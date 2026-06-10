TENX Properties LLC to host 10X Land Expo 2026, unveiling Dh100 billion in investment opportunities

TENX Properties LLC has announced the launch of 10X Land Expo 2026, a landmark real estate investment platform that will bring together leading investors, developers, landowners, industry experts and strategic partners to explore the next phase of growth in the UAE’s dynamic property sector. The event will showcase premium land investment opportunities exceeding Dh100 billion, making it one of the largest and most influential land-focused real estate exhibitions ever organised in the region.

Designed as a catalyst for investment, collaboration and innovation, the expo will provide direct access to high-potential land assets across all seven emirates, enabling investors and developers to identify strategic acquisition and joint venture opportunities. The event will also feature a curated selection of residential developments, including villas, townhouses and premium housing projects, catering to both end-users and investors.

Under the leadership of CEO Sukesh Govindan, TENX Properties LLC aims to position the expo as a forward-looking platform highlighting the future of real estate development, investment trends and emerging market opportunities. Industry leaders and subject matter experts will share insights into sustainable growth, market transformation and the evolving investment landscape shaping the UAE and global real estate sectors.

The event will feature renowned land expert Jasim Al Balooshi, whose extensive experience and market knowledge will provide attendees with valuable perspectives on land acquisition, development strategies and long-term value creation.

More than a traditional property exhibition, 10X Land Expo 2026 will showcase a comprehensive real estate ecosystem encompassing AI-driven sales and marketing solutions, branding, legal advisory, investment consultancy and business growth services. By bringing these critical sectors together under one platform, the expo seeks to empower stakeholders with the knowledge, connections and opportunities needed to drive future success.

10X Land Expo 2026 represents TENX Properties LLC’s commitment to fostering innovation, facilitating strategic partnerships and creating new pathways for sustainable growth within the UAE’s thriving real estate market.

Attendance is exclusively reserved for pre-registered participants.