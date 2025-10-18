The ethics of innovation: Dubai's GITEX 2025 and the future of responsible tech

As Dubai prepares to welcome the world to GITEX 2025, the spotlight is turning not only toward the next wave of digital transformation but also toward the values guiding it. Artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven systems are evolving faster than society’s ability to regulate them, and the ethical questions they raise have never been more pressing. Issues of bias, privacy, and accountability are reshaping how technology is imagined, designed, and deployed.

The conversation today is no longer confined to what innovation can achieve, but who it empowers and at what cost. Across the Middle East, and especially within the UAE, a new model of leadership is emerging, one that treats progress and principle not as opposing forces but as parallel ambitions. As the global tech community gathers in Dubai, the question is clear: can the future of innovation also be the future of responsibility?

A new conscience for the digital age

“Technology should serve people, not the other way around,” says Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Senior Vice President for HMD Global, Europe and AMEA. His words capture the essence of a global dilemma. As artificial intelligence and automation advance at extraordinary speed, the challenge is no longer limited to what we can create but extends to how we create it.

Kochhar believes that ethical design cannot be an afterthought. “Ethical design must be built in, not added later,” he explains. “At HMD, that means developing technology that is transparent, explainable, and designed with clear boundaries.”

HMD Global’s “human-first” philosophy is rooted in privacy and autonomy, guiding the company to prioritise on-device data processing and reduce cloud exposure wherever possible. It is a simple yet powerful approach in an era where deepfakes blur reality and predictive algorithms risk reinforcing social bias. Kochhar defines responsible innovation as asking the right questions: Who benefits? Who might be excluded? What happens to the data?

The moral framework of progress

At Thriwe, a rewards and benefits technology company, empathy is seen as the starting point of responsible innovation. Dhruv Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, says: “Responsible innovation starts with empathy and accountability. We have made a conscious effort to design AI that enhances customer experiences without compromising privacy.”

For Verma, the partnership between innovators and regulators is essential. He believes that ethical boundaries should not restrict progress but safeguard people as technology evolves. “Collaboration between innovators and regulators is key to setting ethical guardrails that protect people while still driving progress,” he says.

This sentiment is shared by Vikas Panchal, General Manager of Tally Solutions MENA. He notes that progress without principles risks losing its meaning. “Transparency, fairness, and privacy cannot be afterthoughts; they must be built into every stage of development,” he explains. “For us, technology is not just about efficiency. It is about trust.”

Trust, Panchal says, is the foundation of every modern business. “True innovation thrives only when users feel safe and empowered,” he adds.

The currency of digital trust

Across industries, digital trust has become the new measure of progress. Kochhar calls it “the new currency of innovation.” Without it, he warns, even the most advanced technology will fail to gain acceptance. “Building trust starts with transparency, accountability, and security by design,” he says.

For companies like Thriwe, this means regularly auditing algorithms to ensure fairness and being transparent about data use. At Tally, it means creating strong governance frameworks that allow growth while protecting users’ rights. In both cases, the message is the same: technology should empower, not exploit.

Digital trust also depends on awareness and education. In the education sector, where artificial intelligence is beginning to shape how students learn and teachers teach, the conversation on ethics takes on even greater urgency.

“Bias in AI is rarely intentional, but it is always dangerous,” says Dr Sreejit Chakrabarty, Group Head of Technology, AI and Innovation at Fortes Investments. “Schools must use datasets that represent all students, not just a few demographics.”

At Fortes, AI developers are required to conduct fairness testing before deployment and continuously monitor for bias drift. Dr Chakrabarty believes that privacy is equally critical. “Students generate massive data trails, and this data must never be used beyond its learning purpose,” he explains. “The goal is not to stop innovation but to align it with educational ethics. AI should support human judgment, not replace it.”

He stresses that ethical governance must go beyond compliance checklists. “Every school should have a data ethics policy reviewed annually, and every technology vendor should show security credentials before integration. Ethics cannot be an appendix; it must be part of the operating system.”

The MENA blueprint

As global debate continues over AI regulation, many are turning toward the Middle East as an example of balance between innovation and governance. The UAE has positioned itself as a pioneer in responsible technology through its national data protection laws, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, and the AI Office.

“The UAE and the wider MENA region are setting a powerful example of how innovation and ethics can coexist,” says Kochhar. “Initiatives like the UAE’s AI Office and national data protection frameworks show that progress does not have to come at the expense of privacy.”

Verma sees the same spirit reflected in Thriwe’s decision to bring its AI-led platform Aina to the UAE. “The UAE has taken a forward-thinking approach to AI governance, balancing innovation with accountability,” he says. “It aligns perfectly with our philosophy of building technology that is personal, transparent, and ethical.”

