UAE bets on Artificial Intelligence supremacy to power digital future

Massive investments in artificial intelligence, sovereign digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and fintech are transforming the UAE into one of the world’s fastest-growing innovation ecosystems and a strategic bridge between the Global South and the West.

The UAE is accelerating one of the world’s boldest economic reinventions, rapidly transforming itself from a hydrocarbon-powered economy into a global innovation superhub driven by artificial intelligence, advanced computing, robotics, digital finance and deep technology.

What distinguishes the UAE’s transition is not merely the scale of investment but the speed and coordination with which policy, capital, infrastructure and talent are being aligned around a single national objective — to position the Emirates among the world’s leading digital economies before the end of the decade.

From hyperscale AI data centres and sovereign cloud infrastructure to fintech ecosystems, autonomous manufacturing and next-generation logistics, the UAE is building the architecture of a post-oil economy at a pace few nations have matched. The transformation is already becoming visible in hard economic indicators.

According to the UAE government, the digital economy currently contributes close to 12% of national GDP, with authorities targeting an increase to more than 20% by 2031 as advanced technologies become central to long-term economic growth.

The IMF expects the UAE economy to continue outperforming many regional peers due to sustained diversification and non-oil expansion, while PwC estimates artificial intelligence alone could contribute nearly $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030 — equivalent to almost 14% of GDP, among the highest AI-driven economic impacts globally.

AI becomes national strategy

The UAE’s ambitions are anchored in the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to integrate AI across government services, healthcare, education, transportation, finance and energy.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, has said the UAE’s digital economy strategy seeks to double the contribution of the digital economy to non-oil GDP by 2031.

The UAE was also the first country in the world to create a dedicated ministry for artificial intelligence, signalling early recognition that AI would become a defining force in future economic competitiveness.

Analysts say the UAE’s strategy differs from many countries because it is focused not only on AI adoption but also on building sovereign AI infrastructure, advanced compute capacity and globally connected innovation ecosystems.

The country is increasingly positioning itself as an AI bridge linking Western technology, Gulf capital and emerging markets across Africa, South Asia and the wider Global South.

Abu Dhabi’s AI infrastructure race

Abu Dhabi has emerged as a major global AI infrastructure contender through the rapid rise of G42 and its partnerships with leading US technology firms.

Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in G42 in 2024 significantly deepened cooperation between Abu Dhabi and American technology companies in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The centrepiece of Abu Dhabi’s ambitions is Stargate UAE, a next-generation AI compute cluster being developed by G42 alongside OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, SoftBank Group and Cisco.

The project forms part of the planned UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, expected to become the world’s largest AI data centre hub outside the United States, with a planned five-gigawatt capacity. The first 200-megawatt phase is expected to become operational before the end of this year.

The UAE’s ambitions received another boost this month with the arrival of Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell Ultra data centre GPUs after Washington authorised exports of the advanced chips to the UAE last year.

Industry analysts increasingly describe compute power as the “new oil” of the digital era, with countries capable of securing advanced semiconductors, power supply, cloud infrastructure and regulatory trust expected to dominate the AI economy.

The UAE-developed Falcon AI models have also gained global recognition as among the world’s leading open-source large language models, strengthening the country’s ambition to become a producer — not merely a consumer — of advanced AI technologies.

A bridge to the Global South

The UAE is also trying to position itself as a strategic AI partner for emerging markets underserved by Western technology ecosystems.

Vincent Charles, Professor of Management Science at Queen’s University Belfast, said there was growing evidence the UAE was emerging as a leading AI deployment market and infrastructure provider for the Global South.

The UAE launched a $1 billion initiative last year to expand AI infrastructure across Africa, while G42 and Microsoft committed another $1 billion to develop AI infrastructure in Kenya, including a geothermal-powered data centre and Swahili-English AI models.

“Geography, capital, relatively neutral geopolitical positioning and established trade relationships across Africa and South Asia give the UAE structural advantages that few Western nations can easily replicate as a Global South AI bridge,” Charles said.

The UAE currently has the world’s highest AI adoption rate, according to the Microsoft AI Economy Institute’s AI Diffusion Report, with more than 70% of the working-age population regularly using AI tools.

