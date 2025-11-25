Smart renovation strategies and unlocking high ROI in a booming market

As I reflect on my journey in Dubai real estate, I can't help but marvel at the transformative power of renovation. The numbers speak for themselves: prime villa prices have surged by an astonishing 92% since 2022, and transaction volumes reached Dh327 billion in the first half of 2025. It's clear that the appetite for upgraded, turnkey homes has never been stronger, and for me, this isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about unlocking real value.

When I joined DMDC three years ago, a conversation with our CEO, Raji, changed my perspective forever. His vision wasn’t merely about building homes; it was about completely rethinking luxury renovation in Dubai. Today, as I watch DMDC grow into a market leader with over 800 professionals and the launch of DMDC Estates, I feel an immense sense of fulfillment. We’re not just contractors; we’re creators of enduring value.

I consider myself the operational architect of our projects, ensuring that every component, from design to delivery, aligns to meet the highest standards.

My days are anything but typical. One moment, I’m on-site addressing structural challenges, and the next, I’m negotiating with suppliers for exquisite Italian marble or state-of-the-art smart home systems. Each day brings new challenges and opportunities, and the stakes are high. In a market where delays can cost millions, precision and predictability are paramount.

One of my proudest achievements has been championing operational improvements. By introducing cross-functional training and digital workflow systems, I’ve enhanced transparency and efficiency across the board. These changes have reduced project turnaround times, which is crucial when managing high-value renovations where every detail matters.

Collaboration is key – I genuinely believe in embracing a culture of proactive communication. Our integrated project dashboards allow designers, engineers, and site managers to share real-time updates, breaking down silos and preventing costly misalignments. This synergy is vital in a competitive market.

What keeps me motivated? The tangible impact of our work.

Walking into a villa in Emirates Hills that was once dated and seeing it transformed into a space that rivals a branded residence is incredibly rewarding. I’ve seen renovations in prime areas like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills elevate property values by 30% to 50%. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a life-changing transformation for homeowners and investors alike.

In a booming market like Dubai’s, smart renovation strategies are essential. They are not just investments in property; they are investments in dreams, lifestyles, and future opportunities.

As I continue this journey, I am excited to be part of a movement that is reshaping the real estate landscape, one renovation at a time.

— Maher Al Sarayeh is the Operations Manager at DMDC.