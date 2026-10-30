UAE's crypto playbook gains global attention

Few countries have embraced digital assets as decisively as the UAE. By combining forward-looking regulation with a pro-innovation mindset, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have created one of the world's most dynamic crypto ecosystems, drawing billions in investment and a growing roster of global players.

Industry executives say the UAE has emerged as one of the world's leading digital assets markets, driven by a balanced approach that combines regulatory certainty with innovation. From crypto trading to tokenised real estate and digital payments, the UAE is cementing its status as a global hub for digital finance. A regulatory framework that prioritises both innovation and investor protection has helped attract more than $56 billion in crypto inflows over the past two years while positioning Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the digital assets revolution.

“The country's proactive framework, led by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Abu Dhabi's robust financial infrastructure, has attracted global crypto firms, institutional investors and talent. As tokenisation, stablecoins and digital payments gain momentum, experts believe the UAE is well positioned to lead the next phase of digital finance,” according to experts.

UAE — Hub for Digital Assets

Tarik Erk, Head of MENAT and Senior Officer Abu Dhabi — Binance, said the UAE has established itself as one of the world’s most important markets for digital assets because it has taken a deliberate approach to creating regulatory clarity while continuing to encourage innovation.

He said Dubai has played an important role in developing the wider digital-asset ecosystem, while Abu Dhabi has also built sophisticated institutional and regulatory infrastructure through ADGM and the FSRA. “At a UAE level, having multiple jurisdictions actively developing frameworks for digital assets has helped attract companies, talent and institutional interest and has given the sector greater confidence to invest for the long term.”

“From Binance’s perspective, that progress is reflected in our regulated presence across the country. Binance FZE is licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority across multiple Virtual Asset Activities, and we also became the first crypto exchange to secure a global licence from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority under Abu Dhabi Global Market. Together, these frameworks demonstrate how the UAE is building a more mature digital-asset environment across both Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the next stage is about continuing to build clear, proportionate and interoperable frameworks that protect users while giving responsible companies room to innovate.

“The UAE already has many of the ingredients required to lead the next phase of digital finance. The opportunity now is to continue connecting regulation, innovation and real-world utility so that both consumers and institutions can participate with confidence,” Erk said.

Nigel Green, Founder and CEO of deVere Group, said Dubai moved early and it paid off. VARA was set up in 2022, when most governments were still hoping crypto would go away, and it gave firms a clear route to a licence.

“The UAE pulled in more than $56 billion of crypto inflows over 2024 and 2025. Few places can match that,” he said.

Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO, Elevate Financial Services, said Dubai’s framework has been effective because it established a dedicated virtual assets regulator and licensing regime early, giving firms a clearer operating environment than many larger markets. VARA’s regulatory framework has continued to expand, while the Dubai Land Department’s first tokenised property offering sold out within a day and brought 70% first-time investors into Dubai real estate.

“The Central Bank of the UAE’s approval of dirham backed payment tokens is also helping develop a regulated settlement layer for the domestic digital asset ecosystem. The next phase should focus on connecting these developments with stronger coordination across VARA, the Central Bank of the UAE, DIFC and ADGM; deeper participation from banks and regulated custodians; and broader but carefully managed access to tokenized real estate for international investors.”

He was of the view that Dubai Land Department’s target of an Dh60 billion tokenised real estate market by 2033 provides a clear framework for scaling the sector.

“Extending regulated dirham denominated stablecoins into trade and treasury settlement could further support the UAE’s role in digital payments, capital markets and cross-border commerce.”

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer, Century Financial, said Dubai has successfully turned crypto from a grey area into a clearly regulated industry. The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), set up in 2022 as a dedicated crypto regulator, had fully licensed 50 companies by mid-2026. It also expects another 20 to become operational in the coming months. VARA has paired this openness with firm enforcement.

“The agency has done so by fining and acting against major global exchanges that served Dubai customers without a licence. That creates a level playing field for licensed businesses, gives investors confidence, and has spurred sectoral activity.”

Transaction volumes across VARA-regulated firms reached almost Dh2.5 trillion ($680 billion) in 2025, according to the Dubai Government Media Office. VARA also says tokenisation now accounts for the most activity among new licence applications, a sign the sector is moving beyond trading into wider financial infrastructure.

