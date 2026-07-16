The final whistle for DAMAC's Chelsea Residences in Dubai

For buyers looking to own a home where waterfront living meets the world of football, one final opportunity remains.

DAMAC Properties has unveiled the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC in Dubai Maritime City, following the sell-out success of the development’s first five towers. The latest launch marks the last opportunity to own an apartment within what is billed as the world’s first football-branded residences.

Created in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the development combines the identity of one of the world’s most recognised football clubs with Dubai’s growing market for branded and lifestyle-led real estate.

With sea views across the development, the final tower offers a limited selection of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Prices start from Dh2.56 million, with residences starting from 827 sq ft.

The development also places a strong focus on sport, wellness and resort-style living. Signature features include the Summit, the UAE’s only rooftop football pitch, a blue-sand beach inspired by Chelsea’s iconic team colours, a dedicated beach club and an athlete training centre.

Amira Sajwani, managing director of DAMAC Properties, said: "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and DAMAC’s signature approach to luxury living. With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living."

The project reflects the growing crossover between global brands and luxury real estate in Dubai. DAMAC has delivered more than 50,000 homes, with a further 8,800 set for delivery across Dubai in 2026.

With five towers already sold out, the launch of the sixth and final tower brings Chelsea Residences into its final phase, offering buyers one last opportunity to own a home within the world’s first football-branded residences.