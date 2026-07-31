The new language of luxury: How emotional design is reshaping modern hospitality

As travellers become more discerning and luxury becomes increasingly defined by experience rather than extravagance, the industry is entering a new phase. For Rahim Asad Latif, Founder and Creative Director of the House of Revan Luay, that shift presents an opportunity to rethink what a modern luxury brand can be. Built around architecture, hospitality, design and wellness, Revan Luay reflects his belief that lasting luxury is created through thoughtful experiences that feel personal, intuitive and quietly refined.

Beyond Hospitality

Architecture was only the starting point for Latif. "From day one, I never imagined Revan Luay as simply a hospitality brand. I always envisioned it as a luxury house," he says.

While buildings create the first impression, he believes the lasting memory comes from everything that surrounds them. "The strongest memories aren't created by architecture alone. They're shaped by the atmosphere, the service, the scent, the light, the materials, the comfort and, most importantly, how a place makes us feel."

That thinking naturally led the brand beyond hospitality. Fragrance, furniture, wellness and future lifestyle collections all become part of the same experience rather than separate businesses. "Whether someone stays at The House, experiences one of our fragrances or discovers future collections, I want them to recognise the same values of calm, craftsmanship and timeless design."

Ultimately, his ambition is to create a luxury house that earns trust through consistency rather than recognition alone. "My long-term vision has always been to build a global luxury house that people trust, not because of a logo, but because of how it consistently makes them feel."

Dubai's Next Luxury Chapter

Having watched Dubai transform throughout his childhood, Latif sees the city entering a new phase — one where authenticity increasingly matters alongside ambition. "For many years, luxury here was associated with scale and spectacle," he says. "Today, I think people are looking for something different."

According to Latif, today's luxury traveller is already familiar with exceptional hotels and residences around the world. What they increasingly value are experiences that feel personal and genuine.

"They're looking for authenticity, privacy, personalisation and experiences that feel genuine."

He believes Dubai is uniquely positioned to nurture this evolution. "Dubai is not only attracting the world's leading luxury brands, it's also creating an environment where new brands can be born and grow internationally. That's incredibly exciting for young entrepreneurs."

For emerging luxury businesses, success will depend less on visibility and more on clarity of purpose. "I believe the brands that will succeed over the next decade won't necessarily be the loudest. They'll be the ones with a clear philosophy, a strong identity and the patience to build something that lasts."

Designing Around Emotion

Latif's journey spans architecture, publishing and hospitality, disciplines he now sees as deeply interconnected.

Although he studied architectural design at Parsons School of Design, years researching leading hotels, designers and luxury brands as Creative & Editorial Director of You & I Magazine shaped his understanding of what people truly remember. "They taught me how to observe," he says. "People rarely remember every design detail. They remember how an experience made them feel."

That philosophy now guides every decision at The House of Revan Luay."Whenever we're making a decision, whether it's selecting materials, designing a room, choosing a fragrance or thinking about guest service, we always come back to one question: How do we want someone to feel?"

The Rise of Emotional Luxury

As hospitality and design continue to evolve, Latif believes the industry is moving away from displays of wealth towards experiences that feel intuitive and deeply personal. "I think we've reached a point where people value experiences more than displays of wealth."

He describes luxury as a form of emotional intelligence — anticipating needs before they are expressed and creating moments that quietly stay with people. "It could be something as simple as arriving after a long journey and finding everything ready for you. It could be waking up to uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa in complete silence. It could be the scent in a room reminding you of a childhood memory without you even realising why."

Those moments, he believes, create a stronger impression than extravagance ever could. "People want spaces that help them slow down, disconnect and feel genuinely cared for."

As luxury becomes increasingly experience-led, Latif believes the industry's greatest opportunity lies not in creating more, but in creating experiences that leave people feeling better than when they arrived. "If we can create experiences that improve someone's day, even in a small way, then I think we've created something meaningful. For me, that's the future of luxury."