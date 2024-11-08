SMBs Enhancing Hybrid Work Efficiency

Happy young latin business woman employee, hr manager having remote videocall work hybrid meeting or job interview talking to team or partner looking at laptop on virtual video digital call in office.

In the post-pandemic landscape, hybrid work has emerged as a strategic approach for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) aiming to thrive in an evolving work environment. This balance between remote and in-office work has been shown to enhance productivity, boost employee satisfaction, and provide essential flexibility — key components for business success. However, it also presents new security challenges that organisations must address.

To mitigate these risks and protect sensitive data, it is imperative for SMBs to prioritise robust security measures. The pressing question for these businesses is: how can they optimise hybrid work to achieve maximum efficiency and profitability?

While the convenience of remote work is undeniable, it also elevates the risk of cybersecurity threats. According to the 2024 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 86 per cent of organisations in the UAE reported that remote logins as part of their hybrid work model have increased the risk of cybersecurity incidents. As such, SMBs must adopt comprehensive strategies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also fortify their defenses against potential cyber threats.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures

The hybrid work model introduces vulnerabilities due to the dispersed nature of the workforce. SMBs, often lacking the vast IT resources of larger companies, are particularly susceptible to cyber threats. Prioritising robust cybersecurity is crucial to safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Mohamed Sabra, SMB Lead, Middle East and Africa at Cisco, highlighted the importance of this issue, stating: "As small and medium-sized businesses adapt to a hybrid and remote work environment, ensuring that their digital infrastructure is both secure and efficient is more important than ever. At Cisco, we are committed to providing SMBs with the tools and expertise they need to not only protect their networks but also to foster seamless collaboration and drive future growth."

Mohamed Sabra, SMB Lead, Middle East and Africa at Cisco.

Employee training is the first line of defence. SMBs must educate their staff about best practices for security, including recognising phishing attempts, using secure networks, and following company-wide cybersecurity protocols. Armed with this knowledge, employees can prevent breaches that could otherwise jeopardise the business.

The zero-trust model fundamentally shifts how organistions approach network security. Unlike traditional security models that assume trust within the internal network, zero-trust operates on the principle of "never trust, always verify." This means that every user, whether working from the office, home, or on the go, must be authenticated and authorised before accessing any resource or network area.

Moreover, implementing strong access controls like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and role-based permissions limits who can access sensitive information, thereby minimising the risk of internal data leaks. Adding end-to-end encryption for communications and data transfers ensures that critical business information remains confidential and tamper-proof, regardless of the devices used to access it.

Empowering IT Teams for Comprehensive Control

In a hybrid environment, the need for a well-prepared IT team cannot be overstated. With employees operating from diverse locations, IT departments must maintain full oversight of the company’s infrastructure, proactively addressing potential issues before they escalate.

One essential step is deploying centralised management platforms. These systems allow IT teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and manage both on-premise and remote systems through a unified dashboard. This level of visibility is critical for maintaining security and performance across the network. Additionally, adopting automated updates and patches ensures that all software and security protocols remain current without manual intervention. This not only reduces the risk of vulnerabilities but also frees up IT teams to focus on more strategic tasks. Leveraging cloud-based infrastructure further enhances flexibility, enabling businesses to scale their IT resources as needed to meet fluctuating demands. By empowering IT teams with the right tools and authority, SMBs can maintain smooth operations and mitigate risks, ensuring their systems remain secure and efficient regardless of where employees are working. Fostering a Collaborative and Inclusive Company Culture While technology is essential to hybrid work success, maintaining a strong and inclusive company culture is equally important. In a hybrid setting, it’s easy for remote employees to feel disconnected from their in-office counterparts. SMBs must make deliberate efforts to foster a sense of belonging for all employees, no matter where they work. Regular check-ins are crucial to maintaining relationships and addressing any concerns remote employees might have. Whether through one-on-one meetings or team catch-ups, these touchpoints ensure that remote staff feel valued and heard. Inclusive meetings, where both in-office and remote employees have equal opportunities to participate, are another way to strengthen team dynamics. To further support remote collaboration, tools like Cisco’s Webex play a pivotal role. Webex offers an integrated solution for calls, messaging, and meetings, allowing teams to remain productive under a single subscription. Its add-on and customisation options cater to the specific needs of SMBs, helping avoid unnecessary features that could complicate workflows.