“The next step is to build on this lead. Firms can deal with several regulators, including VARA, the DIFC and ADGM authorities, the federal markets regulator and the Central Bank, whose 2025 law brought decentralised finance into its remit. Common licensing standards, building on VARA's 2025 partnership with the federal regulator, would lower costs and help start-ups scale across the country.

“Clear guidance on how the new law applies to decentralised finance would encourage more builders to launch from the UAE. Regular publication of trading volumes and client assets would give global investors the data they need to commit larger capital,” he said.

Looking beyond Cryptos

Erk said 2026 has been a year that reinforces why it is important to look beyond short-term price movements when assessing the development of digital assets.

“Crypto markets remained highly sensitive to broader macroeconomic conditions during the first half of the year, with Bitcoin declining by approximately 32% in first half. At the same time, however, the underlying financial infrastructure continued to develop,” Erk told BTR.

Referring to Binance Research global data, he said the value of tokenised real-world assets grew by more than 50%, from approximately $22 billion in January to around 34 billion by mid-July 2026.

“What we are seeing is a broadening of how users engage with digital assets. Stablecoins, for example, are increasingly being used not only for trading, but also for payments, settlement, holding value and accessing other financial products. In Mena specifically, the region has become Binance’s fastest-growing market for stablecoin savings, with its share of global stablecoin balances held through Binance Earn rising from 5.53% to 9.21%. The UAE accounts for the largest stablecoin holdings in the region.”

At the same time, he said users are increasingly looking beyond crypto as a standalone asset class and toward a much broader financial experience. Demand for tokenised and traditional assets on digital rails is a strong example of that shift.

Global Binance users acquired more than $1 billion in US equities within the first 30 days of launch, while bStocks reached more than $500 million in assets within seven weeks. Importantly, 62% of July bStocks activity took place while US markets were closed, which points to a clear preference for more continuous access to markets.

“So, the story of 2026 is not simply one of market volatility. It is also one of increasing utility, diversification and convergence between digital assets and traditional finance.”

Green termed the cryptos’ performance in 2026 ‘pretty rough’ and said interest rates drove the market sentiments.

“It’s been pretty rough. Bitcoin went into January about 30% off its October 2025 peak and kept falling, reaching roughly $63,000 by the summer. At that point, the whole market was down around 43% on the year.

“The institutional side held up, however. Regulated funds kept buying on the dips and stablecoins stayed above $300 billion. Most of the selling came from leveraged traders and retail.”

He said interest rates have driven sentiment more than any crypto news.

“The US 10-year yields are above 5.2% and the Fed hiked again in September. When cash and bonds pay that much, an asset with no yield has to work a lot harder to attract money. Bitcoin’s back in the mid-$80,000s, a decent recovery, but still about 25% lower than a year ago.”

Kakkar said 2026 has been a year of institutional repricing rather than a crypto specific collapse, with volatility extending well beyond the opening months. Bitcoin fell to around $60,000 in February and lost over 20% in June, briefly trading below $59,000.

“A hawkish Federal Reserve, which raised rates in September for the first time since 2023, removed the easing thesis that had supported the 2025 rally. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw record June outflows of $4.5 billion on SoSoValue data, before $3.52 billion of August inflows drove a 25% monthly gain. Bitcoin now trades near $83,500, about 4.6% lower for the year. Sentiment is tracking institutional flows alongside the rates path, with retail momentum playing a smaller role.”

Valecha said the 2026 drawdown in the crypto market has reset them to an attractive entry point. Bitcoin is currently at about $84,000, roughly 35% below its October 2025 record of $126,198, and ether trades above $2,700, well below its August 2025 record near $4,954.

He said prices fell with risk assets from February through June as bitcoin tested $65,000 in February and ether touched $1,506 on June 6. By mid-August, bitcoin was trading at roughly half its record. Since then, the recovery has been swift.

“In the week to 21st August bitcoin rose from about $62,300 to near $80,000. This was driven by high inflows in US spot bitcoin and ether ETFs of $2.6 billion, their strongest week of the year. The catalysts were policy-driven: Treasury's 19th August decision to double its long-dated buyback size, the SEC's Regulation Crypto Assets proposal on August 18, and comments from the president that the US was considering accumulating bitcoin.”

August bitcoin ETF inflows of about $3.5 billion were the strongest monthly total since September 2025. September tested that momentum, and the market held. On September 15, the Senate voted 49–50 against advancing the ‘Clarity Act’, electively ending market-structure legislation for 2026, though it in important to note that the bill is not necessarily dead. Following this, bitcoin ETFs saw about $746 million of outflows over two days and the Fed hiked, yet bitcoin found support around $75,000 and rebounded more than 6% to above $81,000 as short sellers were forced to cover. The SEC's Project Crypto rulemaking continues regardless of the bill, keeping the regulatory path open through the agencies.

