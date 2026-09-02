UAE Mice market continues to grow amid rising investment in venues and supporting infrastructure

For an industry built around bringing people together, the past few years have accelerated the evolution of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, reshaping how events are designed and experienced. The result is a Mice sector that increasingly looks beyond the traditional model of exhibition halls and packed conference schedules towards a more sophisticated approach centred on technology, personalisation, experience and measurable business value.

Technology is taking a greater role in planning and engagement, venues are being designed around flexibility and experience, and organisers are paying closer attention to the quality of the connections and commercial opportunities created during an event.

The shift comes as the UAE’s Mice industry continues to expand. The domestic market was valued at $5.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $10.01 billion by 2031. Investment in venues, transport, hospitality and supporting infrastructure is growing alongside that opportunity, strengthening the country’s ability to attract major international conferences and exhibitions.

Dubai World Trade Centre’s latest figures illustrate the scale already being achieved. DWTC welcomed 2.97 million participants across 401 events in 2025, an increase of 12% year-on-year basis. Its 134 Mice events alone attracted 2.19 million participants, including around 951,000 international visitors. More than 63,000 exhibiting companies took part, with international businesses accounting for 78% of the total.

Those numbers point to a growing industry, but the more interesting development lies in how the experience itself is changing.

Technology moves behind the scenes

Technology has been part of major conferences and exhibitions for years, but its role is becoming more sophisticated. Rather than simply providing event apps, digital registration or screens around a venue, technology is increasingly influencing the entire journey, from the way delegates discover an event to the people they meet and the sessions they attend.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating that shift. Event organisers can use AI to support scheduling, analyse attendee behaviour, create content and identify potential connections between delegates with similar interests or business objectives.

Cvent’s 2026 industry research found that half of meeting planners are already using AI to help plan and execute events, while 84% expect the technology to have a moderate to major impact on the sector this year. The company also found that 66% of event professionals believe AI allows them to spend more time on higher-value work.

The more significant opportunity is not simply saving organisers time. It is using technology to make large-scale events more relevant to each person attending them.

A delegate arriving at a conference with thousands of participants does not necessarily need access to more people or more sessions. What matters is being able to identify the speakers, customers, investors, suppliers or potential partners who are most relevant to their objectives.

AI-assisted recommendations, smart badges, event applications and data-led matchmaking can increasingly help guide delegates towards those opportunities. Technology can recommend sessions and connections based on interests and behaviour, while the attendee remains in control of how they spend their time.

For organisers, this changes the purpose of event technology. The objective is no longer to add a digital layer simply because one is available. The technology has to improve the experience by making participation easier, more personalised and more productive.

Experience becomes part of the proposition

The evolution of the Mice industry is also changing expectations of physical venues.

Large exhibition centres remain central to the sector, particularly for industries that require extensive displays, demonstrations or thousands of participants. At the same time, organisers are thinking more carefully about how people interact within those spaces.

Flexible meeting areas, breakout rooms, hospitality, audiovisual technology, acoustics and the movement of delegates through a venue can all influence the quality of an event.

Investment in the UAE reflects this broader approach. InterContinental Dubai Festival City, for example, upgraded its event offering to provide approximately 15,000 square metres of event space across several facilities. Its portfolio includes the 7,200-square-metre Festival Arena, a 5,000-square-metre waterfront Event Centre and additional meeting facilities supported by upgraded audiovisual technology and adaptable spaces.

The emphasis is increasingly on providing environments that can be adapted to different audiences, industries and event formats rather than expecting every gathering to follow the same template.

“As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global Mice hub, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional venues that meet the evolving demands of corporate clients across diverse industries while prioritising sustainability,” said Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

As digital communication becomes more sophisticated, delegates increasingly expect in-person events to offer experiences, access and connections that cannot be replicated online. A successful conference or exhibition can provide direct access to senior decision-makers, opportunities to experience a new product, conversations that lead to partnerships and the chance to engage with an entire industry in one place.

