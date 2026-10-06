The rise of artificial intelligence native government

Across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (CEEMETA), the public-sector AI conversation has changed dramatically.

Just two years ago, governments were focused on developing AI strategies, identifying use cases and launching pilot projects. Today, many are already deploying AI across critical functions, from citizen services and healthcare to education, public safety and economic development.

The question is no longer where AI can be used.

Increasingly, the question is how governments can operationalise AI at scale — securely, responsibly and in ways that deliver lasting value for citizens.

The pace of adoption reflects this shift. According to PwC, AI is expected to contribute $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, accounting for nearly 14% of the nation's GDP, as the Emirates aggressively transitions from experimentation to scaled, national deployment.

This marks the beginning of a new phase in public-sector transformation: the rise of AI-native government.

From AI Projects to AI-Powered Government

The first wave of AI adoption focused on individual use cases. Governments explored how AI could automate processes, improve decision-making and enhance service delivery.

Today, the conversation is far more ambitious.

AI is increasingly becoming embedded within the operating model of government itself. Public-sector organisations are exploring how intelligent systems can help anticipate citizen needs, streamline complex workflows, improve resource allocation and support public-sector employees in their day-to-day responsibilities. This evolution reflects growing confidence in AI's ability to create tangible value. But it also signals something bigger: governments are moving beyond AI as a technology initiative and increasingly viewing it as a strategic capability.

Agentic AI Will Accelerate the Transformation

The emergence of agentic AI is likely to accelerate this shift even further. Unlike traditional AI systems that generate content or provide recommendations, agentic AI has the potential to coordinate tasks, automate processes and orchestrate workflows across multiple systems and departments.

For governments, the opportunities are significant.

Imagine citizen-service requests that can be resolved across multiple agencies through coordinated digital workflows. Imagine public-sector employees supported by intelligent assistants that reduce administrative burdens and allow them to focus on higher-value activities. Imagine government services becoming more proactive, responsive and personalised.

These capabilities have the potential to transform how public institutions operate. They can help governments improve efficiency while enhancing the experience of citizens and employees alike. However, as AI becomes more deeply integrated into public services, success will increasingly depend on the ability to scale these capabilities within trusted, resilient and well-governed environments.

Sovereign AI Moves from Vision to Reality

One of the most important developments shaping this next chapter is the growing focus on sovereign AI.

Governments are increasingly investing in the infrastructure, ecosystems and capabilities needed to support AI on their own terms. This includes investments in local data-center capacity, sovereign cloud environments, national AI platforms, local talent development and AI models capable of supporting regional languages and contexts.

The UAE's National AI Strategy 2031 is one example of this long-term commitment, positioning AI as a key driver of innovation, government transformation and economic growth. The UAE has spearheaded this sovereign push through the development of localised, high-performance systems such as the globally recognized Falcon LLM and the Arabic-first Jais model, ensuring advanced AI capability is built strictly around regional language, cultural context, and national data sovereignty.

Importantly, sovereign AI is not about limiting collaboration or creating isolated digital environments. Rather, it is about enabling countries to harness global innovation while maintaining appropriate control over critical data, infrastructure and governance frameworks.

Trust Is the New Scaling Challenge

As governments operationalise AI, a new priority is emerging: trust. The early stages of AI adoption were largely focused on technical feasibility and identifying valuable use cases. Today, the conversation is expanding to include questions around governance, accountability, transparency and resilience.

Citizens need confidence that AI-enabled services are secure, reliable and operating in their best interests. Public-sector leaders need assurance that AI systems can perform consistently, comply with regulatory requirements, such as the UAE’s Federal Personal Data Protection Law and established AI ethics frameworks, and support critical services without introducing unnecessary risk.

Trust is therefore becoming one of the most important enablers of AI at scale.

Building the Foundations for the AI-Native Era

The next phase of public-sector AI will not be defined by the number of pilots launched or even by access to the most advanced models.

It will be defined by how effectively governments can operationalize AI across services, departments and institutions while maintaining trust, resilience and accountability.

The encouraging reality is that many governments across the CEEMETA region are already laying these foundations through ambitious digital transformation agendas, investments in AI capabilities and strong public-private collaboration.

The future of government will undoubtedly be AI-enabled.

The opportunity now is to ensure that AI becomes not just a powerful technology tool, but a trusted capability that helps governments deliver better outcomes for citizens, strengthen economic competitiveness and support long-term national development.

That is the next frontier of public-sector AI - and it is already taking shape today.

— Mohammed Amin is Senior Vice-President, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies.