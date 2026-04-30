The silent industrial powerhouse: Why RAK is outproducing flashier emirates

Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK) rise as a global manufacturing hub has been deliberate, disciplined, and rooted in long-term thinking. It has evolved into a strong industrial base within the UAE, built on competitive cost structures, integrated infrastructure, and direct connectivity to global markets. This enables manufacturing at scale with long-term consistency, backed by a robust industrial foundation. This approach has allowed the emirate to build sustained industrial depth, supporting long-term competitiveness across regional and global markets.

For RAK Ceramics, this has enabled the development of a global platform serving customers in more than 150 countries worldwide, with international markets contributing over 60% of our revenues. Founded in 1989, with manufacturing commencing in 1991, the business has grown into one of the world’s leading ceramics brands, with 24 plants, 14 in the UAE, across four key segments - tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, and tableware. As a proud local UAE company with a strong global presence, RAK Ceramics continues to lead in international markets, supported by a manufacturing infrastructure that delivers reliability, supply continuity, and the ability to respond to global demand with speed and flexibility.

Ras Al Khaimah’s operating environment is central to this model. Access to energy, raw materials, logistics, and port connectivity reduces complexity and lead times, supporting efficient large-scale production and global distribution. The proximity of manufacturing and supply chain networks strengthens operational continuity and resilience in a dynamic global environment. This model continues to translate into resilient financial performance. In FY2025, RAK Ceramics reported revenue of Dh3.28 billion, with profit before tax increasing by 19.9% to Dh331.8 million. Gross margins improved to 40.0%, supported by disciplined cost management and a stronger product mix. The focus remains on scaling the business while maintaining profitability and long-term value creation.

At the same time, we are strengthening our digital foundation to support operational control and efficiency. Our enterprise-wide transformation, including the adoption of a unified cloud platform in partnership with SAP, enables greater visibility and integration across global operations, supporting AI-led automation and more responsive, data-driven supply chains. Alongside this, we continue to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, such as Continua+ to improve production efficiency, design flexibility, and material optimisation for large-format surfaces.

Sustainability is embedded in how we operate across our manufacturing processes. In 2025, we recycled 95% of waste across our core business segments, while full utilisation of our Effluent Treatment Systems has enabled maximum water reuse. These initiatives boost industrial growth with responsible resource management via circular manufacturing and resource optimisation. During the last year alone, the company has recycled and reused over 75,000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste across operations, including the development of products incorporating recycled materials.

A defining example is our partnership with Gulf Cryo, through which we launched the UAE’s first industrial carbon recovery and reuse facility. The facility captures approximately 17,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and converts it into usable, high-purity gas, demonstrating how industrial collaboration can turn emissions into value while advancing decarbonisation. Across our operations, we prioritise energy efficiency, resource optimisation, and circular manufacturing practices, supported by continued investment in automation and Industry 4.0 integration.

We are strategically evolving our core portfolio to align with global demand. The acquisition of Cookplay in 2025 has strengthened our presence in the premium tableware segment, particularly in Europe, while expanding our design capabilities. This reflects a broader shift towards higher-value, differentiated solutions aligned with changing customer expectations and premiumisation trends across markets, to elevate our position as a global lifestyle solutions provider.

Our performance remains closely linked to the strength of the UAE market, particularly Ras Al Khaimah. Sustained activity across real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure continues to drive demand, particularly in project-led and premium segments. The emirate’s advantage extends beyond cost and infrastructure. Its strength lies in an integrated industrial ecosystem that brings together manufacturing, logistics, and export within a single operating environment. Government initiatives such as the In-Country Value (ICV) program and Make it in the Emirates further reinforce this model through local sourcing and industrial capability.

Looking ahead, RAK Ceramics remains focused on disciplined growth, continued investment in advanced manufacturing, and strengthening its global market position. Ras Al Khaimah will remain central to this strategy, providing the industrial foundation required to scale, compete globally, and deliver long-term value.

Abdallah Massaad is a Group CEO at RAK Ceramics.