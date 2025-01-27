The Relentless Innovator Shaping Modern Entrepreneurship

Deep Patel, a Dubai resident with ties to Las Vegas and Orange County, is the embodiment of a modern entrepreneur. Just over a year ago, Patel sold Blu Atlas, a company he spent 18 months building from the ground up. Focused on natural skincare and personal care products for men, Blu Atlas quickly became a powerhouse in the industry.

In 2022 and 2023, the brand was recognised as the fastest-growing men’s personal care company, earning a spot on Similarweb’s Digital 100 report for Beauty & Personal Care. Remarkably, it was the only men’s personal care brand to rank in the top 10.

The sale of Blu Atlas marked a significant milestone in Patel’s career. For Foundry Brands—owners of well-established names like Supply and Stryx — the acquisition signaled a strategic expansion into new markets. Foundry invited Patel to join their team, but he declined, recognizing that his entrepreneurial spirit and independence would not thrive under someone else’s vision.

Where many might consider retiring after such a monumental success, Patel saw his journey as far from over. His boundless curiosity and entrepreneurial drive compelled him to move forward with new ambitions.

Revolutionising Hair Care

Patel’s unrelenting curiosity led him to his next endeavor: addressing the global challenge of hair loss. Although he has not personally experienced hair loss, he observed its profound impact on the confidence and self-image of those around him. This inspired him to create innovative solutions to a problem millions of people face daily.

Partnering with Rob English, a consumer advocate and researcher specializing in hair loss disorders, Patel launched Ulo, a telehealth platform dedicated to providing both prescribed and over-the-counter hair loss treatments. English, also the founder of Perfect Hair Health —a leading YouTube channel and blog on hair loss — brought deep expertise to the partnership.

What sets Ulo apart from competitors is its focus on breaking stigmas associated with hair loss and prioritising accessibility. The platform offers a wide array of solutions, ranging from over-the-counter remedies to custom-compounded formulas designed to meet specific needs. Conventional treatments, such as finasteride and minoxidil, are also available alongside alternatives for those who cannot tolerate DHT-reducing medications.

Additionally, Ulo incorporates clinically proven ingredients like retinoic acid, cetirizine, melatonin, and caffeine into its offerings, ensuring customers have access to powerful, nonhormonal solutions.

Despite his previous success with Blu Atlas, Patel acknowledges that breaking into the hair loss market is an entirely different challenge. Giants like Ro, Keeps, and Hims dominate the space with decades of brand recognition, substantial marketing budgets, and extensive resources. Some industry analysts worry that Ulo’s innovative approach might struggle to make a lasting impression in such a crowded field.

However, Patel remains undeterred. Ulo differentiates itself through personalised hair growth plans, a direct-to-consumer model, and a strong emphasis on technology. Critics have pointed out that maintaining consistent quality across customized treatments could pose a significant challenge as the company scales. But Patel views these hurdles as opportunities to refine and perfect the platform.

The global hair loss industry, projected to surpass $10 billion by 2030, is highly lucrative and rapidly growing. Consumer demand for effective, accessible, and customizable solutions has never been higher. Patel believes Ulo is uniquely positioned to meet these evolving expectations.

Ulo’s Thickening Shampoo, which sells over-the-counter for $29 per month.

The Roots of an Entrepreneurial Spirit

Patel’s journey into entrepreneurship began in Macon, Georgia. Raised in a middle-class family, his mother prioritised education, ensuring he attended a reputable private school. Meanwhile, his father, a small-business owner, introduced him to the fundamentals of entrepreneurship.

Patel’s early ventures hinted at the entrepreneurial prowess he would later bring to the global stage. As a teenager, he auctioned rare coins on eBay and experimented with internet marketing to generate income. At just 16 years old, he authored A Paperboy’s Fable, a book on entrepreneurship published by Post Hill Press.

At 17, Patel was invited to speak at A.T. Kearney’s prestigious Consumer@250 event, which gathered leaders from over 170 companies generating revenues exceeding $2 billion. Sharing the stage with luminaries like Peloton co-founder Tom Cortese, Patel solidified his reputation as a rising star in the business world. Despite his early accomplishments, Patel’s ambitions did not wane. He briefly enrolled at the University of San Diego but dropped out on his first day, realizing his passion lay elsewhere. In 2019, he launched Penguin, a direct-to-consumer CBD brand renowned for its transparency and quality. A year later, he sold the company to Verma Farms in a seven-figure deal. With the proceeds, he shifted his focus to men’s grooming, founding Blu Atlas — a skincare brand that prioritized natural science and sleek design. The venture culminated in an eight-figure acquisition by Foundry Brands. What’s Next for Patel? Now dividing his time between Las Vegas, Orange County, and Dubai, Patel recently met me in a quiet conference room at the Burj Al Arab to discuss his latest ventures. Armed with detailed business plans and experimental product formulations, he shared his vision for Ulo and its potential to revolutionize the hair loss industry. He also spoke about a passion project close to his heart: a luxury clothing line named deep. “I’m aware the name might seem self-indulgent,” Patel laughed. “But if I’m creating something entirely mine, why not let my name take center stage? It’s not just about my name — it’s a statement. It represents the idea of going deeper than the surface.” With deep, Patel aims to redefine modern luxury by prioritising timeless craftsmanship over fleeting trends. The brand will use environmentally sustainable production methods, aligning with Patel’s vision of creating products that are as ethical as they are elegant. The Heart of Success When asked about the secret to his success, Patel reflected on the personal connection he has with his work. “It’s easier to give it your all when you’re creating something that you, or the people you care about, genuinely need,” he said. “When the product resonates with your own life, it becomes more meaningful. There’s a certain closeness and authenticity that comes through.”

As Patel continues to push boundaries, his entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of innovation, passion, and resilience in a rapidly evolving world. Whether through transforming industries or crafting luxury experiences, one thing is clear: Deep Patel is just getting started.