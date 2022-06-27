Streamlining Business Operations

Award-winning high-end LED lighting and engineering expert Vice Lighting has used its distinctive approach to design to bring the Museum of the Future to life
Business Technology Review1 month ago
There’s a famous saying by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, in which he says: “Automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency.”
This especially holds true in the case of business. Technology in business is a decades-old topic, if not older. However, it has been only recently that technology has come to encompass every aspect of business. This has produced not only opportunities and challenges, but also entire new paradigms in business practice. It is easy for firms today, challenged by ever growing sets of technologies that are applicable for more parts of their business, to mistake the trees for the woods.
Gates’s point, when applied to automation, or any specific domain, is an obvious one. But the words can have a more profound interpretation: the importance of the core business.
Your technology strategy must be based on the deepest, most complete understanding of your business. While a raft of technology advisories have mushroomed in recent years to serve that space, getting the right mix remains a challenge for most businesses.
At MBG Corporate Services, where our technology advisory practice is rooted in cross-functional domain expertise, we outline below the three P’s — broad critical areas that businesses must focus on:
Protection (Security)
Your business adds new data security risks with each essential layer of technology, for example, through third party stacks in the supply chain. Not only must you protect your data, but also correctly assess the cost-benefit of the proposed solutions vis-à-vis the business.
Our solutions are based on a thorough audit and gap assessment of your IT infrastructure and protocol, rigorous penetration testing and expert domain inputs.
Our approach flows along the two streams of information security standard compliances and cybersecurity offerings. Some highlights include:
Information Security Standards
Cybersecurity Offerings
Privacy
Data Privacy — the combination of legal, compliance, technology and security factors around the collection, storage and use of consumer data — is one of the hottest buzzwords globally today. The growing awareness and concern around it has led to a slew of privacy legislations that businesses must follow. Our technology team helps you achieve all major compliances such as:
Privacy regulatory compliance is critically important, not only because non-compliance attracts strict penalties, but also because it has implications on goodwill and brand equity — key topline drivers in a world of ever more socially aware and ethics-conscious consumers.
Our teams provide comprehensive A-Z compliance roadmaps comprising all elements, from stakeholder engagement and communication, cross border data transfer assessment and data flow mapping, to implementation and company culture.
Process
While ‘Protection’ and ‘Privacy’ may be imagined as ‘defensive giving’, ‘Process’ is about proactively harnessing technology to drive business results. Process encompasses several elements, such as data analytics, functional management, ERP, CRM, and so on. Our technology advisory has strong offerings on all of these elements. In this piece we discuss automation — a big business results driver today. Specifically:
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Software programmed to perform basic, simple, and repetitive tasks such as data entry , reporting, invoicing and after-sales support. This not only drives down costs and time, but also frees up resources for higher value activity. Our experts identify tasks for RPA, develop proof of concept, determine operating model, select partners and drive execution roadmap.
Business Process Re-engineering (BPR): This deals with the redesigning and streamlining of processes through automation to unlock greater customer value and higher company margins. While RPA focuses on discrete tasks, BPR is about larger-scale automation of entire processes. This is typically larger cost and greater lock-in. Our services include change management, process identification and optimisation, benchmarking and documentation, and execution.
Winning with MBG Corporate Services
Our technology advisory has over fifteen services within and across these Ps. As a highly reputed business consultancy, our technology advisory is backed up by high quality experts from our other verticals, including Audit and Assurance, Risk, Legal, Tax, M&A, and Strategy.
We ensure the focus is on the ‘Business’ in ‘Business Technology’ — your business.
Contact us for more:
uae@mbgcorp.com / +971-52-6406240
Award-winning high-end LED lighting and engineering expert Vice Lighting has used its distinctive approach to design to bring the Museum of the Future to life
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Highlighting the importance to create repeatable M&A capabilities with tailored strategies
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Marvelling at the illuminated Museum of the Future as you pass by Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai? All lights on Osram Digital Systems
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Ralph Melis, Co-founder of ExploreTECH, a digital marketplace for hospitality and travel sector, on the new venture creating a tech space for optimal search for both buyers and vendors
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Jen Blandos, CEO of Female Fusion on taking women-centric business models to the next level
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Welcome to the world of a progressively growing ‘unboxed’ or ‘refurbished’ market
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Debbas Electric LLC, for more than a century, has been integrating innovative lighting solutions to help designers, architects and engineers create human spaces with greater emotional value
Business Technology Review1 month ago
Careem partners with Swapp to introduce flexible car rental on the app
Business Technology Review1 month ago