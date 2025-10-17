Tech collaboration: GITEX Global unites leaders against cyberattacks

Rising cyberattacks across the global is a major concern for corporates and individuals and the premier tech events like GITEX Global can play a mjor role in combating cybercrime and cyberattacks by fostering collaboration among industry leaders, security experts, and technology innovators.

Leading tech brands and analysts said these gatherings facilitate the exchange of knowledge on the latest cybersecurity trends, threats, and defensive strategies. Attendees can explore advanced technologies, tools, and methodologies designed to detect and prevent breaches.

“Workshops and seminars often address real-world attack scenarios, enhancing preparedness while networking opportunities allow for the formation of partnerships and alliances aimed at sharing threat intelligence. By promoting awareness and innovation, events like Gitex empower organisations to bolster their cybersecurity defences against evolving threats,” experts and industry specialists say.

Rising cyberattacks

In recent years, the rise in cybersecurity attacks has become alarming as corporates and individuals are busy in countering ransomware attacks occuring every 11 seconds. Cyberattacks and cybercrime can disrupt, damage and destroy businesses, communities and lives. Security incidents can lead to identity theft, extortion and the loss of sensitive information, impacts that can significantly affect businesses and the economy.

Cybersecurity Ventures, in its latest report, said cybercrime is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 compared to $3 trillion in 2015. The average cost of a data breach is now $4.88 million, according to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report.

Earlier this year, the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) revealed that cyberattacks targeting strategic sectors in the country now exceed 200,000 daily. The CSC stated that these cyberterrorist attacks primarily targeted strategic sectors, with the government sector accounting for 30%, the financial and banking sector 7%, the education sector 7%, and the technology, aviation and hospital sectors 4% each. The remaining sectors accounted for 44% of the total attacks.

To address these cyber threats, organisations must adopt strong security protocols such as multi-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption. Regular employee training can enhance security awareness, as human error is a significant factor in many breaches. Additionally, investing in advanced cybersecurity solutions, such as AI-powered threat detection systems, can help organisations proactively identify and neutralise threats.

Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Kaspersky, said collaborative efforts are required to neutralise rising cyberattacks across the world.

“We are actively working with government entities across the region to raise awareness and educate organisations on best practices for cybersecurity. We also work with the likes of Interpol globally, as well as the Afripol locally to combat the rising threats,” Derbass told BTR.

“One of our key initiatives is showcasing our unique Cyber Immunity approach, which represents a new approach to security, moving beyond traditional methods. Instead of reacting to threats, it focuses on designing inherently secure systems that are resilient by default,” he said.

At GITEX Global this year, Kaspersky is highlighting how the cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly with AI-powered threats becoming more sophisticated. Advanced persistent threats (APTs) remain a pressing challenge, alongside the growing need for timely threat intelligence.

“We are also observing an increase in hacktivist activity, and one of the most concerning trends is the targeting of critical infrastructure. These developments demand stronger collaboration and innovative approaches to defence,” he said.

Why GITEX Global

Derbass said Kaspersky has been participating in GITEX Global for close to two decades. “For us, GITEX remains one of the most important platforms to connect with partners, government entities, enterprises, and industry leaders from across the region. The event helps us showcase our innovations, understand market priorities, and exchange insights with stakeholders. Over the years, GITEX has proven to be highly valuable for building relationships and driving our business growth in the Middle East.”

At GITEX 2025, Kaspersky is showcasing its 20+ years of AI expertise and demonstrating how our solutions integrate AI to detect, analyse, and respond to cyberthreats. “In addition, we are presenting our Cyber Immunity concept as a key element for the future of cybersecurity. Together, these highlight our commitment to building a safer digital ecosystem for governments, enterprises, and consumers,” he said.

Reason for cyber threats

Alain Penel, Vice-President of the Middle East Region, Turkey and CIS at Fortinet, said digital transformation has been a major trend in Middle Eastern organisations, and in particular the adoption of cloud for some workloads. This, alongside rapid developments in the field of AI, have expanded attack surfaces, leading to a significant increase in cyber threats in the region.

“Ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are among the most common types of attacks. In addition, sophisticated social engineering techniques, such as phishing emails, fake messages and deepfake videos created using artificial intelligence are rapidly becoming more widespread,” Penel told BTR.

Regarding GITEX participation this year, he said Fortinet will present a broad set of solutions highlighting how security can be integrated across different environments.

“For example, our operational technology demo kit shows security scenarios in energy, utilities and transport, focusing on visibility and risk management for critical infrastructure. Our mobile secure connectivity kit demonstrates reliable field communications for sectors such as oil and gas, power and emergency response.

“We will also present our cloud native platform for hybrid operations management and a solution that offers compliance with local data residency requirements. Each showcase is designed to reflect the real challenges organisations face when adopting new technologies,” he said.

“We consider GITEX as one of the key moments of the year to meet our partners and customers and enhance our relationships. This year, we will have a bigger presence than in previous years; we will be showcasing demo pods, interactive showcases and partner participation. The goal is to show how organisations in the Middle East can advance digital transformation while managing security and compliance needs,” he added.

Rising cost of cyberattacks

Average costs: The average cost of a data breach jumped to $4.88 million from $4.45 million in 2023, a 10% spike and the highest increase since the pandemic.

Business losses: Business losses and post-breach response costs rose nearly 11% over the previous year.

Regulatory fines: The number of organisations paying more than $50,000 in regulatory fines because of a data breach rose 22.7% over the previous year; those paying more than $100,000 rose 19.5%.

Source: IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025