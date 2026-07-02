UAE end-users drive new property cycle as Dubai residents choose long-term homes

Strong investor demand has helped shape the UAE property market for years, driving record transaction volumes and attracting buyers from around the world. Today, however, another trend is emerging as families, long-term residents, and owner-occupiers increasingly choose to buy homes not for short-term returns, but for long-term living. Families seeking long-term stability, residents transitioning from renting to homeownership, and buyers putting down roots are emerging as a growing force across the property landscape. As Dubai's population surpasses four million and more residents choose to make the UAE their long-term home, housing demand is becoming increasingly linked to genuine lifestyle and family needs rather than short-term market cycles.

This evolution could have important implications for the next property cycle. Unlike speculative demand, end-user purchasing tends to be driven by employment, lifestyle, education, community infrastructure, and long-term financial planning. As a result, it often creates a more resilient foundation for sustained growth and encourages the development of communities designed for long-term living. Industry observers increasingly note that the market is showing signs of maturity, with buyer behaviour becoming more strategic and value-focused than in previous cycles.

In many ways, the next phase of the UAE's property story may be determined not by those entering the market, but by those choosing to stay.

A Market Driven by Long-Term Living

According to Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties, investor activity remains an important pillar of the market, but demand is becoming more balanced as growing numbers of residents choose to buy homes for their own use.

"Many residents who have lived in the UAE for several years are now making the decision to become homeowners," he says. Rising rental costs have prompted families to reassess the long-term value of renting versus owning, while greater access to mortgage finance has made homeownership more accessible to a wider segment of the population.

Khan believes the UAE's appeal as a long-term destination is also playing a major role in this shift. Long-term residency programmes, world-class infrastructure, quality education and healthcare systems, and safe, well-planned communities are encouraging more people to put down roots. As a result, buyers are increasingly prioritising lifestyle, convenience, community, and long-term security when choosing where to live.

"Today's buyers are placing greater importance on lifestyle, convenience, community, and long-term security," Khan notes. "They are looking for homes in neighbourhoods where they can raise families, build relationships, and enjoy a strong sense of belonging."

For Federico Marangoni, Founder and CEO of EMFIS, the growing influence of end-users reflects the natural evolution of a market that is becoming more mature and sophisticated. "The UAE real estate market has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past decade," he says. "What is increasingly evident is that the market is transitioning from a purely growth-driven and investor-led cycle toward a more mature, end-user-oriented market."

Marangoni points out that Dubai's reputation as a safe, politically stable, and globally connected city continues to attract both residents and capital, particularly during periods of international uncertainty. However, he believes the next phase of the market will be defined by more than location, luxury, or design.

Instead, buyers are becoming increasingly focused on factors that directly affect their quality of life, including air and water quality, acoustics, natural lighting, and the overall indoor environment. As awareness around health and wellbeing grows, these considerations are beginning to influence purchasing decisions, particularly among long-term residents who view their homes as a place to live rather than simply an investment asset.

Marangoni notes that this trend aligns with the broader rise of wellness real estate globally and is increasingly reflected in the UAE's regulatory and development landscape. "The next generation of premium developments are healthy buildings," he says, referring to projects designed to support occupant wellbeing, comfort, sleep quality, and long-term health.

Building a More Stable Market

The growing share of end-users in the UAE property market is contributing to a more mature and resilient real estate sector. For Khan, the rise of owner-occupiers is one of the clearest signs of the market's evolution. Unlike investors who may react to short-term market movements, end-users typically make purchasing decisions based on long-term considerations such as family requirements, lifestyle goals, financial planning, and future security.

"The growing presence of end-users is one of the strongest indicators of the UAE property market's maturity," Khan says. Because demand is increasingly being driven by genuine housing needs rather than short-term sentiment, the market is developing a stronger and more sustainable foundation.