“The structural story is institutional. ETFs have become the marginal price-setter: US spot bitcoin ETFs hold about $95 billion, roughly 6.2% of bitcoin's market value, and BlackRock's IBIT alone holds nearly $60 billion.

“Open interest in US spot bitcoin ETFs, led by IBIT, has rebounded from its summer lows to about $34 billion, and single-day flows of $400 million or more are now common. Crypto has traded on liquidity and real yields rather than as an inflation hedge, which means the same turn in rates that would lift bonds and metals should also lift digital assets.”

Keep an Eye on Structural Developments

Green of deVere Group gave cautious response over cryptocurrencies outlook in 2027 and said interest rates will drive the market sentiments.

“Probably, but I’d drop the ‘digital gold’ argument. When oil and yields spiked this year, Bitcoin fell with tech stocks. Gold did the hedging.”

He was of the view that crypto is gaining ground as a small, permanent part of professional portfolios. Pension funds and family offices can now hold it through regulated vehicles with proper custody, and once it’s in, it rarely gets removed entirely.

“Next year depends on rates. If inflation eases and central banks stop hiking, crypto is likely to be one of the first places money goes looking for returns. If yields keep rising, it’ll be another hard year.”

By 2027, Valecha said cryptocurrencies are expected to strengthen their role in the alternative-asset space as institutional involvement and digital financial infrastructure continue to develop. A recent CoinShares survey from August 2026 indicates that about half of investors cite diversification and client demand as key reasons for holding digital assets.

The survey covered investors managing roughly $1.16 trillion in assets. It also revealed that by the end of first quarter of 2026, advisors held about 150,000 BTC in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, a 20% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, the IMF's 2026 report highlights significant growth in cross-border stablecoin activity, with gross flows through USDT and USDC rising from an estimated $12 billion in first quarter of 2020 to $316 billion in first quarter of 2025. The report also observed that stablecoin inflows are more prominent in countries with weaker institutional stability, higher inflation, and greater exchange-rate volatility.

Meanwhile, stablecoins have expanded beyond their original role in crypto markets, with market capitalisation reaching about $320 billion by May 2026, per the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Valecha said these trends indicate that crypto is becoming more integrated into the global financial system. Overall, increased institutional adoption, financial integration, and real-world application of crypto infrastructure are expected to reinforce cryptocurrencies' role as an alternative asset class.

“We expect cryptocurrencies to strengthen their position as an alternative asset class in the near future, with adoption remaining selective across different investor groups and market conditions. Geopolitical uncertainty can support interest in decentralised and portable assets, yet this year has shown that Bitcoin still responds primarily to global liquidity, real yields and institutional flows,” Kakkar said.

He said the Federal Reserve’s projections keep the median policy rate at 4.1% at end-2027, so the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets will remain relevant. The IMF’s 3.4% global-growth forecast for 2027 suggests the key question is not recession risk alone, but whether inflation and yields ease sufficiently.

“In that environment, Bitcoin may gain portfolio relevance as a diversifier, while stablecoins and tokenised assets should see more durable adoption through payments, settlement and collateral use. The distinction is important: crypto can broaden as an alternative asset class without becoming a traditional haven asset.”

“Rather than looking at crypto simply as an ‘alternative asset class’, we believe the more important structural development is that digital assets are becoming increasingly integrated into the wider financial system,” according to Erk.

Crypto remains the foundation of Binance, but the boundaries between digital assets and traditional finance are becoming less distinct. Users increasingly expect to move between crypto, stablecoins, fiat, tokenised securities, payments and other financial products through a simple digital experience. “This is why we are seeing traditional assets increasingly move onto blockchain infrastructure and why stablecoins are becoming an important connective layer between different forms of financial activity.”

He said stablecoins are a particularly strong example. They continue to provide liquidity within digital-asset markets, but their use is expanding into payments, settlement, value preservation and other financial applications. In Mena, stablecoin balances increased by more than 100% compared with early 2025, while the region’s share of stablecoin trading volume on Binance increased from 7% in 2023 to 11% in 2026.

