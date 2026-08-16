The e-invoicing pilot has begun. Here's what businesses are learning

The UAE's transition to mandatory e-invoicing has entered a new phase. Since 1 July 2026, selected businesses have been participating in the country's voluntary pilot programme, providing the first real insight into what implementation looks like in practice rather than on paper. While the pilot is not mandatory, it offers an early opportunity to identify technical, operational and compliance challenges before the phased rollout begins in 2027.

For many organisations, the conversation is no longer centred on whether they should prepare for e-invoicing, but how well their existing systems can support it. Questions around ERP integration, data quality, invoice workflows and collaboration between finance and IT teams are becoming increasingly important as businesses test their readiness. At the same time, organisations with annual revenue exceeding Dh50 million now have until 30 October 2026 to appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP), following the Ministry of Finance's decision to extend the original deadline in response to market feedback and to allow more accredited providers to enter the market.

As the pilot progresses, the experiences of early adopters are expected to offer valuable guidance for businesses that will join the mandatory rollout from 2027. Their experiences are likely to highlight not only the technical requirements of compliance, but also the organisational changes needed to ensure e-invoicing becomes a seamless business process rather than a last-minute regulatory exercise.

From compliance to transformation

The first few weeks of the voluntary pilot are already reshaping how businesses view e-invoicing. Rather than being treated as a simple compliance exercise or software upgrade, organisations participating in the programme are finding that implementation reaches far beyond finance departments, requiring changes to data management, internal processes, technology and cross-functional collaboration.

Tushar Gupta, Director at Suntech Group, says one of the biggest misconceptions is that e-invoicing begins and ends with technology. Instead, he argues, the pilot is demonstrating that successful implementation depends on the quality of the data and business processes that sit behind every invoice.

"The clearest early lesson is that e-invoicing is not simply a technology installation or a change in invoice format. It is an enterprise-wide transformation involving tax, finance, operations, master data and technology."

According to Gupta, many businesses assume that once their ERP system can generate an invoice, an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) can simply convert it into the required format and transmit it. However, the more significant challenge lies in ensuring transactions are correctly classified and supported by accurate data before they are sent.

"A business may have advance invoices, milestone billing, self-billing, credit notes, exports, high-seas transactions, intercompany supplies or transactions involving multiple branches and tax registrations. Each scenario may require different data, tax treatment and system logic. The pilot is therefore exposing process and data gaps that were previously hidden inside PDFs, spreadsheets or manual workarounds."

He adds that organisations also need to avoid treating e-invoicing as solely an IT or tax initiative. "E-invoicing often struggles when it is treated solely as an IT project or solely as a tax project. Businesses need one accountable internal programme owner who can coordinate finance, tax, IT, procurement, sales and external service providers."

Marjolein van Delft, Tax Technology Consulting Leader at Deloitte Middle East, believes the voluntary pilot is reinforcing the value of starting preparations early rather than waiting until mandatory implementation draws closer. "One of the clearest lessons from the voluntary pilot is that starting early really matters. Businesses that joined the pilot are discovering that e-invoicing is not simply a technical upgrade or a compliance check box. It affects how finance, tax, IT and operations work together day to day."

She explains that testing live transactions quickly exposes weaknesses that may have gone unnoticed in traditional invoicing processes. "When you try to raise your first e-invoices, basic issues suddenly become visible: missing or incorrect identification numbers, inconsistent VAT treatment across entities, and gaps in transactional and customer master data."

The pilot is also highlighting the importance of consistent internal processes. "Many organisations still rely on manual tweaks to invoices, offline approvals or ad hoc handling of credit notes. The pilot quickly exposes such practices, which are not fit for a structured, tax-authority-connected model."

Van Delft notes that early participants also benefit from closer engagement with policymakers, allowing them to provide practical feedback while refining their own systems ahead of the 2027 rollout.

Anil Bahl, Senior Partner - Indirect Taxes at Moore JFC Group says the voluntary pilot is reinforcing that e-invoicing is far more than a technology upgrade. "The primary takeaway from the voluntary phase is that e-invoicing is not an IT project, it is a business transformation exercise."

According to Bahl, businesses are finding that the biggest challenge lies not in adding new fields to ERP systems, but in redesigning how invoices are generated and received across accounts receivable, accounts payable and other core business processes.

The pilot is also highlighting the importance of strong master data before businesses connect to the new framework. "Taxpayers are realising that clean master data — such as accurate tax and legal identifiers, including Tax Registration Numbers (TRNs) and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), standardised address structures and correct taxpayer identifiers must be established before connecting to any provider."

Where the biggest challenges are emerging

As businesses begin testing their systems, many are finding that the biggest hurdles have less to do with generating an electronic invoice and more to do with the quality of the data, processes and coordination that underpin it. From incomplete master data to inconsistent tax treatments and complex transaction scenarios, the pilot is exposing weaknesses that have often been hidden within manual processes.

Gupta says one of the biggest challenges is ensuring that commercial transactions, accounting records and tax requirements all align within the ERP system. "The largest challenge is the gap between how a business transaction happens commercially, how it is recorded in the ERP, and how it must be represented for tax and e-invoicing purposes."

He explains that while finance teams may have historically managed complex transactions through manual intervention, e-invoicing requires systems to capture and connect structured information automatically. Businesses are also encountering incomplete customer and supplier records, inconsistent tax registration numbers, missing address information and manually applied tax treatments that can affect invoice accuracy.

