Travel Revolution: Solartrip Brings AI and Blockchain to the Middle East

Travel is evolving from simple trips to meaningful journeys that emphasise personal growth, connection, and unforgettable experiences. Today’s travellers no longer settle for standard itineraries — they seek adventures tailored to their unique interests.

Solartrip has entered the Middle East market with a bold new vision for travel, combining AI-driven personalisation with blockchain-powered rewards. Focused on delivering seamless and secure experiences, Solartrip aims to redefine how people and businesses engage with travel in the region.

Innovation at the Core: AI, Blockchain

At Solartrip, innovation isn’t just a buzzword — it’s the foundation of a new way to experience travel. By integrating cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies, Solartrip ensures every journey is secure, personalised, and effortless.

Central to this transformation is Solly, Solartrip’s AI-powered travel assistant.

With 76 per cent of consumers preferring personalized services, Solly elevates the travel experience by offering tailored, real-time suggestions. Need a quiet café to work from or last-minute dinner plans? Solly ensures each trip feels uniquely yours, adapting to your preferences every step of the way.

Meanwhile, blockchain is reshaping the financial side of travel. Supporting over 300 cryptocurrencies, Solartrip offers seamless, borderless payments — a feature especially appealing to forward-thinking markets like the UAE. The company’s NFT-based rewards system takes loyalty programmes to the next level, allowing users to earn and trade digital collectibles, turning rewards into something tangible and valuable.

From Solly’s curated recommendations to competitive hotel prices, Solartrip’s platform is built for flexibility and customization. Adding further value, the Solar Cash programme rewards users with five per cent bonuses on every stay booked via the website or app. These bonuses can be used to offset future bookings, offering travelers freedom to make today’s journey pave the way for tomorrow’s adventures. Solartrip streamlines every aspect of travel — from planning to payment to rewards — creating a more seamless and enriching experience for travellers.

Empowering Businesses Through Travel-Tech

The company’s commitment to innovation extends beyond individual travellers to empower businesses through its advanced travel loyalty solution. By harnessing the same technologies that redefine personal travel, Solartrip’s White Label enables banks, telecoms, airlines, payment systems, and even crypto exchanges to seamlessly offer travel solutions to their customers.

This fully customisable platform seamlessly integrates into a company’s website or app, enabling customers to effortlessly book travel, earn and redeem loyalty points, receive cashback, or even pay in installments. With access to over two million accommodation options, more than 800 airlines, and a variety of low-cost carriers, businesses can offer their customers a wide range of travel choices. Whether it’s cashback on bookings or bonus points for spending, businesses can tailor incentives to suit customer preferences and align with their business goals.

Solartrip offers a white-label solution that businesses can easily personalize to match their identity. Companies can offer a premium travel service under their own brand and earn commissions on bookings. This approach allows businesses to monetize their customer base without dealing with technical integrations, negotiating with travel providers, or managing customer service.

In just 2-4 months, businesses can launch a top tier travel offer that elevates customer loyalty, drive growth, and increase revenue. This solution taps into the fast-growing $1.57 billion loyalty market in the UAE, meeting the demand for personalized, experience-driven rewards. Solartrip’s Vision of Neo Travel While its technology empowers businesses and individual travellers, Solartrip’s vision extends further. By understanding the evolving needs of modern travelers, Solartrip is redefining global travel trends, offering personalised and meaningful experiences that resonate with today’s explorers. The rise of bleisure travel, where more than half of business travelers extend their trips for leisure, reflects a growing desire to combine productivity with relaxation. Staycations, especially in urban hubs like the UAE, are also booming, with New Year’s Eve hotel bookings increasing by 300 per cent. These local escapes allow travelers to rediscover their cities while enjoying affordable getaways. Meanwhile, solo travel and experiential tourism continue to gain momentum as people seek deeper connections and authentic adventures, from hidden destinations to immersive cultural experiences. These trends are reshaping travel. Looking ahead, Solartrip is poised to lead travel-tech innovation, focusing on the Mena region with Dubai as a strategic hub. Over the next 2-3 years, the company plans to expand by partnering with local fintechs, banks, and businesses to launch white-label solutions offering customised travel loyalty programs across the region. Dubai’s role as a global innovation hub provides the perfect environment for Solartrip to grow. The city’s tech-forward infrastructure and growing demand for personalised travel experiences make it an ideal base for the company. Solartrip’s vision is to set new standards in travel loyalty and continue driving innovation in the Mena region and beyond. For more information, please visit: • www.solartrip.com

• solartrip.com/partners