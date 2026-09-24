UAE corporate tax enters the next phase of business transformation

The UAE's corporate tax regime is no longer a new concept for businesses. More than three years after its introduction, attention has shifted from implementation to its broader impact on corporate behaviour and the economy. This evolution comes amid a resilient economic backdrop, with the UAE economy expanding by 3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to reach Dh485 billion ($132 billion), driven primarily by the continued strength of the non-oil sector.

What began as a landmark regulatory reform in June 2023 is now reshaping how businesses manage finances, report performance and plan for long-term growth. Across the country, organisations are integrating tax compliance into their governance and risk management frameworks, transforming it from a regulatory requirement into a catalyst for greater accountability, transparency and financial discipline. As the September 30 corporate tax filing deadline approaches, finance teams are entering a critical phase of preparation. Businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are carefully reviewing financial statements, finalising tax computations and ensuring that supporting documentation is accurate and complete. The priority is clear: maintain compliance, avoid penalties and build operational resilience in an increasingly sophisticated regulatory environment.

"Corporate tax is moving UAE businesses from a culture of bookkeeping to one of stronger financial governance and tax discipline," says Pankaj Mundra, Co-founder and Chairman of 360tf.

A Game Changer

The corporate tax regime, introduced under Federal Decree Law No. 47 of 2022, took effect on June 1, 2023. It applies to the net profits of companies and business entities, with organisations becoming subject to the tax from the start of their first financial year beginning on or after that date. Businesses established in the UAE on or before March 1, 2024, are required to register, while entities generating annual turnover above Dh1 million must comply with relevant registration requirements.

Tax specialists continue to urge first-time filers to avoid last-minute preparations. Early planning, accurate record-keeping and robust documentation remain essential for meeting compliance obligations and mitigating the risk of costly penalties.

For many organisations, the current filing cycle marks a significant milestone. While the new regime has introduced additional reporting requirements, it has also encouraged stronger financial controls, better record management and enhanced transparency across the corporate sector. Industry advisers anticipate a surge in activity as companies race to meet the deadline.

Beyond compliance, the long-term significance of corporate tax lies in its contribution to the UAE's wider economic ambitions. The framework is expected to support economic diversification by creating a sustainable source of government revenue while preserving the country's attractiveness as a global investment destination.

As businesses become more accustomed to the new tax landscape, corporate tax is increasingly viewed not as a regulatory burden, but as a foundation for a more mature, transparent and globally aligned business environment.

In the years ahead, it is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening investor confidence, supporting innovation and reinforcing the UAE's position as one of the world's leading centres for business and investment.

Businesses, SMEs Preparedness

Rishi Chawla, Chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter, said shed light on preparedness of businesses in general and SMEs in particular as the first UAE corporate tax filing deadline is fast approaching this month.

“Preparedness has improved significantly, but it is still mixed, particularly among SMEs. Most businesses now understand the basic corporate tax requirements; the real challenge is whether their accounting records, tax adjustments and supporting documentation are ready for filing,” Chawla told BTR. He said businesses tend to keep the filing till end; infect they should think of filing early so have a smoother experience. Also, the understanding of transfer pricing and adjustments to corporate tax returns as per law requirements, are some of the areas to be improved upon.

Naveen Sharma, Co-Founder and Chairman of Taxation Society, said the overall level of preparedness has improved as businesses have become more familiar with the UAE corporate tax regime. However, the level of readiness still varies considerably, particularly among SMEs.

“Most businesses are now aware of their registration and filing obligations, but the key challenge is increasingly the quality and accuracy of the tax computation rather than basic awareness of corporate tax. Businesses need to ensure that their accounting records are properly reconciled, tax adjustments are correctly identified, and positions relating to areas such as related-party transactions, deductibility of expenses, exemptions, reliefs and free zone taxation are appropriately assessed,” Sharma told BTR.

For SMEs, he said the challenge is often one of resources. Finance teams may be managing corporate tax alongside their normal accounting, VAT and operational responsibilities, which can result in tax reviews being left until close to the filing deadline.

Therefore, businesses should not consider themselves prepared simply because their accounts are finalised or their corporate tax registration is complete. True preparedness means having a reliable tax computation, supporting documentation and sufficient internal review before the return is submitted.

“As the UAE corporate tax regime matures, I believe the focus will increasingly shift from simply meeting filing deadlines to demonstrating the quality, consistency and supportability of the tax positions taken in the return,” he said.

Mundra said corporate tax preparedness has improved significantly, but there is still a gap, particularly among SMEs. “Many smaller businesses are moving from basic bookkeeping towards a much stronger culture of tax compliance, documentation and financial discipline. With the September 30 deadline approaching for relevant businesses, the focus must now shift from preparation to accurate and timely filing,” Mundra told BTR.

Compliance Mistakes

About the most common compliance mistakes businesses may make before the September 30 deadline, Chawla said common issues include incorrect tax adjustments, incomplete records, unsupported deductions, related-party and transfer pricing matters, and incorrect information in the return. He said businesses should also remember that filing and payment are separate obligations and both must be completed within the prescribed timeframe.

“Late filing attracts Dh500 per month or part thereof for the first 12 months and Dh1,000 thereafter, while late payment is subject to a monthly penalty calculated at 14% per annum on unpaid corporate tax. An incorrect return can also attract penalties,” according to Chawla.

