”

Ultimately, he argues, these systems redefine residential value.“These innovations are not aesthetic additions; they are environmental infrastructure,” says Menon. “As urban expectations evolve, forest-integrated communities will redefine residential value, offering resilience, well-being and long-term livability.”