According to Gupta, organisations also need to prepare for more than routine transactions. "Companies naturally test their standard sales invoice first. However, operational disruption normally arises from the less frequent scenarios: cancelled transactions, rejected invoices, system downtime, retrospective adjustments, credit notes, branch transfers and invoices involving multiple tax treatments."

He adds that collaboration across departments is becoming increasingly important. "The invoice that passes a technical validation test is not necessarily the invoice that correctly represents the transaction."

Van Delft says governance and ownership are proving to be equally important challenges during implementation. "One of the biggest challenges we see is with respect to ownership. In many organisations, invoicing sits somewhere between finance and IT, and often there is no clear ERP or systems owner driving the change."

She notes that businesses often underestimate the complexity of integrating e-invoicing into existing systems, particularly when IT teams are not closely involved. Organisations are also discovering that exceptional transactions require just as much attention as standard sales invoices, while managing invoice flows between businesses that have and have not yet adopted the Peppol network will become an increasing operational challenge during the transition period.

Bahl says the pilot is also exposing operational gaps that many businesses had not anticipated. "Testing has highlighted operational friction across specific areas."

According to Bahl, many existing accounting systems do not automatically capture all the mandatory data fields required under the new framework, while more complex scenarios such as advance payments, credit notes, self-billing and cross-border transactions require greater system readiness than standard business-to-business sales.

"An e-invoice requires both sender and receiver to be connected to accredited networks. Companies are finding that while their outbound (Accounts Receivable) pipeline may be ready, receiving and auto-processing incoming XML invoices from suppliers (Accounts Payable) presents a steeper technical learning curve."

Choosing the right partner

As the UAE's e-invoicing rollout gathers pace, Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) will play a central role in enabling businesses to exchange compliant electronic invoices. However, selecting a provider is about more than meeting a regulatory requirement, with factors such as integration, implementation support and long-term reliability becoming increasingly important.

Gupta says ASPs will provide the secure infrastructure for exchanging compliant electronic invoices and reporting the required information, including validation, transmission, security and ongoing regulatory updates. However, he cautions that appointing an ASP should not be mistaken for completing the implementation journey. "Choosing an ASP gives the business a compliant railway network; it does not ensure that every invoice is on the correct train."

Gupta adds that businesses should select providers that understand how invoice data originates within ERP systems, how different transaction scenarios should be mapped and how rejected documents or transmission errors will be managed operationally.

Van Delft believes ASPs will play a far broader role than simply enabling invoice exchange. "Accredited Service Providers will be at the heart of the transition. They are both the implementors and the interpreters of the new framework."

She adds that many businesses rely on ASPs not only for technical implementation but also for guidance on business processes and tax implications. "It is one thing to generate a file, and another to ensure that the invoice reflects the correct VAT treatment, transaction type, and business context."

Van Delft recommends that businesses use the Ministry of Finance's published selection criteria — including solution ownership, security, reliability, integration capability and service quality as a starting point when evaluating providers.

Bahl describes ASPs as the certified digital bridge between businesses, customers and the Federal Tax Authority.

"ASPs act as certified digital bridges operating as Corner 2/Corner 3 access points in the Peppol network. They translate raw data from your ERP, validate it against MoF/FTA rules, route the invoice to your customer's ASP, and transmit required tax data directly to the Central Data Platform (FTA)."

MARMIN AI: How AJMS is Shaping the Future of Regional Compliance Infrastructure

As the UAE moves toward mandatory electronic invoicing, the market is rapidly separating into providers that can meet a deadline and those that can carry a national mandate. Marmin AI Software Design L.L.C., an AJMS Group entity, has positioned itself firmly in the second category.

The timetable is now fixed. Businesses must appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by 30 October 2026, ahead of the mandatory go-live date of 1 January 2027 under Ministerial Decisions 243 and 244 of 2025. For finance and tax teams, this appointment is not merely a procurement formality, it determines whether every B2B and B2G invoice will comply with the Federal Tax Authority's PINT AE requirements from day one.

Marmin is the UAE's first fully approved Accredited Service Provider under the Ministry of Finance framework and a certified PEPPOL Access Point, operating with 100% local data residency. Every invoice is processed, stored and transmitted within UAE infrastructure, in full alignment with the UAE Personal Data Protection Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021). This local data residency matters commercially as well as legally: it eliminates an entire category of cross-border data transfer and audit risk before it arises, while providing regulated organisations with a robust and defensible position for their own compliance and governance committees.

Marmin is not a standalone vendor. It is the technology arm of AJMS Group, the regional governance, risk and regulatory advisory firm recognised under the UAE Ministry of Economy's Future 100 programme. As a fully integrated group entity, it benefits from the group's regulatory expertise, long-standing institutional client relationships and rigorous compliance culture. AJMS Group has committed a $20 million strategic investment to accelerate Marmin's expansion across the GCC and beyond.

Dr Abhishek Jajoo, Founder and Chairman, AJMS Group, said: “E-invoicing is not a software problem, it is a regulatory transformation that happens to be delivered through software. Our investment in Marmin reflects a simple conviction: the businesses of this region should not have to choose between compliance and growth. We have built a platform that satisfies the regulator absolutely, keeps national data within national borders, and then gives the business something it never had before — a clean, validated, real-time view of what it is owed That is what turns a mandate into an advantage.”

That approach has been externally validated. Marmin was named 'Technology Partner of the Year' at the ICA Compliance Awards MENA 2026, recognising a platform built to operationalise a national mandate rather than merely respond to one.