Siraj Finance: Developing the workforce of tomorrow

People are at the heart of any organisation’s growth, but the skills companies need are changing quickly. In financial services, the rise of AI, new ways of working and the need to build a strong pipeline of local talent are putting greater focus on how employees are developed and prepared for future roles.

For Dr Asma, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at Siraj Finance, that means looking beyond recruitment to how people can grow within the organisation. With more than 15 years of leadership experience across financial services, government, banking, security printing and aerospace, her work spans talent development, Emiratisation, succession planning and organisational transformation.

In this interview, Dr Asma discusses how Siraj Finance is developing UAE national talent, preparing its workforce for changing skills and building its next generation of leaders.

How is Siraj Finance’s people strategy evolving to support the company’s long-term growth and transformation priorities?

At Siraj Finance, our people strategy is evolving alongside the business. As the organisation grows and transforms, our focus is on ensuring that we have the right capabilities, leadership and organisational structure to support sustainable performance.

We are moving beyond traditional HR practices towards a more strategic, data-informed approach to workforce planning, talent development, performance and succession. This includes strengthening organisational capabilities, creating clearer career pathways and enabling greater internal mobility.

I believe transformation becomes sustainable only when people understand where the organisation is going and can see their own role in getting it there. We want employees to see not only the role they hold today, but also the capabilities they need to build for the role they could hold tomorrow.

What is Siraj Finance’s approach to Emiratisation, and how are you developing UAE national talent for specialist and leadership roles within the financial services sector?

At Siraj Finance, Emiratisation is not simply about creating jobs; it is about creating careers, building capabilities and developing future leaders.

Our approach focuses on identifying high-potential UAE national talent and creating structured development pathways that provide meaningful exposure to specialist and leadership responsibilities. Professional development, mentoring, knowledge transfer and carefully planned career progression all play an important role.

For me, successful Emiratisation is not measured only by how many UAE nationals we attract, but by how many we develop, retain and prepare to become specialists and future leaders. Our long-term objective is to build a sustainable national talent pipeline that contributes to Siraj Finance’s growth while supporting the UAE’s broader human capital ambitions.

As technology and AI reshape financial services, what new skills are becoming increasingly important, and how is Siraj Finance preparing its workforce for these changes?

Technology and AI are reshaping both how financial institutions operate and the capabilities expected from their people. Digital literacy, data interpretation, analytical thinking, adaptability and the responsible use of AI are becoming increasingly important across functions.

At the same time, human capabilities such as critical thinking, judgement, collaboration and ethical decision-making remain essential, particularly within a highly regulated sector.

The future will not simply belong to people who know how to use AI; it will belong to those who know when to use it, how to challenge its output and how to apply human judgement responsibly. Our focus is therefore on continuous learning and targeted upskilling, enabling our workforce to embrace emerging technologies while maintaining strong governance and accountability.

How important are succession planning and leadership development in building a resilient organisation, and what approach does Siraj Finance take to developing its next generation of leaders?

Succession planning and leadership development are fundamental to organisational resilience. Sustainable organisations should not depend solely on individuals; they must continuously build capability and leadership depth across the business.

At Siraj Finance, we are strengthening the connection between performance, potential, career development and succession planning. This means identifying talent early, assessing readiness and development needs, broadening experience and creating opportunities for employees to prepare for greater responsibilities.

I believe one of the strongest measures of leadership is whether we are developing people who are capable of eventually stepping beyond us. By strengthening internal talent pipelines, encouraging knowledge transfer and investing in future leaders, we protect business continuity while creating an environment where talented people can see a meaningful future within the organisation.