Panchal adds that the region’s commitment to governance has positioned it as a role model for the world. “This proactive approach, prioritising governance alongside innovation, makes the region a benchmark for responsible technology adoption,” he explains. “As more organisations follow this path, MENA has a unique opportunity to shape not only the future of technology but also the values that define it.”

This philosophy reflects a broader shift in how the UAE views progress. Rather than seeing regulation as an obstacle, it treats governance as a catalyst for long-term, sustainable growth.

Dubai’s digital conscience

From the perspective of Lexar, a global leader in memory solutions, Dubai’s transformation into a digital capital has been as much about vision as it has been about values. “Dubai has set its sights on becoming the digital capital of the world,” says Fissal Oubida, General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, and India. “Its appointment of 22 Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers and the training of 1,000 government employees in AI shows how serious that vision is.”

Oubida believes events such as GITEX are far more than product exhibitions. “They are crucibles for ideas that define global ethics in technology. By bringing together the most influential minds in the tech and startup world, such events act as catalysts for innovation and growth,” he says.

He notes that GCC governments, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are not simply adopting technologies but shaping their moral foundations. “The pace at which the UAE is integrating AI into every sector of society is striking,” he says. “It is inspiring other nations across the region, from Egypt to Morocco, to create their own AI strategies. This ripple effect is turning the Middle East into a global hub for responsible, inclusive innovation.”

The next generation of innovators

If ethics in technology are to endure, they must be taught early. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund’s new programme, Innovation Trailblazers, represents this philosophy in action. The initiative encourages university students across the UAE to present innovative solutions to real-world challenges, supported by mentorship, funding, and collaboration between academia and industry.

“The launch of Innovation Trailblazers represents a significant step in expanding the reach of innovation in the UAE,” says Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance. “By nurturing innovation at the academic level, we are empowering students to build meaningful skills and contribute to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy.”

For Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani of Dubai Investments, youth empowerment is central to the nation’s future. “The future of innovation lies in enabling bold ideas to take shape,” he says. “Our partnership with MBRIF supports a platform that nurtures creativity, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving.”

Academic leaders share this belief. Professor Dr Issam Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, says the university is committed to empowering students through creativity and collaboration with local industries. Salem Al Dhaheri of Abu Dhabi University describes the programme as a chance for students to become “solution-driven changemakers.” Dr Mohamed Madi of UAE University calls it a way to turn “innovative ideas into tangible impact.”

Professor Tahseen Arshi from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah adds that the initiative supports the UAE’s National Entrepreneurship Agenda and helps move the country closer to its vision of becoming an entrepreneurial nation by 2031.

Together, these voices highlight that ethics in innovation cannot be left to corporations or policymakers alone. It must also grow in classrooms and incubators where the next generation of creators learn not only how to design technology but how to do so responsibly.

Towards a moral economy

As GITEX 2025 nears, the story unfolding across the Middle East is no longer just about innovation but intention. The region’s growing influence in technology mirrors a deeper awareness of what progress should mean. From policymakers and entrepreneurs to educators and young founders, there is a shared understanding that technology must reflect the values of the people it serves.

For Dhruv Verma, this alignment between innovation and purpose defines the new era of progress. “We often speak about disruption, but the real disruption is creating technology that people can trust,” he says. “If innovation does not improve lives or protect those it serves, then it has missed the point.”

Vikas Panchal believes that the UAE’s consistent approach to governance and digital transformation is already reshaping global expectations. “This region is showing that progress and accountability can coexist,” he says. “The UAE has proven that technology guided by ethics can become a competitive advantage, not a constraint.”

That sentiment is shared by Dr Sreejit Chakrabarty, who sees a generational shift in how young minds perceive innovation. “Students today understand that technology carries a moral responsibility,” he explains. “They are not just coding systems; they are shaping values. What we teach them now will define the integrity of our digital future.”

The UAE’s approach, evident in its national AI agenda, cross-sector partnerships, and youth-focused programmes such as MBRIF, demonstrates that responsible innovation is not a slogan but a working strategy. It is a reminder that advancement without ethics risks losing its purpose, while progress built on trust can endure.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar summarises this evolution in one clear line of thought. “True innovation is not only about invention; it is about intention,” he says. “The technologies we create today must be built to serve humanity tomorrow.”

In a world that often confuses speed with success, the Middle East offers a quieter yet more enduring message. The future of technology will belong to those who choose to build it responsibly with empathy, transparency, and conscience at its core.