“We are seeing a similar evolution in tokenised assets. Through products such as bStocks, eligible users can access tokenized securities representing selected US stocks and ETFs on digital rails, including outside conventional market hours. In the UAE, the recent introduction of bStocks reflects this broader convergence between blockchain technology and traditional financial markets. Moreover, bStocks also allow eligible users to begin from $5 and access supported products on a 24/7 basis.”

“For us, therefore, the longer-term opportunity is less about crypto competing against traditional finance and more about blockchain infrastructure making financial markets more accessible, continuous and interoperable,” he said.

Cryptos Ecosystem Maturity

About structural risks and market inefficiencies, Green said leverage, above everything else. “Far too much trading uses borrowed money on offshore derivatives platforms. A 10% drop sets off forced selling, and a dip becomes a crash within hours. It’s happened several times this year.

“Liquidity is poor outside Bitcoin and Ether. Plenty of tokens with multibillion-dollar valuations can’t absorb a big sell order. By mid-2026, on-chain volumes were down about 20% year on year.”

He opined that the rules still vary hugely from country to country. The US hasn’t passed its market structure bill yet, and until it does, big institutions will keep their exposure small.

Kakkar said crypto’s core weakness is that much of the market is still priced on flows rather than economics. According to Kaiko’s fee revenue versus validator issuance framework, Solana and Ethereum recorded net economic deficits of $4.15 billion and $1.62 billion, respectively, in 2025. The corporate treasury model that had supported incremental demand has also weakened, with DWF Ventures finding that only four of the 20 largest digital asset treasury firms trade above the value of their crypto holdings.

“The Senate’s 49–50 vote on September 15 rejecting cloture on the ‘Clarity Act’ has prolonged uncertainty around a US market structure framework, with clearer statutory rules now unlikely before 2027. Until networks earn more in fees than they issue in tokens, and markets operate under clearer rules, most tokens will continue to trade more on sentiment than on fundamentals.”

Erk said the industry has made significant progress, but several structural challenges still need to be addressed for digital assets to reach their full potential.

“One is fragmentation. Historically, users have had to navigate separate exchanges, wallets, bridges, banking relationships, payment services and investment platforms. That creates complexity and friction, particularly for people entering digital finance for the first time. One of the industry’s opportunities is therefore to make the user journey more integrated without compromising security, compliance or user choice. The same challenge exists between traditional and digital markets, where moving capital between systems can still be inefficient.”

A second area is regulatory clarity and consistency. Responsible regulation gives both users and institutions greater confidence to participate and allows companies to build with clearer rules. Binance’s approach is to work collaboratively with regulators and policymakers and to put compliance at the foundation of sustainable industry growth.

Erk further noticed that security is equally critical. As adoption grows, scams, phishing, synthetic identities and increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled threats are evolving as well. This requires continuous investment in technology, risk systems and user protection. Binance is increasingly applying AI across KYC, fraud detection, scam prevention, investigations and recovery to strengthen these protections at scale.

Finally, he said education remains essential. Greater access to financial products has to be accompanied by greater understanding of how those products work, the risks they carry and how users can protect themselves. “Sustainable adoption is ultimately not only about bringing more people into digital finance; it is about enabling them to participate responsibly.”

Referring to the laterst ECB Economic Bulletin and FATF report, Valecha said crypto has matured significantly since its inception, yet several structural weaknesses remain.

“First risk of Crypto is valuation. Most crypto assets are not a claim on anyone. There are no cash flows, no issuer and nothing to discount. The price is simply what the next buyer will pay. That leaves the market with no anchor to return to.”

He said the second risk is leverage. Many exchanges let traders bet 50 to 100 times the money they actually have. Stock and futures markets have a clearing house that absorbs losses in Crypto when prices fall, some exchanges sell traders' positions automatically. This pushes prices lower and leads to more selling in the market. On October 2025, one tariff announcement wiped out about $19 billion in a single day. Some exchanges even closed out winning trades to cover their own losses.

The third risk is regulation. The US Senate has just failed to pass a law setting out who regulates crypto. Around the world, countries apply the rules differently, so firms can move to wherever the rules are loosest.

The fourth risk is accountability. “In traditional finance, responsibility sits with a clear party, such as the exchange, the depository or the clearing house. Open blockchains remove that middleman by design. With it goes the duty to manage risk and watch for suspicious flows. The results show up in illicit finance, which has moved towards stablecoins. According to the FATF, they are now the most popular crypto asset for illicit transactions.”

