UAE fintech shifts from digital payments to intelligent finance

The first wave of fintech changed how people paid, transferred and accessed money. Digital wallets, instant transfers, mobile banking and contactless payments made financial services faster and more convenient. But that phase was only the beginning. The next frontier is not simply digital finance. It is intelligent finance.

Across the UAE, the sector is moving from standalone transactions towards connected ecosystems where artificial intelligence, open finance, embedded payments, SME lending, compliance technology, digital assets and customer experience work together. The shift is no longer about making old financial processes digital. It is about redesigning how financial services are delivered, personalised, supervised and experienced.

This evolution comes at a time when the UAE’s digital economy is becoming a larger part of national growth. According to the UAE government, the digital economy currently contributes close to 12% of national GDP, with authorities targeting an increase to more than 20% by 2031 as advanced technologies become central to long-term economic development.

That momentum is already visible in everyday behaviour. Overall, eight in ten payments, or 80 per cent, are now made digitally, reflecting one of the highest adoption rates globally. Mobile payments account for 21 per cent of all transactions, driven by smartphone penetration, strong merchant acceptance and growing consumer confidence in contactless and app-based payments.

“This year’s findings highlight a clear shift in consumer spending habits, with digital payments continuing to gain ground across everyday transactions,” said Salima Gutieva, Vice-President and Country Manager for Visa in the UAE. “While cash remains present in certain categories, these areas represent meaningful opportunities to help consumers transition toward digital options that offer greater security, convenience and ease of management.”

Digital payments as the foundation

The rise of digital payments matters because payments are the base layer of fintech. Once consumers and businesses become comfortable paying digitally, the market becomes more ready for the next stage: open finance, embedded lending, AI-led personalisation and digital financial ecosystems.

“The direction of travel is clear,” Gutieva said. “Digital payments are no longer an alternative – they are the default. The next phase is about ensuring that digital solutions are inclusive, trusted and accessible across every use case where cash still lingers.”

This is where the UAE’s fintech story is becoming more sophisticated. The opportunity is no longer limited to replacing cash. It is about using digital payment behaviour to create better financial products, stronger customer insight and more seamless services across banking, retail, travel, property, mobility and small business platforms.

AI moves finance from reactive to predictive

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the strongest forces shaping the next phase of finance. Its early uses focused on automation, including chatbots, fraud alerts, document checks and back-office processing. The next stage is more strategic.

AI is now being used to improve credit scoring, detect suspicious transactions, personalise financial products, support customer service, assess risk and monitor compliance. For banks and fintech companies, this creates a major opportunity to move from reactive finance to predictive finance.

A customer may no longer need to search manually for a suitable savings product, credit offer or payment option. AI can help financial institutions understand behaviour, anticipate needs and offer relevant solutions at the right moment. For businesses, AI can support cash-flow forecasting, lending decisions and fraud prevention. However, AI is only as strong as the data beneath it. Poor data can lead to poor decisions. That is why open finance is critical to the next stage of fintech.

Open finance changes the model

Open finance has the potential to change the relationship between customers and financial institutions. Traditionally, banks held most of the financial data, while customers had limited control over how that data could be shared across providers. Open finance shifts that model by allowing customers to give consent for secure data sharing with licensed third parties.

In the UAE, open finance is now formally structured under the Central Bank’s framework, giving the market a clearer foundation for customer-permissioned data sharing, secure APIs and regulated participation. This is important because innovation needs structure. Without trust, customers will not share data. Without regulation, the market risks fragmentation.

For consumers, open finance can support better budgeting tools, personalised offers, smoother onboarding and easier comparison between products. For SMEs, the impact could be even more significant. Small businesses often face financing challenges because lenders rely heavily on traditional documents, collateral and historic financial statements.

Open finance can allow lenders to assess real-time cash flow, payment behaviour and transaction history more accurately.

This could make SME lending faster, fairer and more data-led. A business with regular digital sales, steady receivables or strong payment behaviour could be assessed more effectively than under traditional models alone.

Embedded finance becomes invisible

At the same time, finance is becoming more embedded into everyday platforms. Customers increasingly expect payments, financing, insurance and instalment options to appear at the point of need. They do not want to leave an app or website to complete a financial task.

This is the power of embedded finance. A retailer can offer payment flexibility at checkout. A property platform can integrate rent payments or mortgage tools. A mobility app can include insurance. A marketplace can offer merchant financing. Finance becomes less visible as a separate product, but more present in the customer journey.

For businesses, embedded payments and lending can improve conversion, loyalty and revenue. For banks and fintech firms, they create new channels to reach customers through non-financial platforms. For customers, they reduce friction.

Digital assets enter a regulated phase

Digital assets remain one of the most closely watched areas of financial innovation. The early years of the sector were shaped by rapid growth, speculation and uneven regulation across global markets. Dubai is now trying to define a more structured path.

On April 9, 2026, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority issued guidance on its Virtual Assets Issuance Rulebook, setting out how Dubai’s issuance framework applies across different categories of virtual assets. The guidance clarifies three issuance pathways, licensing expectations, disclosure obligations and distribution requirements. It also places whitepapers and risk disclosure statements at the centre of investor protection.

Matthew White, Chief Executive Officer of VARA, said: “Clear issuance standards are fundamental to building resilient and transparent Virtual Asset markets. This Guidance provides practical clarity on how VARA’s framework applies across different issuance models, ensuring that innovation is supported by strong governance, robust disclosures, and accountable market practices.”

Digital assets cannot mature on hype alone. For the sector to become part of the wider financial system, it needs licencing, disclosure, governance, supervision and market discipline.

That direction was reinforced in June 2026, when VARA issued its 50th Virtual Asset Service Provider licence. The milestone reflected the growing maturity of Dubai’s regulated virtual assets market and the increasing interest from firms seeking to operate within a supervised framework.

Compliance technology becomes essential

As finance becomes more digital and more connected, compliance cannot remain manual. Financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers and virtual asset firms are handling larger volumes of data, faster transactions and more complex customer journeys.

This makes compliance technology, or regtech, essential. Automated transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, identity verification, anti-money laundering tools, cybersecurity systems and fraud detection are becoming core parts of the financial infrastructure.

Strong compliance technology does not slow innovation. It allows responsible innovation to scale. In a financial market that attracts global capital, digital asset firms and fintech platforms, trust is a commercial advantage.

For the UAE, this is particularly important. The country is building a fintech ecosystem that must be fast enough to compete internationally, but credible enough to satisfy regulators, investors and customers.

Customer experience is the real test

The next phase of fintech will not be won by technology alone. Customers do not care whether a product is powered by AI, APIs, blockchain or embedded infrastructure. They care whether it solves a problem.

Can they pay faster? Can they access credit more easily? Can they understand fees? Can they trust the provider? Can they get support when something goes wrong? Can a small business receive financing without drowning in paperwork?

This is why customer experience sits at the centre of intelligent finance. AI can personalise. Open finance can connect. Embedded payments can reduce friction. Digital assets can create new forms of value. Compliance technology can build trust. But these systems only matter if they make finance simpler, safer and more useful.

The UAE’s advantage lies in the way these trends are converging. Digital payments have already created a strong foundation. Open finance is giving structure to data sharing. VARA is building a regulated pathway for virtual assets. Banks and fintech firms are developing services for consumers and businesses that expect speed, mobility and personalisation.

The challenge now is execution. AI must be responsible. Open finance must remain secure and consent-driven. SME lending must become more inclusive without weakening risk controls. Digital assets must be innovative without becoming opaque. Embedded finance must improve convenience without hiding costs. For the UAE, the next phase of fintech will depend on getting that balance right.