Sharma, an industry veteran and author of two books on UAE corporate tax, said one of the most common risks is assuming that accounting profit can simply be carried into the corporate tax return without performing a detailed tax reconciliation.

He said businesses should carefully review expenses that may not be fully deductible, exemptions and reliefs claimed, transactions with related parties and connected persons, and any relevant tax elections. Businesses operating in free zones should also avoid assuming that being incorporated in a free zone automatically means that all income is taxable at 0%.

“Another area that can easily be overlooked is related-party transactions. The UAE transfer pricing rules apply to domestic as well as cross-border related-party transactions. Therefore, transactions between group companies, owners, directors and other connected persons need to be properly identified, assessed and supported,” he said.

He said errors can also arise from incorrect classification of income or expenses, insufficient supporting documentation, failure to make required disclosures, or simply leaving the return and tax payment until the last moment.

“Such errors may result in administrative penalties, including penalties for late filing, late payment, incorrect tax returns or failure to maintain the required records. Depending on the nature of the error, additional penalties may also arise where an incorrect tax position results in an underpayment of corporate tax. Therefore, the focus should not simply be on filing by September 30, but on filing correctly by September 30,” he said.

Mundra, an eminent chartered accountant and holder of a postgraduate in management, noticed one of the biggest mistakes is assuming that accounting profit is automatically taxable profit.

“Incorrect expense classification, inadequate documentation, related-party transactions, incorrect relief claims and last-minute filing can all create compliance risks. Late filing can also result in administrative penalties. Businesses should therefore treat Corporate Tax as an important governance responsibility, not simply another annual filing,” he said.

Compliance Risks

Chawla, an expert with private equity, investment banking, business planning and management experience, advised businesses to take practical measures at the earliest to avoid compliance risks and to ensure their first corporate tax return is filed correctly and on time.

“The practical approach is simple: reconcile, review and document. Reconcile the return to the financial records, review material tax adjustments and related-party transactions, and ensure there is proper support for the positions taken,” he said.

He said the businesses should also complete their review well before September 30, leaving enough time for management approval, filing and payment. “The FTA requires relevant corporate tax records and supporting documentation to generally be retained for at least seven years,” he said.

Mundra, former chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter, said businesses should immediately complete and reconcile their accounts, review the corporate tax computation, verify major tax adjustments and related-party transactions, and ensure that supporting documentation is available. “They should also confirm EmaraTax access and complete filing and payment well before the deadline. The objective should not just be to file on time, but to file correctly and establish a robust compliance process for future years,” he said.

At this stage, businesses should move away from general corporate tax discussions and focus on a return-readiness review, according to Sharma.

“The first step should be to finalise the financial statements and reconcile the accounting profit to taxable income. Each material adjustment should have a clear basis and supporting documentation. Particular attention should be given to non-deductible expenses, exempt income, interest expenses, related-party and connected-person transactions, tax losses and any reliefs or elections being claimed.”

Secondly, he said businesses should perform a final review of their corporate tax profile. For example, they should confirm whether Small Business Relief is applicable, whether free zone conditions have been correctly assessed, and whether related-party reporting requirements have been properly considered.

Thirdly, he said there should be a proper maker-checker process. The person preparing the tax computation should ideally not be the only person reviewing it. Even for SMEs, an independent review of the return, tax computation and supporting schedules can help identify errors before submission.

“Businesses should also ensure that supporting records and documentation are properly organised and readily available. Corporate Tax compliance does not end with filing the return; businesses should be able to explain and support the tax positions taken if they are subsequently reviewed by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).”

Finally, he said businesses should not leave filing and payment until the last few days. The return should be prepared early enough to allow adequate time for management review, correction of inconsistencies and payment through EmaraTax.

“Corporate tax should ultimately be approached as an ongoing business process rather than merely an annual filing exercise. Good compliance means having numbers that are accurate, positions that are supportable and documentation that can explain the return if the FTA asks questions several years later,” he said.

Best Practices for First-TimeUAE Corporate Tax Filers

Businesses filing their first UAE Corporate Tax return should focus on preparation, accuracy, and documentation to reduce compliance risks and avoid penalties.

Start Early

· Don't wait until the filing deadline

· Allow sufficient time to review financial statements, identify tax adjustments, and resolve discrepancies

· Gather all supporting documents well in advance

Ensure Financial Statements Are Accurate

· Reconcile bank accounts, receivables, payables, and inventory balances

· Verify that revenue and expenses are correctly recorded

· Ensure bookkeeping records align with the submitted financial statements

Understand Taxable Income Adjustments

· Accounting profit is not always the same as taxable income

· Review non-deductible expenses, exempt income, and any available tax reliefs

· Consider whether Small Business Relief or other applicable provisions apply

Validate the Tax Return Before Submission

· Review all disclosures and calculations carefully

· Cross-check figures against audited or management accounts

· Conduct a final review to identify omissions or inconsistencies

Plan for Tax Payment

· Estimate the tax liability before filing

· Ensure sufficient funds are available to meet payment obligations

· Avoid last-minute payment issues that could result in penalties

Seek Professional Advice When Needed

· Consult tax advisers for complex matters such as transfer pricing, group structures, free zone considerations, and tax relief claims

· A professional review can help identify risks before submission

Establish Ongoing Tax Governance

· Create a tax compliance calendar

· Assign clear responsibilities within the finance team.

· Implement processes to monitor future filing and payment deadlines