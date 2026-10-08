The Navitimer that became a Miles Davis signature

For Miles Davis, style was another form of expression, as powerful as the music he made as a trumpeter and bandleader. In sharp Italian suits and behind the wheel of exotic sports cars, he commanded attention. That magnetism carried onto the stage, drawing audiences into every note, gesture, and performance. In a 1985 interview for Spin, Bob Dylan called Davis his “definition of cool.” Davis didn’t follow trends; he anticipated them and set his own.

A tribute to the jazz legend and the Navitimer ref. 806 Mk5

To mark the centennial of Miles Davis’ birth, Breitling is introducing the Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Miles Davis, a limited edition inspired by the mid-1960s ref. 806 Mk5 he wore. The watch faithfully captures the defining elements of Davis’ Navitimer while combining them with modern materials and a manufacture caliber. The result pays tribute to both an extraordinary musician and one of Breitling’s most distinctive references.

“On Miles Davis’ wrist, the Navitimer became part of a larger cultural story,” says House of Brands CEO Georges Kern. “He embodied the confidence and originality that define Breitling.”

Birth of the Cool

Miles Davis changed the course of music by challenging convention and redefining what jazz could be. Where many players filled every bar, Davis made restraint part of his sound, using space, silence, and spare, piercing notes to create tension and emotion. He was equally defined by reinvention, moving on whenever a musical style began to harden into convention.

Davis helped define what became known as “cool jazz.” From his landmark 1957 compilation album Birth of the Cool, his influence ultimately reached generations of artists across musical genres. The Breitling Navitimer became part of that story, a genuine expression of his personal style and creative instinct.

“Miles never separated style from self-expression. Whether it was his music, his art, the clothes he wore, or the watch on his wrist, every choice reflected his individuality and his willingness to chart his own course. His Navitimer wasn't a prop, it was something he chose because it spoke to him. We're honored that Breitling has approached this tribute with such care, celebrating not just an iconic watch, but the creative spirit, independence, and originality that defined Miles' life," according to The Miles Davis Estate.

A classic composition, newly interpreted

Limited to 500 pieces, the Navitimer Tribute to Miles Davis is powered by the hand-wound Breitling Manufacture Caliber B09, reflecting an era before automatic chronographs existed. The caseback is engraved with “One of 500” and “Miles Davis Centennial.”

Visible through the open sapphire-crystal caseback, the movement is housed in the same 41 mm case diameter as the original ref. 806 Mk5. Its monochrome reverse-panda dial, vintage-inspired cream-colored Super-LumiNova®, and era-appropriate Breitling “Twin Jet” logo faithfully recall the watch Davis wore, while contemporary craftsmanship brings its historic design into the present.

Breitling CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué says: “Our goal wasn’t to recreate a historic watch, but to capture the essence of the Navitimer that Miles Davis made his own while delivering the performance and craftsmanship expected of a modern Breitling.”

Inspired by the era in which Davis wore his Navitimer, the new model is offered with a choice of a strap or bracelet. A hand-colored gradient brown calf-leather strap with folding clasp reflects the warm tones of the watch, while a newly revived Air Racer bracelet gives it a distinct look.

Air Racer Bracelet

A beloved bracelet style makes its return for the Navitimer Tribute to Miles Davis. First introduced in the 1960s and popularised by musician Serge Gainsbourg in the 1980s, the rally-inspired stainless-steel Air Racer bracelet retains its distinctive vented design while adding hinged links near the clasp for greater comfort and wearability.

Twin Jet logo

The Navitimer was developed in 1952 exclusively for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), which sold the watch directly to members with its winged logo. To distinguish them from the AOPA editions, the “civilian” models later sold through Breitling retailers carried the Twin Jet emblem. Miles Davis’ Navitimer ref. 806 Mk5 was the first to pair that signature with a reverse-panda dial.

Breitling Social Club membership

The launch also sets the stage for the opening of the very first Breitling Social Club in Williamsburg, New York, planned for late 2027. More than a private members' club, it is the physical embodiment of the brand. A place where Breitling is not only worn, but lived. Bringing together collectors, entrepreneurs, creatives, artists, and Breiting enthusiasts from around the world, the club will offer a year-round program of hospitality, culture, and exclusive experiences that celebrate the spirit of a Breitling life of optimism, purpose, and camaraderie.

Owners of one of the 500 Miles Davis tribute pieces will receive a two-year membership, while buyers of the exclusive “Lifetime Club Member Set,” a box set limited to 50 numbered editions, will receive lifetime membership and a permanent connection to the club and its inaugural members.

The set brings together three Navitimer 806 Mk5 tributes in stainless steel, 18k yellow gold, and platinum. The steel and yellow-gold models echo their vintage counterparts with classic black-and-white reverse-panda configuration, while the platinum model features a blue dial with contrasting white subdials and outer slide-rule scale. Each comes on a gradient calf-leather strap: brown for the steel model, black for yellow gold, and blue for platinum.

The presentation case takes its cues from a traditional trumpet case, complete with a handle, twin clasps, and reinforced corners. Inside, a blue lining nods to Davis’ acclaimed album Kind of Blue. A blue record marked “Miles Davis Edition” is mounted inside the lid, while a miniature red trumpet sits above the three watches.

A legacy beyond music

“Miles Davis belonged to a generation of cultural icons who took the Navitimer beyond aviation,” says Romy Hebden, Breitling’s Global Director of Public Relations & Heritage.

“Worn by figures from race drivers Jim Clark and Graham Hill in the 1960s to musician Serge Gainsbourg in the ’80s, it evolved from a professional instrument into an authentic expression of individuality and style.”

Miles Davis chose the Navitimer as he chose his music: by instinct. On his wrist, a pilot’s instrument left the cockpit and became a cultural icon. The Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Miles Davis celebrates the meeting of two originals: a watch and an artist whose influence continues to reach far beyond their time.

As another remarkable chapter in the Navitimer stories of 2026, this limited edition sets the stage for one final highlight before the year draws to a close.

Over more than 70 years, the Navitimer has evolved from an indispensable pilot's instrument into a cultural icon, worn by pioneers who defined their own paths. Miles Davis was one of them, and his story embodies the spirit behind Navitimer Stories. A year-long celebration of the people, moments, and innovations that shaped the watch across aviation, culture, spaceflight, and the racing circuit. Navitimer Stories reveals why it remains as relevant today as ever.