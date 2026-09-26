The human premium in an age of generative artificial intelligence

The internet has spent three decades making it easier for people to publish. Generative artificial intelligence is taking that transformation much further by making it possible to create professional-looking material almost instantly.

A small business can produce several advertising concepts before breakfast. A creator can turn one idea into an article, a video and a series of social posts. Product descriptions, marketing emails and customer communications that once required hours of work can now be generated in minutes. Images no longer require cameras, and convincing video no longer always requires an event to have taken place in front of one.

The creative possibilities are enormous. Individuals without technical expertise can express ideas in formats that were previously beyond their reach, while businesses can produce and personalise content without building large creative teams.

However, the same development is beginning to alter one of the basic assumptions on which the digital economy was built. For most of the internet’s history, producing content required enough effort that creation itself had some scarcity. Generative AI is removing much of that scarcity.

When an additional article, photograph, advertisement or video can be produced at almost negligible cost, simply creating more is no longer much of an advantage. The more interesting question is what people will value when the internet contains far more material than anyone could ever consume. The answer may increasingly be authenticity.

Abundance is changing the value of content

The shift is not simply about whether an article has been written by a person or a machine. AI is becoming part of a much wider transformation in how information is created, distributed and consumed online.

Cloudflare, which sits behind a significant share of global internet traffic, has been examining how AI crawlers interact with the websites that provide the information on which many generative systems depend. Its research has highlighted a growing imbalance between the amount of material AI systems consume and the number of users they subsequently send back to the original publishers.

The issue matters because the AI economy ultimately depends on a continuing supply of genuinely new information. Models can reorganise, summarise and combine what already exists remarkably well, but somebody still has to conduct the interview, take the photograph, carry out the research, develop the argument or experience the event in the first place.

Cloudflare put the point succinctly when discussing the changing relationship between publishers and AI systems: “Original content is the lifeblood of conversations and curiosities.”

That observation goes beyond the economics of publishing. It raises a broader question about what an internet dominated by synthetic production would eventually look like.

If thousands of websites can instantly produce new versions of the same information, the amount of content increases but the amount of knowledge does not necessarily increase with it. The internet can become busier without becoming more useful. This creates a paradox for generative AI. The easier it becomes to manufacture content from existing information, the more important genuinely original information becomes.

A restaurant review written by someone who actually visited the restaurant contains something that cannot be created simply by summarising other reviews. A chief executive explaining why a business decision failed contributes first-hand experience. A journalist speaking to sources and uncovering previously unavailable information adds something new to the public record.

AI can assist all of these people, but it cannot replace the fact that the underlying experience or reporting had to originate somewhere.

Attention becomes the scarce resource

The economics of online publishing have traditionally rewarded volume. More articles created more opportunities to appear in search results. More social posts increased the chances of reaching an audience. More videos created more opportunities for views. Generative AI makes that approach extraordinarily easy to scale.

The problem is that audiences do not gain more hours in the day simply because technology can create more material. If the supply of content grows exponentially while human attention remains fixed, attention becomes more valuable. That is likely to change the qualities that distinguish successful content.

Professional production quality will become less significant when everyone can produce polished material. Correct grammar will cease to differentiate an article when almost any system can write competent prose. Attractive imagery will become less remarkable when an unlimited number of sophisticated visuals can be generated on demand.

Instead, audiences may increasingly look for characteristics that are harder to manufacture at scale. Those could include specialist knowledge, first-hand experience, a distinctive point of view, recognised expertise and an established reputation.

This does not mean AI-generated or AI-assisted work will inherently be less valuable. The dividing line is more subtle. An experienced architect using AI to visualise an original concept is very different from an automated account generating hundreds of generic architecture posts. A journalist using AI to organise research is different from a website automatically rewriting another publication’s reporting. The value lies not simply in the tool used but in what the person using it contributes.

Trust will increasingly depend on knowing where something came from

The rise of synthetic media also creates a second challenge. As AI-generated images, audio and video become more convincing, people can no longer rely as confidently on appearance alone to determine how something was created.

For much of the digital era, a photograph carried an implicit connection to a camera and an event. A recorded voice was generally assumed to belong to the person it resembled. Those assumptions are becoming less reliable.

Technology companies are therefore increasingly focusing on provenance and transparency rather than attempting to treat every use of artificial intelligence as inherently suspicious.

Meta confirmed in July 2026 that it would sign the European Union’s AI Act Code of Practice on transparency for AI-generated content. The company has also been working with industry groups on technical approaches that can help platforms identify content created or altered using artificial intelligence. Meta argues that disclosure systems need to give people useful information without overwhelming them with competing labels and warnings. As the company put it, “It means transparency measures that provide clarity, rather than more confusion.” Transparency does not mean that AI-generated material is automatically unreliable, nor does human authorship guarantee accuracy.

A genuine photograph can be presented with a misleading caption. A person can publish false information. An AI-generated illustration can accurately explain a complex idea.

The important change is that audiences may increasingly want to understand the origin of what they are seeing. Knowing whether an image was captured, heavily edited or entirely generated provides context that can influence how it should be interpreted.

The human voice

The most interesting consequence of unlimited synthetic content may be cultural rather than technical. If polished communication becomes easy to manufacture, imperfection could become a sign of originality rather than a weakness. People may become more interested in recognisable voices, personal experiences and points of view that do not sound as though they have been engineered for maximum engagement.

Creators could experience the same shift. Their value may increasingly lie not in the technical ability to produce a polished video or photograph but in their personality, knowledge, access and relationship with an audience.

The fight for authenticity

There is little reason to believe the internet will eventually divide into two neat categories, with content created entirely by humans on one side and content made entirely by machines on the other.

The more likely future is one in which AI becomes embedded throughout the creative process. Writers will use it to organise research, filmmakers will use it in production, companies will use it to personalise communications and designers will use it to develop ideas faster.

The important distinction will be whether technology is being used to amplify an original idea or simply to manufacture another piece of content.

That difference matters because abundance changes what people value. When production becomes inexpensive, originality becomes scarce. When images can be created without cameras, provenance becomes important. When millions of competent articles can be generated instantly, recognised expertise becomes more valuable. When automated personalities can communicate continuously, audiences may place a greater premium on relationships with people they know and trust.

The fight for authenticity is therefore unlikely to be a fight against artificial intelligence. It will be a competition to demonstrate that there is something meaningful behind the technology.

LinkedIn Chief Product Officer Hari Srinivasan perhaps expressed that emerging reality most clearly: “AI slop is a top priority for all of us. We really care about this. People come to LinkedIn to connect with real people and share their real perspectives, ideas, and expertise,” he said.