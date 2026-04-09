Trade in a divided world: The new age of economic diplomacy

Global trade is undergoing a fundamental transformation. In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical dynamics, economic relationships are no longer shaped purely by efficiency or comparative advantage. Instead, they are being reimagined through the lens of resilience, strategic alignment, and opportunity.

Recent developments in the Gulf have highlighted the growing importance of agility and adaptability in global trade. As traditional routes experienced temporary adjustments, countries and businesses responded with remarkable speed leveraging alternative corridors, enhancing multimodal logistics, and ensuring continuity in the movement of energy, food, and essential goods. These shifts have demonstrated not only the flexibility of modern supply chains but also the strength of regional cooperation and preparedness.

The era of seamless globalisation is evolving into a more strategically interconnected system. Trade flows are being diversified, with countries embracing concepts such as friend-shoring and near-shoring to build more robust and reliable networks. Supply chains, once optimised primarily for cost, are now being strengthened to ensure continuity and long-term sustainability. Critical sectors such as energy, semiconductors, and food systems are benefiting from renewed investment and strategic focus, fostering innovation and resilience.

In this shifting landscape, economic diplomacy has emerged as a defining feature of international relations. Trade agreements are expanding beyond tariffs and market access to include digital governance, technology collaboration, sustainability standards, and regulatory alignment. Nations are increasingly using these frameworks to deepen partnerships, unlock new markets, and enhance global competitiveness.

For the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), these changes present a unique opportunity to reinforce its position as a global connector. The UAE, in particular, has demonstrated exceptional agility by expanding its network of bilateral agreements and strengthening its role as a hub for trade, logistics, and investment. During recent regional adjustments, ports such as Fujairah and Khor Fakkan efficiently supported redirected cargo flows, while UAE airports maintained their role as key global transit points for goods and services. This ability to sustain connectivity underscores the region’s leadership in building resilient and future-ready trade ecosystems.

At the same time, Türkiye is playing an increasingly influential role in this evolving landscape. Its strategic location at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East positions it as a vital bridge in global trade networks. With world-class aviation infrastructure and a strong industrial base, Türkiye has enhanced its capacity to facilitate seamless trade flows and support supply chain diversification. Istanbul’s emergence as a major global logistics and air cargo hub further strengthens its ability to connect markets and provide alternative pathways for international trade. A key driver of this strengthened connectivity is the deepening economic partnership between the UAE and Türkiye. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries has significantly enhanced bilateral trade by reducing tariffs, streamlining customs procedures, and promoting investment flows across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, technology, and services. This agreement has not only accelerated trade volumes but also improved supply chain efficiency by enabling faster market access and reducing transaction costs. The impact of this partnership is already visible.

Businesses in both countries are benefiting from expanded export opportunities, diversified sourcing options, and improved integration into global value chains. The agreement has also fostered collaboration in emerging sectors such as digital trade, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing, reinforcing both countries’ positions as forward-looking economic hubs. By aligning regulatory frameworks and enhancing institutional cooperation, the UAE–Türkiye partnership exemplifies how modern trade agreements can strengthen resilience while promoting sustainable growth. These developments reflect a broader shift in how trade and geopolitics interact. Economic interdependence continues to create opportunities for collaboration, while also encouraging countries to build more adaptive and diversified systems. The result is a more dynamic global trade environment one that prioritizes resilience, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Against this backdrop, the Gulf region’s ongoing economic diversification efforts are gaining renewed momentum. Investments in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and sustainable finance are not only transforming domestic economies but also aligning the region with the future direction of global trade. These initiatives enhance competitiveness while reinforcing the region’s role as a forward-looking economic hub.

Looking ahead, the interplay between geopolitics and trade will continue to shape international engagement. Countries that invest in connectivity, embrace technological innovation, and foster strong diplomatic and economic partnerships will be best positioned to succeed. In this new era, globalisation is not retreating it is being redefined. The Gulf and Türkiye, with their strategic geography, adaptive policies, and commitment to innovation, are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation and shape a more resilient, interconnected, and opportunity-driven global economy.

In this redefined globalisation, nations that combine connectivity, agility, and innovation will set the rules of the game rather than simply adapt to them.

Dr Sania Ashraf is the Director of Graduate Programmes and Associate Professor at the University of Dubai.

Dr Areej A. Siddiqui is Director of BBA Programme and an Assistant Professor of International Trade and Business at the University of Dubai.

Onur Saylan is Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and Northern Emirates.