UAE opens new growth opportunities as key sectors gain fresh momentum

The UAE entered 2026 with considerable economic momentum. Dubai’s economy had expanded by 5.4% in 2025 to Dh937 billion, with growth accelerating to 6.4% in the final quarter. Foreign investment remained strong, tourism was flourishing and trade continued to push into new markets. Then came a period of regional disruption that tested aviation, hospitality, logistics and corporate confidence in ways few businesses had anticipated. What followed has been notable not for one large stimulus announcement, but for the breadth and speed of the response.

Within less than two months, Dubai unveiled Dh2.5 billion in economic facilitation measures. The UAE Central Bank moved to give financial institutions greater flexibility to continue lending. Customs rules were eased to protect cash flow and trade continuity. SMEs gained new support to reduce the time and cost of doing business. Tourism authorities began creating incentives not merely for hotels, but for travellers themselves. Retail campaigns were designed to draw consumers back into stores, while new programmes sought to reinforce the confidence of investors and businesses looking beyond the immediate disruption.

The approach is taking shape against an economy that has continued to demonstrate underlying resilience. Dubai’s GDP reached Dh232 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 2.4% year on year, while the UAE’s non-oil private sector regained momentum in July. The S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 52.7 from 50.8 in June, with new orders expanding at their fastest pace in five months and companies returning to hiring.

The broader trade picture has remained equally robust. The UAE non-oil foreign trade approached Dh2 trillion in the first six months of the year, reaching Dh1.937 trillion, up 13.1% from the same period in 2025. Non-oil exports touched a record Dh452.8 billion.

Against that backdrop, the current policy push is less about rebuilding an economy from the ground up than ensuring temporary disruption does not become a brake on longer-term expansion.

Giving businesses breathing space

Dubai’s initial Dh1 billion facilitation package allowed hotels to defer 100% of sales fees and Tourism Dirham payments for three months. Customs grace periods were extended from 30 to 90 days, with further extensions possible, while a range of government-related payments was deferred.

The second package, worth Dh1.5 billion, broadened the intervention across 33 initiatives covering tourism, trade and logistics, construction, education, arts and culture, government services and other parts of the economy. Together, the two packages brought Dubai’s economic facilitation measures to Dh2.5 billion.

Hotels and restaurants received exemptions from selected tourism-related fees. Event permit charges and certain holiday-home fees were waived, while tour-guide and desert-safari charges were reduced. Dubai SME membership licences expiring during 2026 were extended by two years. Government contractors benefited from changes to retention requirements, and civil aviation businesses received relief on selected permit-renewal charges.

The measures are technical in places, but their effect is straightforward. A hotel that can postpone a fee, an importer given more time to settle customs obligations or an SME spared an immediate licence cost retains money that can instead go towards wages, suppliers, inventory or marketing.

Customs relief has already produced measurable results. Between March and June, Dubai Customs said its facilitation measures provided more than Dh 79 million in liquidity to the private sector while supporting trade flows worth Dh33.9 billion. More than 6,600 companies benefited from longer customs declaration deadlines, while instalment arrangements and an 80% reduction in certain financial penalties eased pressure on companies managing import, re-export and transit obligations.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said the objective was to maintain trade continuity while giving companies confidence to keep moving forward. “Through policies and procedures that support trade continuity and strengthen business resilience, Dubai Customs is enabling the private sector to continue growing with confidence,” he said.

There is a wider competitive calculation behind that approach. Dubai’s role as a trading hub rests not only on ports, airports and warehouses, but also on predictability. Importers need to know cargo will move. Manufacturers need components to arrive. Retailers need stock on shelves. When supply chains are disrupted elsewhere, the ability to keep goods moving becomes an economic advantage in its own right.

The Green Corridor provided alternative routing flexibility during the period, handling more than 203,000 containers and 3.16 million tonnes of goods originating from 188 countries.

Small business, less friction

The same emphasis on removing obstacles is increasingly visible in SME policy. For a small company, the cost of doing business is not limited to rent, salaries or licence fees. Time spent opening accounts, negotiating with payment providers, arranging logistics, setting up telecommunications and finding suitable service providers carries its own price.

Dubai’s SME in a Box initiative is an attempt to compress that process. Launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the platform brings licensing support, banking, payments, telecommunications, logistics and other operational services into a network of 18 private-sector partners. Depending on the services selected, the packages can provide more than Dh80,000 in potential value to an individual business. DET estimates that founders activating banking and payment services through the system could also save up to 200 hours normally spent sourcing providers, comparing offers and completing separate onboarding procedures. Some digital services can be activated within 24 hours.

The initiative is notable because it treats administrative friction as an economic issue rather than an inconvenience.

“Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Dubai’s economy,” said Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of Dubai SME. Feedback from founders, he added, showed that what entrepreneurs increasingly need is “clarity, speed, and cost efficiency”.

That is particularly relevant when smaller companies are being asked to compete in increasingly digital and international markets. A founder who spends less time setting up basic infrastructure has more time to find customers, refine a product or enter another market.

The model also represents a subtle change in the way government support is being delivered. Instead of attempting to provide every service itself, government is increasingly acting as an organiser of an ecosystem, bringing banks, payment companies, logistics operators and telecommunications providers onto one platform.

The objective is not merely to help companies open their doors, but to shorten the distance between establishment and growth.

For businesses ready to invest, however, liquidity at company level is only part of the equation. The banking sector has to remain capable of financing them.