These experiences help explain why physical events continue to remain important even as business communication becomes increasingly digital. Smaller and more curated formats are also gaining attention alongside major exhibitions. Organisers are increasingly looking at how they can bring the right groups of people together rather than treating maximum attendance as the only measure of success.

Large-scale exhibitions are unlikely to disappear. Instead, they may increasingly contain more targeted experiences within them, allowing thousands of people to attend while also creating focused environments for particular industries, business functions or professional interests.

Building for greater scale

At the same time that individual event experiences are becoming more personalised, Dubai is investing heavily in the physical capacity required to host some of the world’s largest gatherings.

The Dh10 billion expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai is central to that strategy. The first phase has expanded the venue to 140,000 square metres of event capacity, while the completed development is expected to reach 180,000 square metres by 2031 and become the region’s largest purpose-built indoor events venue.

The longer-term ambition is equally significant. The expanded centre is expected to help Dubai increase the number of large-scale events it can host annually from around 300 to more than 600 by 2033. The emirate is also targeting an increase in the Mice sector’s annual economic contribution to Dh54 billion over the same period.

The location of the Dubai Exhibition Centre also demonstrates how Mice infrastructure is becoming connected to wider urban and economic development. The venue sits within Expo City Dubai and the broader Dubai South area, with access to the Metro and planned connectivity to the expanding Al Maktoum International Airport.

This connectivity matters because the economic influence of a major business event extends well beyond the exhibition floor. International delegates stay in hotels, use airlines and transport networks, dine in restaurants, visit attractions and often combine business travel with leisure.

Major exhibitions and conferences also bring investors, buyers and corporate decision-makers into the market, creating opportunities for industries far beyond the events sector itself.

The modern Mice industry is therefore becoming increasingly connected with tourism, aviation, hospitality, retail and trade, giving investment in the sector a wider economic multiplier.

Sustainability becomes part of event design

As the industry expands, organisers and venues are increasingly embedding energy efficiency, responsible sourcing, reusable materials and waste reduction into event design. The changes range from reducing printed materials and using digital platforms to adopting smarter building technologies and making more considered decisions about catering, temporary installations and operational resources.

The Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion incorporates sustainability into its design and forms part of the wider development of Expo City Dubai. InterContinental Dubai Festival City has similarly positioned sustainable practices alongside technology and flexibility as part of its upgraded events proposition.

Technology is also helping to make these ambitions more practical. Better information about expected attendance can help organisers plan catering more accurately, digital platforms can reduce dependence on printed material, and smarter building systems can help manage energy consumption more efficiently. The result is an industry that is gradually moving away from treating sustainability as a separate element of an event and towards incorporating it into planning from the beginning.

Perhaps the most important element of Mice 2.0 is the changing definition of success. Attendance will always matter. A major international exhibition that brings hundreds of thousands of people into a city has clear economic significance. However, organisers and participating businesses are increasingly interested in understanding the value created by those interactions.

Exhibitors want to know whether they found new customers. Investors want to discover opportunities. Delegates want to form useful professional relationships, while companies want events to generate leads, partnerships and sales.

Technology makes some of these outcomes easier to measure, while more carefully designed experiences improve the chances of creating them.

This is where the evolution at the heart of MICE 2.0 becomes particularly interesting. The sector is becoming more technological while simultaneously placing greater importance on physical experience. Events are growing in scale while becoming more personalised, and digital tools are taking care of more planning and administration so that organisers can focus on creating valuable interactions between people.

For the UAE, the opportunity is considerable. Strong international aviation links, hospitality infrastructure and expanding venue capacity already provide the foundations for continued growth. The next competitive advantage will come from how effectively those assets are combined with technology, sustainability and a clear understanding of what delegates and businesses now expect from their time.

The future of MICE is therefore not simply about building larger exhibition halls or adding another layer of technology. It is about creating environments in which business can happen more easily, people can make stronger connections and events can continue generating value long after the doors close.

As Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Our line-up of world-class exhibitions and conferences serves as strategic driver for business tourism, attracting international investment and generating sustained value across multiple sectors of the economy.”