Shuraa partners with Wio to provide digital banking services in UAE
The new collaboration seeks to enhance client experience
Shuraa Business Setup, among the leading corporate consultancies in the UAE, recently formed a strategic partnership with one of UAE’s top digital banks — Wio. This collaboration will evolve the company formation process for business owners and investors coming into the UAE, offering them a seamless and hassle-free banking experience.
For the past 22 years, Shuraa Business Setup has been recognised as an industry leader for company formation services in the UAE. With a focus on excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Shuraa has consistently delivered top-notch services to over 100,000 clients. This partnership with Wio is merely a steppingstone to evolve the client experience and streamlining the process of establishing businesses in Dubai and the rest of the UAE.
An insight into the banking partnership
Wio is the region’s pioneering digital banking platform, which will provide access to a cutting-edge, user friendly digital banking experience to Shuraa Business Setup’s clients. Through this partnership, clients will gain access to Wio’s suite of digital banking services such as online account opening, seamless digital transactions, and innovative financial management tools. The strategic collaboration with Wio aligns with Shuraa’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement and to make the business setup process in UAE more accessible and convenient.
Saeed Khalifa Mohammed al Fuqaei, chairman and founder of Shuraa Group, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “At Shuraa, the foremost priority has always been the satisfaction and success of the clients. The partnership with Wio was finalised after deliberate consideration and is a testament to Shuraa’s promise to always deliver the best possible corporate services.
We are confident that this partnership with premium financial powerhouses in the UAE will amplify the company formation process and empower business owners to achieve their goals more effectively.”
This exciting development comes at a time when the UAE is witnessing unprecedented growth in entrepreneurship and direct foreign investments. With the support extended by Wio, Shuraa Business Setup aims to facilitate the company establishment process, thus making it easier for investors to take advantage of the thriving commercial environment of Dubai and the UAE.
Shuraa Business Setup invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors from across the globe to come and explore these valuable partnerships and discover how they can contribute to a significantly smoother and far more efficient business setup in the UAE.
With the combined prowess of Shuraa and Wio, entrepreneurs can embark on their commercial endeavours smoothly while leaving behind their worries about getting their business banking activities going.
To learn more about the UAE company setup process, visit our website www.shuraa.com or call us at 800-SHURAA.