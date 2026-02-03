UAE-based Yango Group holds high-level meetings at World Governments Summit in Dubai

UAE-based Yango Group took part in the World Governments Summit, currently taking place in Dubai, holding a series of meetings with government representatives on the sidelines of the forum.

As part of the Summit’s programme, Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, met with Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia. The meeting focused on the further development of digital services in Serbia and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the field of innovation and advanced technological solutions, including areas related to urban infrastructure and essential public services.

Commenting on the meeting, Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia said: "Serbia values its cooperation with Yango Group and welcomes the company’s continued engagement in the country. We see further opportunities for cooperation that contribute to innovation, digital progress and the modernisation of urban services."

Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, highlighted the company’s long-term approach to the Serbian market: "Serbia is a strategically important market for us, and we are grateful for the constructive exchange with the Prime Minister. We see opportunities to further grow our ecosystem in the country, supporting local partners and continuing to digitalise essential urban services that cities rely on every day."

The World Governments Summit brings together heads of state, government leaders, international organisations and business executives to discuss global challenges and the future of governance. The forum serves as a platform for dialogue on digital transformation, innovation, and the role of technology in shaping modern economies and cities.

Yango Group is a global technology company operating in more than 35 countries. The group operates a broad portfolio of digital services, including mobility solutions, food and grocery delivery, AI-powered assistants, entertainment platforms, and other everyday digital services.