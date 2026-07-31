UAE fintech growth enters a new era driven by AI, digital assets and open finance

The UAE is poised for its next phase of fintech growth, with industry leaders identifying artificial intelligence, digital assets, tokenisation, open finance and cross-border payments as the technologies that will shape the sector over the coming decade. Having spent years building a supportive regulatory framework, attracting investment and developing advanced digital infrastructure, the country has evolved into one of the world's fastest-growing fintech ecosystems.

Analysts and experts say the UAE's fintech success is rooted in a deliberate strategy that combines innovation-friendly regulation with strong public-private collaboration. The country is now home to more than 1,670 AI, fintech and innovation firms within the DIFC ecosystem alone, while digital payment platforms such as Aani have surpassed 12.5 million users, underscoring the rapid adoption of financial technology across the economy.

"As global finance becomes increasingly digital, the UAE is strengthening its role as a strategic gateway linking Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East." Industry executives believe the next wave of growth will be driven by AI-powered financial services, tokenised assets, embedded finance and real-time payment networks, positioning the Emirates not only as a regional fintech leader but as a global centre for financial innovation and cross-border digital finance.

Fintech Evolution in the UAE

Jamal Habahbeh – Partner and Head of Financial Services, KPMG Middle East, said the UAE’s standing as a fintech hub was built deliberately, on a sequence of infrastructure and regulation.

“The foundational move was regulatory. DIFC’s Innovation Hub and ADGM’s RegLab gave startups a place to test new models under real supervision, and the UAE was the first market in the region to treat fintech as core infrastructure to build around. That clarity attracted capital,” Habahbeh told BTR.

He said DIFC now hosts more than 1,670 AI, fintech and innovation firms, a cluster that has collectively raised over $4.2 billion, and Dubai now ranks among the world’s top four fintech hubs.

A further shift has been in national payment infrastructure. Aani, the instant payments platform, now serves more than 12.5 million users with transfers settling in roughly three seconds. The Jaywan domestic card scheme gave the country its own rails rather than full dependence on international networks. On digital assets, the UAE built the world’s first dedicated virtual-assets regulator in VARA, licensed the region’s first dirham-backed stablecoin, and issued the Digital Dirham as legal tender in January 2024.

“Looking ahead, one trend we may see is tokenisation moving from pilot to infrastructure, with real estate leading the way. Alongside it, stablecoins and the Digital Dirham could shift from experiments toward everyday settlement tools, and AI move from back-office efficiency into the core of how credit, risk and customer experience are delivered. Open finance would underpin much of this, turning consented customer data into the basis for new products,” Habahbeh said.

Ouarda El Ghannouti, Director – Tax at a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly, expressed similar views and said the UAE’s fintech journey over the past decade has been defined by a deliberate shift from ambition to ecosystem-building.

“One of the most important milestones has been the role of DIFC in creating a serious innovation and fintech hub, not merely as a physical location, but as a platform that brings together regulators, financial institutions, investors, technology companies and entrepreneurs. The DIFC Innovation Hub is now recognised as the region’s largest financial innovation ecosystem, supporting fintech, insurtech, regtech and AI-led businesses with accelerator programmes, licensing options, co-working infrastructure and access to a wider financial services community.”

She said the market opportunity is clearly there. “The UAE sits at the centre of capital, trade, talent and cross-border financial flows, making it a natural launchpad for fintech solutions serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. Over the next five years, growth will likely be driven by AI-enabled finance, embedded banking, digital payments, regtech, tokenisation and more efficient cross-border settlement.”

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said the UAE has emerged as one of the leading fintech hubs in the region after achieveing significant milestones in its fintech evolution over the past decade.

“The biggest change has been confidence, I think. Ten years ago, international fintech companies looked at the UAE as an attractive regional market. Today many of them see it as a place to build regional and, increasingly, international businesses, which says a great deal about how far the ecosystem has come.”

He said success hasn’t happened by chance. Investment has been available, regulators have been willing to engage with innovation, digital infrastructure has improved dramatically and there has been consistent political backing for technology-led growth. Those ingredients are difficult to replicate.

“Looking ahead, I think we’re moving into a different phase of fintech. Consumer payments are becoming mature.”

He said the next wave of growth will come from tech that businesses and consumers rarely see but rely on every day. AI will improve lending, wealth management and fraud detection. Embedded finance will become standard. Cross-border payments will become quicker and cheaper. Digital assets will continue moving into regulated financial markets as institutional participation grows.

“Five years from now, many of the most valuable fintech companies won’t necessarily have the best-known consumer brands. They’ll be providing the technology that sits behind banks, investment platforms, retailers and governments.”

Regulators Take the Lead

El Ghannouti said regulation is evolving, but not always at the speed at which fintech is moving.

“In my view, the issue today is less about having more rules and more about making the existing framework easier, faster and more commercially viable. The UAE has the right ambition and infrastructure, reducing the current regulatory and compliance load will help serious innovators enter, test and scale with greater confidence.”