Unlocking Next Phase of Growth

Valecha opined that the next phase of digital-asset growth is likely to come from utility rather than speculation. Stablecoins, tokenisation and institutional infrastructure are emerging as the key bridges between traditional finance and blockchain.

The stablecoin market reached about $311 billion in August 2026, while tokenised real-world assets rose to a record $34.7 billion, showing that blockchain is increasingly being used to represent and transfer conventional financial assets.

Institutional adoption is also deepening: a 2026 Coinbase/EY-Parthenon survey found that 66% of institutions already had exposure through spot crypto exchange traded products, while 64% of asset managers were interested in tokenising assets, up from 40% in 2025.

“The next catalyst will, therefore be the development of regulated, 24/7 financial infrastructure where stablecoins enable faster payments and settlement, while tokenised Treasuries, funds, equities and private credit become usable as on-chain collateral. Recent moves by major banks reinforce this direction: UK banks have already tested tokenised deposits for interbank transactions, with plans for tokenised bonds in 2027.”

At the technology level, he said zero-knowledge proofs, improved interoperability and scalable Layer-2 networks could address privacy, speed and cross-chain fragmentation. The broader shift is clear: crypto's next growth cycle is likely to be driven less by new speculative tokens and more by institutional-grade infrastructure, programmable money and the tokenisation of real-world assets.

Erk said several developments are coming together at the same time. The first is the tokenisation of traditional financial assets. Traditional markets are increasingly moving onto digital rails, allowing markets to become more accessible, continuous and programmable. We are already seeing major financial institutions explore this direction, while products such as bStocks demonstrate how blockchain infrastructure can provide eligible users with new ways to access tokenised securities representing traditional assets.

The second is stablecoins. Their role is expanding well beyond crypto trading into payments, settlement, savings and broader financial activity. According to Binance Research Global Data, the share of stablecoin-settled trading volume attributable to TradFi-linked products rose from 1.7% in January 2026 to approximately 13.6% by June, reflecting the growing use of stablecoins as a settlement layer for traditional financial products on digital rails. That development is especially relevant in regions such as Mena, where we are seeing strong adoption and increasing integration of stablecoins into users’ financial lives.

Third is the continued convergence of traditional and digital finance. Crypto has demonstrated that financial access can scale globally through smartphones and lower-friction digital infrastructure. Binance is now extending that infrastructure across crypto, stocks, ETFs, tokenised securities, commodities, payments and other financial tools. The objective is increasingly all finance on Binance, making it easier for users to access different financial opportunities through one trusted ecosystem rather than treating crypto as an isolated category.

“Younger users are also accelerating this transition. Gen Z already represents 44% of Binance Direct Stocks and bStocks global users, and 48% of users who adopted all three of Binance’s TradFi products, That tells us something important about how the next generation thinks about finance: the distinction between a crypto platform, an investment platform and a payment platform is becoming much less relevant than having convenient access to the products they need.

“Finally, AI will increasingly influence how users interact with financial markets, from research and analysis to security and fraud prevention. The key principle for us is that AI should augment users’ decision-making rather than replace human judgment,” he said.

Kakkar said crypto’s next phase will be shaped by tokenised collateral, as blockchain rails become integrated into mainstream market infrastructure. DTCC’s Depository Trust Company, which safeguards more than $114 trillion in assets, is scheduled to launch a tokenisation service in October covering US Treasuries, major-index ETFs and Russell 1000 stocks.

Industry research published this month found that 77% of institutions expect to use tokenised collateral in 2026, while settlement cut-offs can leave as much as $15 billion of collateral idle at a single firm. Stablecoins, with a market value of about $305 billion, can provide the round-the-clock settlement layer this requires. The 2027 growth story is blockchain as financial infrastructure, advancing independently of token prices, Kakkar said.

“Tokenisation is the big one for me. Bonds, funds and private credit settling in minutes instead of days is a serious efficiency gain, and banks are pursuing it for their own benefit, whatever happens to crypto prices,” according to Green of DeVere Group.

He onoticed that stablecoins are already delivering. About $310 billion is in circulation, and more and more of it is used for cross-border payments and trade finance, which matters in a region like the Gulf where huge sums move between currencies every day.

“If the US passes the ‘Clarity Act’, a lot of the legal doubt keeping large pension funds on the sidelines disappears. AI agents paying each other in tiny instant amounts is further off, but worth watching.”