The Central Bank of the UAE moved early to reinforce that link. In March it approved a Financial Institution Resilience Package backed by Central Bank of the UAE assets of Dh1 trillion, while noting that the banking sector had remained resilient despite exceptional regional and global conditions.

The measures were designed to give banks greater flexibility in accessing liquidity and deploying capital buffers while continuing to finance companies and households. The countercyclical capital buffer on UAE private-sector credit exposures was also reduced to zero from March 17.

For the wider economy, what happens inside the banking system is felt far beyond bank balance sheets. A retailer preparing for a busier quarter may need to finance inventory. A hotel might bring forward refurbishment plans as visitor numbers strengthen. An SME may need working capital before taking on a large order. A logistics company may decide to add vehicles or warehouse capacity.

If credit continues to flow, improving sentiment can translate into investment and hiring rather than remaining simply an improvement in confidence indicators.

The resilience package is therefore important not because businesses necessarily see its mechanics, but because they depend on its outcome: a financial system capable of supporting economic activity through periods of uncertainty. That financial strength has long been one of the UAE’s key buffers against external shocks. It is now being used alongside targeted fiscal measures rather than as a substitute for them.

Turning residents into tourism ambassadors

Tourism presents a different challenge. Cutting costs for hotels helps preserve liquidity, but empty rooms cannot be filled by fee relief alone. The response has increasingly shifted towards demand.

Dubai’s A Dubai Invite programme has taken an unusually personal approach by asking residents to encourage overseas family and friends to visit the city. With close to 200 nationalities represented in Dubai’s population, those personal networks constitute an enormous informal tourism-marketing base.

Residents whose guests are successfully verified can access a range of hotel, dining, attraction and lifestyle benefits, including hotel discounts of up to 45% and other privileges across participating venues. The programme runs for visitors arriving between July 20 and October 31, with offers redeemable through the end of the year. Demand arrived quickly. By August 14, approximately 20,000 applicants had benefited and DET had tripled the programme’s capacity.

Noor Al Geziry, AVP for Special Projects and Mena at DET, said residents have long been among Dubai’s strongest advocates because they know the city and can share their own experiences with relatives and friends overseas. “At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, ‘A Dubai Invite’ speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home,” she said.

Abu Dhabi has approached the same objective from another direction. Indian tourists booking qualifying holidays through participating travel companies can receive a complimentary UAE entry visa, saving Dh285 per traveller. The initial programme covers up to 20,000 visas and requires visitors to book a return flight from India and spend at least three nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel.

The offer is commercially focused. India is one of the UAE’s largest source markets, and reducing the upfront cost of travel gives tour operators another reason to sell Abu Dhabi while directing expenditure towards hotels, attractions, restaurants and retail once visitors arrive.

“By covering the cost of UAE entry visas, we are making it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving our travel partners another compelling reason to recommend the destination,” said Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Dubai’s #DubaiDestinations summer campaign is playing a complementary role, bringing hotel offers, attractions, retail promotions and seasonal experiences under a wider effort to strengthen the city’s appeal during the warmer months. Running until the end of August, the campaign is intended to reinforce Dubai’s position as a year-round destination rather than one dependent primarily on winter traffic. The strategy is increasingly joined up: reduce pressure on hospitality operators while simultaneously creating reasons for visitors to return.

Consumer spending is being approached with similar intent. Win Your Home in Dubai, launched jointly by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Dubai Chambers, turns ordinary retail expenditure into entries for a draw offering 12 residential units.

Shoppers spending Dh500 at participating businesses can enter the campaign, which spans more than 1,000 brands and 3,500 outlets and runs through key retail periods including Dubai Summer Surprises.

The scale matters more than the prize itself. Thousands of retailers gain another reason to bring customers into stores at a time when maintaining footfall supports not only sales but employment, leasing demand and confidence across the broader consumer economy.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS PLANS

It is another example of policy working indirectly. Rather than subsidising individual retailers, the campaign stimulates the demand on which those retailers depend.

The same logic runs through tourism incentives, customs relief and SME programmes. The government is not attempting to determine where every dirham should be spent. It is reducing barriers and creating incentives that allow private-sector activity to do more of the work. That distinction is important as attention turns towards the next phase.

Dubai-it, launched this summer and followed by the Dubai-it Award, provides a cultural backdrop to that economic agenda. Its focus is execution: taking ideas through to measurable outcomes with speed and discipline. The first award cycle recognises individuals, companies, institutions and projects across fields including the economy and technology that can demonstrate tangible results.

It is not an economic stimulus programme, and its impact cannot be measured in the same way as customs liquidity or tourism incentives. Yet it reflects the same preference for action over signalling that runs through many of the measures introduced this year.

The UAE still operates in a region where geopolitical uncertainty has not disappeared, and the pace of recovery will not be identical across every sector. Tourism and aviation are more exposed to changes in travel confidence, while trade remains sensitive to shipping routes and insurance costs. Banks, retailers and SMEs face their own pressures.

What has become clearer, however, is that the economic response is moving on several fronts at once. Capital is being kept inside businesses for longer. Credit capacity is being protected. SMEs are being given simpler routes into the market. Customs measures are keeping trade moving. Tourism authorities are creating demand instead of waiting for it. Retail campaigns are encouraging households and visitors to spend.

For a diversified economy, that breadth may matter as much as the headline value of any single package. Dubai Customs Chief Abdulla Busenad captured the direction in relatively simple terms when he said the measures were designed to allow the private sector to “continue growing with confidence”.