He notes that more residents are viewing homeownership as a long-term commitment to life in the UAE, supported by factors such as attractive mortgage products, long-term residency programmes, and confidence in the country's future. While no property market is immune to cycles, a larger base of owner-occupiers can help reduce volatility, as homeowners tend to hold properties for longer periods and are generally less influenced by short-term fluctuations. "This shift is helping create a healthier market environment, one that is increasingly driven by long-term value, real housing demand, and community growth rather than speculation alone," Khan adds.

Marangoni believes the growing presence of long-term residents is also reshaping buyer priorities. While investors have traditionally focused on rental yields and capital appreciation, families purchasing homes for themselves are placing greater emphasis on quality of life. "Today, an increasing number of purchasers are buying homes for themselves and their families," he says. "This fundamentally changes what buyers value."

Factors such as community design, walkability, access to schools, safety, indoor comfort, air quality, and wellness amenities are becoming increasingly important considerations for end-users. As buyers become more sophisticated, they are assessing not only the location and appearance of a property, but also how well it supports their day-to-day wellbeing and overall living experience.

Marangoni argues that this shift is encouraging developers to think beyond short-term returns and focus on creating projects that align with evolving buyer expectations. Developments that prioritise quality, liveability, and resident wellbeing are likely to be better positioned to maintain demand and preserve value over time.

Designing Communities for Long-Term Living

As more residents make the transition from renting to homeownership, buyer expectations are increasingly influencing not only what is being built, but also how entire communities are planned and developed across the UAE. "We are seeing greater emphasis on creating communities rather than simply delivering residential units," Khan says. Buyers today are looking beyond the four walls of a property, placing increasing value on access to schools, healthcare facilities, retail outlets, green spaces, leisure amenities, and transport connectivity.

Khan believes the trend is also encouraging developers to take a longer-term approach to future supply, with greater focus on walkability, sustainability, wellbeing, and social interaction. "Ultimately, as more people choose to own rather than rent, we expect to see a continued evolution towards communities designed around people's everyday lives."

Marangoni believes the shift reflects a broader transformation in how buyers view real estate. Increasingly, people are purchasing not just homes, but lifestyles, environments, and daily experiences. "The future of real estate is increasingly about experience rather than square meters," he says.

Strengthening Resilience

The growing presence of end-users is also helping strengthen the UAE property market's resilience during periods of economic uncertainty and geopolitical volatility. Unlike short-term investors, homeowners tend to make decisions based on long-term life plans rather than market timing. This creates a more stable foundation for demand, particularly during periods when external events may cause investors to adopt a more cautious approach.

"A strong end-user market provides an important layer of resilience during periods of uncertainty," Khan says. People purchasing homes for their own use are typically focused on where they want to live, raise their families, and build their future, making them less susceptible to short-term market fluctuations.

He notes that while markets heavily reliant on investment activity can experience sharper swings in demand when sentiment changes, a healthy balance between investors and end-users creates greater stability by ensuring a consistent base of housing demand.

The UAE's long-term fundamentals further support this resilience. Continued population growth, long-term residency initiatives, employment opportunities, infrastructure investment, and ongoing improvements in liveability are encouraging more residents to make lasting commitments to the country and to homeownership.

"As the proportion of end-users continues to grow, the market becomes increasingly anchored by real demand," Khan says. "In the long run, this contributes to a more balanced, predictable, and sustainable real estate sector."

Marangoni believes end-users are inherently more resilient market participants because their decisions are driven by life circumstances rather than short-term market movements.

"When uncertainty arises, investors tend to pause or exit. End-users, by contrast, are buying homes for themselves and their families," he says. "Their decision is driven by life, not by market timing."

He points to Dubai's ability to navigate periods of regional uncertainty while maintaining demand as evidence of a market increasingly supported by genuine residential requirements rather than speculative activity alone. As more long-term residents enter the market, developers are also being encouraged to prioritise quality, durability, and long-term resident satisfaction.

From Marangoni's perspective, this evolution will continue to reinforce the market's resilience over time. "A building designed to support the long-term health and wellbeing of its occupants is not just a better home," he says. "It is a more resilient asset."