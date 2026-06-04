Soccer world cup–ready storage solutions for fans and creators

As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to kick off on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, football fans are preparing for a month-long spectacle that will culminate on July 19 in New Jersey.

While supporters gear up to witness the world’s best teams compete for glory, content creators and tech-savvy users are turning their attention to a different priority — a reliable, high-performance storage solutions to capture, transfer and preserve every unforgettable moment.

With global excitement mounting ahead of the FIFA World Cup, SanDisk — part of Western Digital and a leading name in flash memory, has introduced two new storage products designed to meet the needs of both fans and professionals. The newly launched USB-C Flash Drive and CFexpress Type B Card offer high-speed performance and portability, catering to users looking to document and safeguard their World Cup experiences.

From the opening match in Mexico to the final match in New Jersey, these officially licensed, collectible devices are positioned as ideal companions for capturing and storing digital memories throughout the tournament. Both the storage devices are available in the UAE.

USB-C Flash Drive: Compact Storage for Everyday Performance

SanDisk’s latest USB-C Flash Drive combines portability with substantial storage capacity, making it well-suited for modern digital workflows. Designed for seamless compatibility with laptops, tablets, and other USB-C devices, the drive offers capacities ranging from 64GB to an impressive 1TB.

With read speeds of up to 400MB/s (for 128GB to 1TB variants), the device supports fast file transfers, making it practical for moving high-resolution photos, 4K videos, and large documents. The drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology, delivering reliable everyday performance within its 5Gbps bandwidth limit.

Its compact form factor is particularly appealing for users seeking portable storage without the bulk of external drives. The 256GB variant strikes a balance between affordability and capacity, catering to professionals who need quick access to media files or expanded storage on the go.

SanDisk also integrates its Memory Zone app for Windows and Mac, simplifying file management and backup tasks, an added convenience for users handling large volumes of data.

Key Features:

· Transfer speeds up to 400MB/s

· Storage capacity up to 1TB

· Universal USB-C compatibility for modern devices

CFexpress Type B Cards: Built for Professional Workflows

For professional photographers and videographers, SanDisk’s CFexpress Type B cards deliver high-performance storage tailored for demanding creative workflows. Engineered for advanced cameras, these cards support RAW 4K and 8K video recording, as well as high-speed burst photography.

Offering read speeds of up to 1700MB/s and write speeds up to 1400MB/s (with higher performance tiers available), the cards ensure low latency and efficient data handling during intensive shoots. The latest lineup, powered by a PCIe Gen 4 interface, further extends performance with read speeds up to 3,700MB/s and write speeds up to 3,500MB/s in higher-capacity models.

Available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 4TB, the cards are designed to handle everything from high-resolution stills to 12K video production. Sustained write speeds vary by capacity, with premium 2TB and 4TB models delivering up to 3,100MB/s, ideal for uninterrupted recording.

Select models also feature Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) ratings of up to VPG1600, ensuring consistent performance for professional-grade video capture. Backward compatibility with certain XQD-enabled cameras further enhances their versatility.

To mitigate data loss risks, SanDisk includes RescuePRO Deluxe Recovery Software along with a limited lifetime warranty.

Key Features:

· High-speed capture for RAW 4K/8K video

· PCIe Gen 4 interface with ultra-fast transfers

· Capacities up to 4TB for demanding workflows

· Limited lifetime warranty and recovery software

Conclusion

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to deliver unforgettable sporting moments, SanDisk’s latest storage solutions aim to ensure those moments are captured and preserved with speed and reliability. Whether for casual fans documenting their experiences or professionals producing high-resolution content, the USB-C Flash Drive and CFexpress Type B cards offer a compelling combination of performance, capacity, and portability, reinforcing SanDisk’s position at the forefront of digital storage innovation.