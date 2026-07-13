UAE homebuyers shift to lifestyle-led communities as wellness real estate surges

A swimming pool is no longer enough. Across the UAE, residential developments are increasingly competing on yoga decks, wellness centres, coworking lounges, running tracks, social clubs, community events and experiences designed to bring residents together. In many communities, these features are now influencing purchasing decisions as much as location, price and floor plans.

The shift comes as the UAE's residential landscape evolves beyond a market driven primarily by investors and short-term demand. With the country's population continuing to grow and more residents choosing to build long-term lives in the emirates, housing preferences are becoming increasingly tied to lifestyle, wellbeing and community.

Buyers are no longer evaluating homes solely on the basis of square footage or finishes. They are increasingly asking how a development supports their daily routines, whether it offers opportunities to work, exercise and socialise, and how it contributes to their overall quality of life.

This evolution is giving rise to what many industry observers describe as the housing experience economy, where amenities, services and community experiences are becoming increasingly important drivers of residential demand and long-term value.

Beyond Square Footage

"Today's buyers are evaluating how a home supports the way they want to live, not just where they want to live," said Naresh Perwani, Founder and Chairman of Neoterra Developments. "We are seeing a clear shift toward experience-led living, where convenience, wellbeing, flexibility and community play a much greater role in perceived value."

According to industry experts, residential developments are increasingly being viewed through a lifestyle lens. Buyers are paying closer attention to whether a community supports work, recreation, wellness and social interaction, alongside more traditional considerations such as location and pricing.

This trend is particularly evident among end-users and international buyers. "Many buyers are not simply purchasing a home; they are investing in a better way of living," said Munir Al Deraawi, Founder and CEO of Orla Properties. "They are looking beyond the physical unit and asking what kind of lifestyle the property will offer them."

Developers are responding by placing greater emphasis on wellness-focused amenities, green spaces, walkability, coworking facilities and community-building initiatives. The objective is no longer simply to deliver residential units, but to create environments that support a broader range of lifestyle needs.

A similar shift is being reflected in the growing emphasis on community and belonging. Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H Development, said residents increasingly want homes that feel connected to their surroundings and support their everyday lifestyles. "A home is no longer viewed in isolation," he said. "Residents want to feel connected to their community and have access to spaces that support their wellbeing and day-to-day lives."

Bosinis noted that this philosophy has shaped the company's Eden House developments, where amenities, hospitality-led services and shared spaces are designed to make everyday living more seamless. Across projects including Eden House Al Satwa, Eden House Za'abeel, Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park, the emphasis remains on wellbeing, connection and creating a stronger sense of belonging.

"People are placing greater value on how a place supports their day-to-day lives, wellbeing and creates a sense of belonging," he added.

"Buyers are choosing the ecosystem they want to live in, not just the property they want to own," said Thomas Wan, Founder and CEO of Refine Development Management. "When purchasing a home, buyers are no longer asking what their apartment looks like, they are asking what their mornings will look like."

The growing emphasis on experience is also reflected in broader expectations around wellbeing and belonging. Jumana Al Gaddah, Chief Marketing Officer of MAG Group Holding, noted that residents are increasingly seeking communities that support both convenience and quality of life.

"The decision is no longer just about where people live, but how they live," she said.

The trend aligns closely with Dubai's wider urban development strategy, which places increasing emphasis on creating connected and people-centric communities. Maurice Salem, Partner at Arthur D. Little, believes this is changing the way buyers assess residential value. "What we are increasingly seeing is buyers evaluating the experience around the home as much as the home itself: how they live, move, work and connect day to day," he said. "Expectations have moved from 'what do I own' to 'how well do I live here'."

The Rise of Amenity-Led Living

Amenities are becoming an increasingly important part of the residential value proposition. From wellness and fitness facilities to coworking spaces and social hubs, buyers are placing greater emphasis on features that support their day-to-day lifestyles.

"Amenities have evolved from value-add features into strategic drivers of both purchasing decisions and long-term community success," said Perwani. He noted that buyers increasingly view such offerings as part of their daily lifestyle, with thoughtfully integrated amenities helping to strengthen community engagement, improve the living experience and support long-term resident retention.

The emphasis, however, is not simply on offering more facilities. According to Al Deraawi, buyers have become increasingly discerning about the quality and practicality of amenities. "They are no longer impressed by amenities that exist only for marketing purposes," he said. Instead, residents are seeking facilities that are functional, well-maintained and genuinely useful in everyday life. When designed effectively, he added, these spaces can enhance quality of life while supporting stronger resident satisfaction and long-term property value.

