UAE retail revolution: Same-day delivery is the new standard

In the UAE, hyperfast delivery has shifted from being a premium perk to an everyday expectation, reshaping how businesses serve their customers. Same-day, or even same-hour fulfillment is no longer an added advantage but the new norm, fueled by a tech-savvy population and a culture that prizes convenience above all else. Retailers, e-commerce platforms, and F&B operators are racing to adapt, pouring investment into logistics, AI-powered systems, and last-mile delivery networks.

UAE Consumers Set the Pace

According to this year’s PwC survey, the UAE stands out for having some of the most experienced online shoppers in the region. While consumers across the Middle East are shopping online more often than they did a year ago, UAE millennials lead the way: 10% have over a decade of e-commerce experience, compared with a regional average of just 5%.

These shoppers also place greater emphasis on after-sales service (37% vs 31% regionally), Click & Collect (27% vs 22%), and loyalty points (64% vs 55%).

Retail Faces a Demographic Revolution

Online-savvy shoppers in the UAE are more willing to pay a premium for same-day delivery than their regional peers.

A survey by PwC reveals that 63 per cent of those in the UAE would pay more for same-day delivery, compared to 54 per cent in Saudi Arabia.

Norma Taki, Retail and Consumer Partner at PwC Middle East, noted that demographics will amplify this trend. “The Middle East has one of the fastest-growing populations in the world, and one of the youngest: the number of people in the Arab world is set to almost double to 500 million by 2100, and half of these people will be under 24. Because of these demographic shifts, compounded with the other seismic changes provoked by the global megatrends, the Middle Eastern retail sector is no doubt undergoing a change, a revolution, albeit at a different pace compared to the more developed countries.”

As speed becomes the new baseline, however, the real question for businesses is no longer if they can deliver quickly, but how reliably and sustainably they can do so.

Consumer Expectations Reshaping Strategy

“Today’s consumers live fast-paced lives, and convenience is no longer a luxury, it’s an expectation,” said a spokesperson from Apparel Group. “At Apparel Group, our mission is to consistently exceed those expectations. In 2024, 6thStreet launched same-day express delivery, and earlier this year in April 2024, we raised the bar again with our 60-minute delivery service. The response has been phenomenal. Customers especially appreciate the ability to send last-minute gifts or have items delivered in time for special occasions – it’s a service that truly enhances their lifestyle.”

Meeting such demand has required rethinking traditional retail logistics. Instead of relying on dark stores, Apparel Group pioneered a technology-driven model that transforms its brand stores into micro-fulfillment hubs.

“We recognised that fashion and lifestyle retail requires a different model,” the Spokesperson explained. “Customer preferences are diverse, and the breadth of our product selection simply can’t be replicated in a dark store format. By combining geo-fencing technology with our in-store e-commerce fulfillment, we created a unique solution that leverages live store inventory. To make it seamless, we built our own in-house operations network of pickers, runners, and riders – ensuring we control the entire customer experience from store to doorstep. This is a unique example of how we leverage our omnichannel presence to bring an innovative solution to delight our customers.”

Speed Without Compromising Quality

With delivery times shrinking to just an hour, maintaining quality and consistency is paramount. Apparel Group emphasizes that speed must never come at the expense of service standards.

“The 6thStreet promise is simple: delight the customer, every time,” the spokesperson said. “To achieve this, every order goes through a rigorous quality check in-store, with pickers validating each product against a multi-point checklist before it’s packed, all of this done in under 15 minutes. Reliability is just as important as quality, which is why all our orders arrive on time. And in the rare instance we don’t deliver on our promise, we make it right immediately through our ‘On Time or On Us’ guarantee where the shipping fee is fully refunded. This proactive approach has strengthened customer trust and reinforced our commitment to service excellence.”

Loyalty Through Hyperfast Service

The company acknowledges that 60-minute delivery comes with higher costs but views it as a strategic investment.

“While 60-minute delivery comes at a higher operational cost than standard delivery, the experience it creates for customers is unmatched with a Net Promoter Score of 76,” the Spokesperson shared. “In fact, the elevated service has driven a 50% increase in our repeat purchase rate. This level of loyalty and engagement demonstrated that customers value not just the speed, but the confidence and convenience that comes with it. That customer-first growth allows us to scale the model sustainably, making it a win-win for both our business and our customers.”

The Future: AI and Drones

Looking ahead, Apparel Group is betting on emerging technologies to define the next era of delivery.

“Our commitment to innovation extends well beyond today’s solutions,” the spokesperson said. “We have a dedicated AI innovation team that has developed advanced demand forecasting models and automated replenishment systems to stay ahead of evolving customer needs.

Currently we’re building AI-powered agents to dynamically reallocate riders in real time, optimising routes to improve both delivery efficiency and customer experience. Looking ahead, drone delivery is a frontier we’re particularly excited about. We are already collaborating with industry pioneers to bring this groundbreaking capability to market cementing our position as leaders in redefining the future of retail logistics.”

As the UAE cements its position at the forefront of digital retail, one thing is clear: speed alone will not define the winners of this new era. Success will hinge on balancing hyperfast fulfillment with reliability, quality, and innovation, while building the trust and loyalty of increasingly sophisticated consumers. With tech-savvy millennials shaping demand, and AI and next-gen solutions like drones on the horizon, the region’s retail revolution is only just beginning and the businesses that adapt fastest will set the standard for the future.