Research by TRG Datacentres also ranked the UAE second only to the United States in raw AI capability, supported by more than 188,000 AI chips and 6.4 gigawatts of total power capacity.

Dubai’s startup surge

While Abu Dhabi is building sovereign AI infrastructure and institutional capital, Dubai is rapidly strengthening its role as a global entrepreneurship and innovation hub.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy said 582 startups were established or expanded in Dubai during the first nine months of 2025, with international companies accounting for 70% of the total.

Artificial intelligence firms represented 21% of all new digital ventures, ahead of fintech, Software-as-a-Service and HealthTech startups.

Al Olama said Dubai remained committed to creating “an advanced business ecosystem defined by agility, readiness and innovation” under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade.

Dubai’s ecosystem is increasingly supported by free zones, accelerators and global events such as Gitex Global, Expand North Star and Dubai AI Week.

Industry executives say Dubai’s combination of low taxes, connectivity, strategic geography and regulatory flexibility has made it one of the world’s most attractive destinations for technology entrepreneurs and venture capital.

Fintech powers the transition

Financial technology is another major pillar of the UAE’s digital transformation. DIFC and ADGM have created advanced regulatory frameworks for fintech, blockchain, digital assets and AI-enabled finance.

Their regulatory sandboxes, English-language legal systems and proximity to sovereign wealth capital have helped attract banks, hedge funds, venture capital firms and payment companies seeking regional scale.

ADGM recently reported strong growth in fund managers, financial services firms and assets under management, while DIFC continues expanding its role in digital banking, wealth technology and embedded finance.

Together, the two centres are transforming the UAE into a global financial technology corridor connecting capital flows between Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Industry-wide transformation

The UAE’s digital shift extends far beyond startups and finance.

The government is increasingly embedding AI and automation into licensing, immigration, labour systems and public services to reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has implemented advanced digital transaction systems capable of processing millions of requests with minimal human intervention.

In manufacturing and logistics, robotics, autonomous systems and industrial Internet of Things technologies are becoming central to competitiveness.

The “Make it in the Emirates” initiative is accelerating industrial automation, smart factories and AI-powered supply chains as part of a broader strategy to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Officials say the programme has already generated industrial agreements worth more than Dh168 billion.

The energy sector is also undergoing rapid technological transformation.

Adnoc has deployed autonomous AI systems in partnership with G42, Microsoft and AIQ to improve operational efficiency and production forecasting, demonstrating how AI is being integrated into traditional industries.

Security challenges emerge

Yet the UAE’s AI ambitions are unfolding amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing security risks.

Amid the recent US-Israel conflict with Iran, Iranian-linked threats reportedly targeted major Emirati data centres and infrastructure facilities associated with US technology partnerships.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, acknowledged the risks during a technology conference in Washington earlier this month.

“We have learned how to build in a dangerous neighbourhood,” Al Otaiba said. “We will harden what needs hardening and close the gaps that were exposed.”

Analysts warn that AI infrastructure is increasingly becoming a strategic national asset and a potential military target.

Yasir Atalan, Deputy Director and Data Fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies Futures Lab in Washington, said relatively inexpensive drones could create serious risks for expensive and strategically important AI facilities.

As a result, major UAE AI players are increasingly moving towards distributed infrastructure models designed to prevent any single disruption from crippling operations.

The post-oil era

The UAE leadership increasingly views artificial intelligence not merely as a technology tool but as the operating system of the future economy.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 50% of government operations and services should migrate to automated “agentic AI” systems within two years.

“AI is no longer a tool,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“It analyses, decides, executes and improves in real time. It will become our executive partner to enhance services, accelerate decisions and raise efficiency.”

The UAE currently ranks first in the Arab world and 32nd globally in the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s Global Innovation Index 2024.

Analysts say the country’s greatest competitive advantage lies in its ability to combine long-term strategic planning with rapid execution.

For decades, the UAE used oil wealth to build ports, airlines, logistics hubs and global financial centres. Today, it is deploying the same model to build a future powered by artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, digital finance and intellectual capital.

The result is a profound economic shift. The UAE is no longer positioning itself merely as a regional business hub. It is seeking to become one of the world’s defining innovation superpowers — a place where capital, technology and talent converge to shape the next generation of the global economy.