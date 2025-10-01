Solo travel: Dubai tops the list for independent adventurers

The way people travel is changing. No longer tied to the idea of package tours or rigid itineraries, today’s travellers are rewriting the rules of exploration. More people than ever are choosing to travel alone, driven by the desire for freedom, independence, and authentic cultural encounters. What was once a niche pursuit has become a defining movement in global tourism.

Dubai now finds itself at the centre of this shift. A new survey by Travelbag, which polled more than 1,000 British travellers, reveals that the emirate ranks among the top 10 solo travel bucket list destinations worldwide. It joins heavyweight names such as Japan, Canada and Australia, placing itself firmly in the imagination of those who want to see the world on their own terms.

This is more than a boost in rankings. It is a signal of Dubai’s growing reputation as a destination where travellers can explore freely and discover experiences that stretch far beyond its glossy skyline.

The rise of independence

Solo travel has exploded in popularity. Over the past year, Google logged more than 580,000 searches in the UK alone related to travelling alone. In August, searches spiked by 81% in just one month, underscoring a cultural shift that is picking up speed.

Gen Z is driving much of this momentum. For these digital natives, travelling solo is not a risk but a rite of passage. They are confident in planning their own itineraries, booking experiences online, and embracing destinations that promise both security and excitement.

Dubai fits this mindset seamlessly. The city is a paradox that works where futuristic architecture sits beside ancient souks, where five-star dining lives next to street food, and where desert safaris are just as popular as luxury spas. For a generation that craves variety and authenticity, Dubai offers it in abundance.

A city on the bucket list

Travelbag’s data shows that 11.11% of British travellers now have Dubai on their solo travel bucket list, placing it tenth overall. But among younger audiences, its pull is even stronger. More than 30% of Gen Z respondents want to visit, and millennials are close behind at 28%.

This is a rare achievement. Many destinations appeal either to luxury seekers or cultural explorers, but not both. Dubai’s strength lies in its ability to straddle worlds, appealing to travellers who want to dine at the Burj Al Arab and those who want to barter for spices in Deira.

From dream to diary

The survey also shows that Dubai is not just a dream but a reality for many. While destinations like Japan or the Maldives dominate bucket lists, Dubai is one of the most actively booked. Already, 4.6% of British respondents are planning itineraries to the city, putting it in the same league as long-haul favourites such as the USA, Australia and South Africa.

This conversion from aspiration to action matters. It shows that Dubai is not only inspiring wanderlust but also driving real bookings, a sign of a destination that is succeeding at every stage of the traveller’s journey.

Activities that matter most

When asked about what they value most in solo travel, respondents put shopping and markets at the top of the list. Heritage and cultural sites came second, followed by road trips.

Dubai delivers on all fronts. The city is home to the Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping destinations in the world, while the Gold and Spice Souks offer the thrill of authentic markets. Its cultural experiences range from Al Fahidi Historical District to modern galleries and performance spaces. And for those who crave open roads, road trips to Hatta or the desert provide the perfect escape.

The marketing factor

While traveller preferences are shifting, so too is the way destinations reach their audiences. At the Yango Ads Live: The Next Destination forum, the AdTech arm of Yango Group, revealed how advertising is increasingly shaping where people go. According to their findings, nearly half of surveyed travellers are influenced by targeted ad campaigns when choosing destinations. AI-powered recommendations, hyper-localised content, and real-time search patterns are all playing a role in helping travellers move from dreaming to booking. Timing is also critical. Yango’s data shows that 60% of travellers from emerging markets plan trips just two to three months in advance much shorter than the year-long planning cycles common in Europe and the US. For Dubai, this means marketing campaigns around peak seasons such as Eid, Dubai Shopping Festival, and the winter months are crucial for converting interest into arrivals.

Anna Yastrebova, Head of Regions Russia, CIS, and Baltic States at Dubai Tourism, said: “Collaboration between tourism boards, airlines, hoteliers, and technology partners is essential to maintaining Dubai's position as a global tourism leader. Such events play a key role in bringing these stakeholders together, helping shape strategies that embrace innovation and data-driven marketing. By doing so, we can create experiences that resonate with travellers worldwide while ensuring the region remains at the forefront of tourism growth.”

Why Dubai works for solo travellers

Adventure: Skydiving over Palm Jumeirah to dune bashing in the desert.

Comfort: World-class spas, fine dining, and wellness retreats.

Culture: Traditional souks, historic neighbourhoods like Al Fahidi, and the Museum of the Future.

Safety: Dubai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.