Habahbeh said the UAE’s regulators are ahead of most global peers on pace, and the bigger question now is whether the market can keep up with the frameworks.

“The sandbox model has matured into a standing capability: RegLab, DIFC’s Innovation Testing Licence and the DFSA’s tokenisation sandbox let firms test AI-driven finance, tokenised assets and new payment models under supervision before they scale. The UAE has gone further than most jurisdictions on digital assets, with a full Payment Token Services Regulation, VARA’s issuance rulebook distinguishing fiat-referenced from asset-referenced tokens, and a 2025 banking law that brought virtual-asset payments under Central Bank oversight, putting the rules in place ahead of wide adoption.”

He said embedded banking and cross-border payments rest on the Open Finance framework, which mandates a common trust framework and API hub rather than leaving data-sharing to one-off bilateral arrangements. “The main constraint is not regulatory speed. It is the range of licensing regimes firms navigate across the different regulators, and the specialist talent needed to supervise fast-moving technology. Coordination across those regulators is improving, but it remains the area to watch.”

Green is of the view that no regulator in the world is completely keeping pace with AI because the tech is evolving too quickly.

“The UAE deserves credit for recognising that early. Regulators here have generally preferred engagement over delay, which has given entrepreneurs and investors greater confidence to develop new products.”

The conversation is also changing. Five years ago, the focus was on whether digital assets or embedded finance should be regulated, according to Green.

“Today the questions are more sophisticated. How do you supervise AI making lending recommendations? How do you ensure accountability when algorithms influence investment decisions? How should customer data be governed as financial services become increasingly automated?

“Countries that combine innovation with regulatory clarity will attract the strongest businesses and the deepest pools of investment.”

Global Regulatory Convergence

Habahbeh opined that the UAE can lead as a cross-border gateway, and it is already doing so without waiting for global regulatory convergence. It executed the first cross-border central bank digital currency payment with China through the Jisr network, interlinked its instant payment system with China’s, and introduced a Jaywan-UnionPay card that gives local rails access to a network spanning more than 180 countries. That progress came from building interoperability corridor by corridor, not from a single global rulebook.

“Full international harmonisation is unrealistic on any near-term horizon and treating it as a precondition would stall the region. What matters more is standards alignment: adopting common technical frameworks such as Peppol for e-invoicing and ISO 20022 for payments and building bilateral bridges between trusted regulators. “The UAE’s advantage is geographic and structural. It sits between Asian, African and European flows, with the regulatory credibility and infrastructure to intermediate them. Convergence would speed that up, but its absence does not prevent it.”

Green observed that plenty of countries occupy strategic locations, but very few have managed to combine location with political stability, sophisticated financial markets and a regulatory environment that international businesses are comfortable operating in.

“Greater regulatory alignment would certainly help, particularly around digital identity, payments and compliance, but I don’t think complete harmonisation is realistic. Every market has different priorities.”

He said the UAE is well placed because it’s earned credibility with international investors. Maintaining that credibility will matter far more than trying to create identical regulation across multiple jurisdictions.

El Ghannouti said UAE has become the leading cross-border fintech gateway between the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe without greater international regulatory harmonisation.

“The UAE can be a powerful cross-border fintech gateway, and the next stage of growth will depend on greater regulatory convergence across markets. Without it, innovation will remain fragmented, costly and slower to scale.”

DigiTech Transformation

El Ghannouti said fintech is accelerating digital transformation by making financial services more embedded, faster and data-driven across sectors such as retail, logistics, real estate and government services.

“AI will be the biggest enabler because it is driving change at a speed we have not seen before from smarter customer journeys and fraud detection to automated decision-making, credit assessment and predictive analytics. Blockchain, cloud and data analytics will all remain important, but AI is clearly becoming the force that connects these technologies and turns digital transformation into real business impact for everyone.”

Green of deVere Group echoed similar views and said finance increasingly sits inside almost every commercial decision a business makes.

AI will have the broadest impact because it improves decision-making across every sector. Better analysis of financial data leads to better lending decisions, stronger fraud detection and more efficient operations. Blockchain has an important role, but businesses are becoming much more practical about where they use it.

“Tech typically succeeds when people stop talking about the technology itself and simply use it because it delivers a better outcome,” he said.

Habahbeh said fintech is increasingly the payment and data layer underneath other sectors rather than a sector of its own. In retail, embedded checkout and buy-now-pay-later are now standard, with homegrown players scaling into multi-billion-dollar businesses on the back of it. In logistics and trade, embedded payments and digitised trade finance are compressing settlement times in a region where cross-border trade is central to the economy.

In real estate, he said tokenisation is turning property into a fractional, tradable asset: the Dubai Land Department’s tokenised-title pilot drew 224 investors from more than 40 countries and later sold out in under two minutes. In government, e-invoicing, Aani and instant tourist onboarding show the state itself is now a fintech adopter.