The growing popularity of hybrid work has further accelerated demand for amenities that support flexibility, productivity and wellbeing within residential communities. Coworking spaces, flexible work environments and wellness-focused facilities are becoming increasingly important considerations for buyers evaluating residential developments.

"In Dubai's premium market, amenities have evolved from being a selling point to a standard expectation," said Wan. "Today's buyers are looking for spaces that support the way they live, work and unwind." He added that developments which successfully integrate these elements are often seeing stronger resident satisfaction and retention over the long term.

For developers, the focus is increasingly shifting towards creating holistic residential ecosystems rather than standalone facilities.

Al Gaddah said buyers are evaluating developments based on how well they support lifestyle needs both today and in the future.

"Today, we view amenities not as supplementary features, but as integral components of a successful residential ecosystem," she said, noting that facilities which promote wellness, productivity and social interaction are becoming important differentiators in an increasingly competitive market.

Yet experts caution that the long-term value of amenities depends not only on their presence, but also on how they are managed and activated. Salem believes buyers increasingly view amenities as a reflection of the quality of life and community a development can offer. However, he argues that successful projects go beyond physical infrastructure.

"Amenities sell the home; it is the operation and programming behind them that sustain satisfaction and protect value over time," he said. "The real differentiator is shifting from having amenities to operating them well."

Selling Homes to Curating Lifestyles

If amenities are reshaping residential demand, the industry's broader transformation runs even deeper. Increasingly, the focus is shifting from selling homes as standalone assets to creating environments that support the way people live, work, connect and experience their communities.

"Buyers are increasingly investing in the overall experience a community delivers rather than evaluating property solely as a physical asset," said Perwani. He noted that developers are expanding their role beyond construction to curate environments that support wellbeing, convenience, connection and long-term quality of life.

According to Perwani, value creation today is increasingly defined not only by physical specifications, but by how communities function over time and how effectively they adapt to changing lifestyles.

The shift is influencing every stage of the development process, from master planning and amenity selection to placemaking and community activation. For many buyers, the appeal of a development is increasingly linked to the lifestyle it enables rather than the home itself.

"A home is no longer judged only by its floor plan, finishing, or price per square foot," said Al Deraawi. "It is increasingly judged by the overall experience it offers and by how well it supports the lifestyle of the resident."

According to Al Deraawi, value is increasingly being created through lifestyle, convenience, trust, community and emotional attachment. Projects that successfully deliver these elements are often better positioned to generate long-term demand and stronger resident engagement.

The trend is also changing how developers approach project design and positioning. Rather than focusing exclusively on the physical product, there is growing emphasis on the ownership journey and the quality of everyday life within a development.

"That shift has now evolved from a trend into a defining principle of modern residential developments," said Wan. He added that the most successful projects are increasingly designed around the lifestyle they provide rather than the homes alone, with factors such as resident profiling, amenity planning and post-handover experiences becoming central considerations.

Wan pointed to the continued success of branded residences as evidence of the growing importance of experience-led living. In Dubai, branded residential developments continue to command significant premiums over comparable non-branded projects, particularly when the brand actively shapes the service model, design language and resident experience.

For Al Gaddah, the shift reflects the changing expectations of buyers in an increasingly mature and competitive market.

"Today, value is defined not only by the property itself, but also by the quality of life it enables," she said. Al Gaddah noted that wellbeing, human-centric design and community experiences are becoming increasingly important considerations for both developers and residents.

The evolution also reflects a broader transformation in how value is created across the real estate sector. Salem believes residential real estate is following a wider economic trend in which value progressively shifts from products to services and ultimately to experiences.

"Residential real estate is now making that transition," he said. According to Salem, developers are increasingly generating value not only through property sales but through services, management, branding and ongoing community programming. This is one of the reasons branded and serviced residences have become some of the fastest-growing segments across the region.

"The developer's role no longer ends at handover; increasingly they act as long-term curators and operators of the experience," Salem added.

Lifestyle as a Value Driver

· UAE wellness real estate market: $14.6 billion in 2025 (up from $3.3 billion in 2017)

· Wellness-focused projects now account for more than 12% of UAE construction activity.

· Around 46% of the UAE's working population currently works remotely in some capacity, increasing demand for integrated living and coworking spaces.

· Branded residences in Dubai command premiums of around 25% over comparable non-branded developments.

· 68% of buyers prioritise health-related features when evaluating homes.

· 61% favour wellness-led developments.

· 54% value fitness facilities, green spaces and wellbeing-focused amenities.